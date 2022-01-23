 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Wave3 Louisville)   Should have used Goldfinger's sleeping gas   (wave3.com) divider line
19
    More: Fail, United States Army, Criminal Investigation Department, Copyright, All rights reserved, Louisville, Kentucky, Police, FORT KNOX, Crime  
•       •       •

810 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jan 2022 at 6:31 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Jeff5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
You gotta give points for balls for anybody attacking the U.S. Army Armor Center.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Jeff5: You gotta give points for balls for anybody attacking the U.S. Army Armor Center.


Armor school moved to Fort Benning a few years ago.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's funny. They said they'd shoot me if I tried to break out of Knox.
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably trying to confirm the conspiracy theory about there not being any gold at Fort Knox
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like an odd job.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not sure why you bothered to tell me the plan if you're just going to gas me. You're supposed to be courteous with people's attention.
 
starlost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I came for pussy galore.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

starlost: I came for pussy galore.


Here you go!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buntz
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It was the most believable acting in any movie ever
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

starlost: I came for pussy galore.


But you left with Riot Pussy
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Sounds like an odd job.


Breaking is sounds like a Random Task as well
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: starlost: I came for pussy galore.

But you left with Riot Pussy


Pussy Riot. Whatever. I once road a buss with John Spencer. He was reading to his kid so didn't engage. Also road a subway with Les Savy Fave.   They seemed deep in conversation so also didn't engage
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Sounds like an odd job.


That's random
 
HairBolus [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
> Once stopped, officers tried to verbally deescalate the situation
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

HairBolus: > Once stopped, officers tried to verbally deescalate the situation


They screamed "Don't move" at the body, and the suspect complied.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Once stopped, officers tried to verbally deescalate the situation for about 90 minutes,"

Omg I'm just trying to turn around! It was an accident, please forgive me,  I didn't mean to drive on base!! Stop yelling at me. Why do you all have guns pointed at me. I'm just trying to get out of here!!

"Officers shot and killed him around 1:20 a.m. Sunday."
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Once stopped, officers tried to verbally deescalate the situation for about 90 minutes"

Impress.."man's name has not been released, but he was described as a 41-year-old, non-military affiliated white male"

Oooooh
 
ranchguy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Delta-9  was lethal.

/oh pussy
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: starlost: I came for pussy galore.

Here you go!
[Fark user image image 300x168]


Careful, you can get a ban for posting a pic with that much pussy in it!
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.