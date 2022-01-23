 Skip to content
(NPR)   This business will get out of control. It will get out of control and we'll be lucky to live through it   (npr.org) divider line
13
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Misleading headline is misleading.

Nobody is talking about invading Estonia or Poland.

/Biden's approval needs some jingoism
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"Russia has stationed over 100,000 troops near the Ukraine border, threatening an imminent assault on the country. Russia has rejected that it has such plans in store."

Oh you! Such a card, that Vlad.
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Misleading headline is misleading.

Nobody is talking about invading Estonia or Poland.

/Biden's approval needs some jingoism


Which headline mentions Estonia or Poland?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Half a division....to counter 10+ divisions? Even if 3/4 of the Russians are photoshopped...that would still be 2.5 divisions.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Sounds like a job for the Texas National Guard.  Somebody get Governor Abbott on the phone and tell him we need help keeping a bunch of illegal immigrants from crossing a border.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: Sounds like a job for the Texas National Guard.  Somebody get Governor Abbott on the phone and tell him we need help keeping a bunch of illegal immigrants from crossing a border.


I'd say we should send some Proud Boys and Oath Keepers but I think it's pretty clear what side they'd end up on.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
30 Javs.

They will break half, and sell the rest.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Something something, war with Russia in winter, etc...
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
At this point I'm good with engaging Russia in the Ukraine. The Ukraine gave up their nuclear weapons in exchange for security guarantees from NATO and Russia. NATO has an obligation to provide security iif Russia breaks their agreement.

Russia has been wagging cyber war for decades, they are again engaging in physical war. They have become the bully of the world and need to punched hard.
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Half a division....to counter 10+ divisions? Even if 3/4 of the Russians are photoshopped...that would still be 2.5 divisions.


This is what I was thinking. 5k isn't a deterrent or a defense. They could provide some degree of ground truth and maybe deter some small scale expeditionary force? Maybe?

/Not military
 
Rucker10
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ChubbyTiger: iheartscotch: Half a division....to counter 10+ divisions? Even if 3/4 of the Russians are photoshopped...that would still be 2.5 divisions.

This is what I was thinking. 5k isn't a deterrent or a defense. They could provide some degree of ground truth and maybe deter some small scale expeditionary force? Maybe?

/Not military


It forces Russia to kill Americans (out in the open, not hiding behind Trump and some mercenaries,) which in turn would force an escalation they presumably don't want.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Vlad needs to come up with some dumb but reasonable request so we can 'give in' and let his dumb ass out of this.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Oi, that $778B budget is not going to spend itself. US just can't cope with no hot war going on.
 
