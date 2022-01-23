 Skip to content
(CBC)   Possible coup d'etat in Burkina Faso. Funny, I always thought Roch Marc Christian Kaboré was doing a fine job as President   (cbc.ca) divider line
    More: Unlikely, Burkina Faso, Military, Niger, West Africa, military coup, Blaise Compaor, Economic Community of West African States, mutinous soldiers  
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
An itsy bitsy teeny weenie coup d'etat in Faso Burkini... that she wore for the first time today.

I'll see myself out
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


End user says "Burkina Faso". Seems legit.
 
Pert
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Actually it's only a coup d'etat if it's from the Coup d'Etat region of France, otherwise it's just a sparkling revolution.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: An itsy bitsy teeny weenie coup d'etat in Faso Burkini... that she wore for the first time today.

I'll see myself out


Username promises much but never delivers.
 
stringbad [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Ouagadougou
/ not racist
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

stringbad: Ouagadougou


push pineapple, shake the tree...
 
ralanprod [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I confess. When I first heard "Burkina Faso" I thought it was one of the planets from Star Wars.
 
Eutychus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Denied by the government (link in French):

https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/afrique/burkina-faso/burkina-faso-le-gouvernement-dement-tout-coup-d-etat-apres-des-tirs-entendus-dans-plusieurs-casernes_4926963.html
 
