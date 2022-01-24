 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(SoraNews24)   An altercation between a senior citizen and 10 motorcycle enthusiasts took place - which is a nice way of saying a 70 year old got a case of road rage and picked a fight with a group of bikers - And it didn't happen in Florida - Japan tag needed   (soranews24.com) divider line
3
    More: Stupid, Old age, Aichi Prefecture, Handa, Aichi, 70-year-old Kazuharu Okamoto of Hekinan, subsequent investigation, fact of a lone senior citizen, next day, long-gone daddy  
•       •       •

237 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jan 2022 at 1:20 AM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A few days later, on 10 January, police took Okamoto into custody for assault because at the time he had punched a 48-year-old woman in the group in the head. She was wearing a helmet at the time, but is still said to have received light injuries from the blow.

From the comments  (A winner is you)

"I think that lady should sue the helmet company."
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's always some weird sex thing with them.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
You got it wrong, Subby. "70-year-old arrested after brawl with over 10 bikers" means the age-bracket. It goes toddlers, PreK/K, 9-and-unders, over-10, and some leagues have a seniors category.
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.