(CNN)   Florida could turn off the sun soon   (cnn.com) divider line
    Florida, Nuclear power, solar panels, Alternative energy, Renewable energy, Public utility, Solar power, Sustainable energy  
posted to Main » on 24 Jan 2022 at 8:30 AM



Unrepentant Fool [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Was the bill sponsored by one Rep. C Montgomery Burns?
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Again?

Damn.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That'll teach the sun to teach CRT and have a vaccine mandate to visit it.
 
goodncold
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This is literally just to "stiggin' it to the libs".

So much for freedumb.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Dumb assholes.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Eventually fuel costs will triple in the next 5 years.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
My desire to not live in Florida is reaching a middle.
 
anuran
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

mistahtom: Eventually fuel costs will triple in the next 5 years.


You'll pay it and like t
 
PunGent
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Jennifer Bradley, a Republican"

I'm gonna need another fainting couch at this rate...
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Godscrack
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


DeSantis say boss man say it's too bright. It's a Librul sun.
 
cleek
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
A draft version of the bill Bradley introduced was delivered to her by a Florida Power & Light lobbyist on October 18, according to emails first reported by the Miami Herald and provided to CNN by the Energy and Policy Institute, a watchdog organization that targets fossil fuel and utility interests.Two days later, Florida Power & Light's parent company, NextEra Energy, made a $10,000 donation to Women Building the Future, a political committee affiliated with Bradley, according to state campaign finance records. The committee received another $10,000 contribution from NextEra in December, those records show.lol. duh.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Worst headline ever by CNN??
 
Dack48
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

cleek: A draft version of the bill Bradley introduced was delivered to her by a Florida Power & Light lobbyist on October 18, according to emails first reported by the Miami Herald and provided to CNN by the Energy and Policy Institute, a watchdog organization that targets fossil fuel and utility interests.Two days later, Florida Power & Light's parent company, NextEra Energy, made a $10,000 donation to Women Building the Future, a political committee affiliated with Bradley, according to state campaign finance records. The committee received another $10,000 contribution from NextEra in December, those records show.lol. duh.


Thats a pretty obvious bribe, and cheap too!
 
thornhill
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Retrofitting individual homes with solar panels doesn't really seem scalable - the cost is like $20k per home. Using all of those tax incentives to build more solar and wind farms seems more cost effective (not that I expect a red state to do the right thing).
 
sleze
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Getting reimbursed at exactly the same amount that you are charged?  If true as written, the industry is correct that it is unfair because there is the cost of distribution that doesn't seem to be accounted for.  However, 75% rate cut seems...unrealistic.  Does distribution account for 75% of each electric bill?

How about this for fair - the homes get paid the KWH hour that is the same as any power station?  So Orlando coal plant generates 100,000,000 KWH and gets paid $X.  That would mean that Orlando homeowner who generates 1,000 KWH gets paid $X/100,000.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You'd think that Elon Musk and environmental groups would expand their political donations to counter this.

There are 160 legislators in Florida. At $10,000 each that's only $1.6 million. Elon has that in his couch cushions.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The right way
  |
  |
  |
The wrong way
  |
  |
  |
...
  |
  |
  |
(nearly there)
  |
  |
  |
The Republican way
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
animal color
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Grifters gonna grift. Are there any honest people left in the GQP? Or in Florida?
 
vilesithknight [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Legislators in the great red land of Ohio tried some anti-solar bills a couple of years ago. But the pro-solar lobbies were strong and fought back hard. Next thing you know several legislators suddenly have family members sitting on boards of solar companies and it's never been spoken of again.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm surprised they didn't say that the solar power is communistical.
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Florida Power & Light says solar customers cost its 5.5 million non-solar customers $30 million a year -- or about 50 cents a month -- and the amount will nearly triple by 2025 and continue to grow as solars popularity spreads.

Fifty cents a month? That's it?  On my BGE bill last month I was charged $40.26 for 'delivery' of the electricity to my house and that didn't include the cost of the actual electricity used.

Fifty cents a month won't even be noticed since the electric companies are always jacking costs up with new 'fees' and 'taxes'.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

goodncold: This is literally just to "stiggin' it to the libs".

So much for freedumb.


No, this is literally to keep the fountain of money running.
 
Zippercole
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Interceptor1: Florida Power & Light says solar customers cost its 5.5 million non-solar customers $30 million a year -- or about 50 cents a month -- and the amount will nearly triple by 2025 and continue to grow as solars popularity spreads.

Fifty cents a month? That's it?  On my BGE bill last month I was charged $40.26 for 'delivery' of the electricity to my house and that didn't include the cost of the actual electricity used.

Fifty cents a month won't even be noticed since the electric companies are always jacking costs up with new 'fees' and 'taxes'.


So if your bill passes you can promise that in 2027 my FPL bill will be no more than $0.50 per month more than it is now.  Is that correct, Senator?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

goodncold: This is literally just to "stiggin' it to the libs".

So much for freedumb.


I visit a buddy down there often. The area is crawling with MAGA fans and they've all got solar. You'd think they'd be objecting.

Oh well, the important thign is to subvert the free market to prop up those poor mom and pop utilities.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The will of King Reagan be done.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Here in Pa, net metering doesn't have any effect on the wheeling fees (what you get charged by the power cfo to supply the elec. and maintain the grid and plants). You get charged that flat fee every month whether you have solar or not. I don't know if Floriduh is the same but it probably is so FL Power and Light is being more than a little disingenuous.
 
groppet
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That place cant sink fast enough.
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Dack48: cleek: A draft version of the bill Bradley introduced was delivered to her by a Florida Power & Light lobbyist on October 18, according to emails first reported by the Miami Herald and provided to CNN by the Energy and Policy Institute, a watchdog organization that targets fossil fuel and utility interests.Two days later, Florida Power & Light's parent company, NextEra Energy, made a $10,000 donation to Women Building the Future, a political committee affiliated with Bradley, according to state campaign finance records. The committee received another $10,000 contribution from NextEra in December, those records show.lol. duh.

Thats a pretty obvious bribe, and cheap too!


That's not a bribe, that's Free Speech!
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Zippercole: Interceptor1: Florida Power & Light says solar customers cost its 5.5 million non-solar customers $30 million a year -- or about 50 cents a month -- and the amount will nearly triple by 2025 and continue to grow as solars popularity spreads.

Fifty cents a month? That's it?  On my BGE bill last month I was charged $40.26 for 'delivery' of the electricity to my house and that didn't include the cost of the actual electricity used.

Fifty cents a month won't even be noticed since the electric companies are always jacking costs up with new 'fees' and 'taxes'.

So if your bill passes you can promise that in 2027 my FPL bill will be no more than $0.50 per month more than it is now.  Is that correct, Senator?


No, read again - it's predicted to TRIPLE!

...to $1.50, by 2025. Even if it triples again by 2027, you're paying $4.50. For comparison, the power company I'm part owner of (it's a co-op) charges $4.25 for one-time online payments by credit card.
 
