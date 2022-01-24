 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(New Zealand Herald)   "If you're down to one piece of toilet paper, you probably should be ordering earlier than that." Ric Romero, Auckland University supply chain expert, suggests New Zealand could run out of toilet paper next week   (nzherald.co.nz) divider line
13
    More: Awkward, Newstalk ZB, Paper, Toilet paper, Food, Supermarket, Supply and demand, Feces, David Robb  
•       •       •

171 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jan 2022 at 3:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
goatharper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's an island nation. Find three seashells per capita and Bob's your uncle.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I never really understood panic buying toilet paper. But my girlfriend probably does.

She crafts an entire farking beehive around her hand every time she sits down at the toilet, complete with little toilet paper bees.

Panic buying meat? Yeah, can totally see it, hard to produce your own in the suburbs, and people gotta eat.

Bottled water? Yep, just in case.

But worst case scenario is you just wash your arse in the shower if need be.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This is why I voted for Joe Bidet.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

goatharper: It's an island nation. Find three seashells per crapita and Bob's your uncle.


Fixed that for you.
 
kidgenius
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Just gotta conserve the toilet paper you have and use both sides of it.
 
freidog
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
You'd be surprised what you'll be willing to wipe with in a crisis...
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dyhchong: I never really understood panic buying toilet paper. But my girlfriend probably does.

She crafts an entire farking beehive around her hand every time she sits down at the toilet, complete with little toilet paper bees.

Panic buying meat? Yeah, can totally see it, hard to produce your own in the suburbs, and people gotta eat.

Bottled water? Yep, just in case.

But worst case scenario is you just wash your arse in the shower if need be.


She seems moist.

Next time you have to sneeze, don't wipe until you're clean. Let all the snot dry and harden into a crispy, crunchy, sandy shell around your sensitive orifices then go spend time with someone who wants to see your face and display the intact crust for that person's casual judgment.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
 Haha, who's laughing now at pointless American consumerism! I've still got all the chips toilet paper!
 
foo monkey
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Never Forget. 3/30/2020.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

freidog: You'd be surprised what you'll be willing to wipe with in a crisis...


Ooooooooooohhhhhh, deeeeeaaarrrr.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

foo monkey: freidog: You'd be surprised what you'll be willing to wipe with in a crisis...

Ooooooooooohhhhhh, deeeeeaaarrrr.

[Fark user image image 425x236]


Colbert has permission to use this joke.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
You'd think people would maintain a better stock of non-perishables such that they could weather the occasional run on them.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
if I had been in America when the pandemic TP rush started and had the money, I would have invested in a bidet company and done a massive ad campaign about never needing to buy toilet paper ever again.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.