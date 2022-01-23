 Skip to content
(Fox News)   I like jacking ... Oh carjacking, never mind   (foxnews.com) divider line
    Murica, Police, Automobile, Carjacking, Motor vehicle theft, Theft, lot of young people, car theft surge, 19-year-old men  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Experts note cutbacks in law enforcement funding are a contributing factor, since police agencies are not able to do as much proactive patrolling.

Horsehockey.

Part II: show me the data proving all these funding cuts to the cops
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Experts say carjackings have risen exponentially over the past 18 months or so, and many of the offenders are teenagers."
Faux blames dark skinned teenagers because:
1) Faux
2) Scary!
3) Next, they're coming for your wives and daughters!!
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fox news really hoping for a police state asap.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Experts note cutbacks in law enforcement funding are a contributing factor, since police agencies are not able to do as much proactive patrolling.

Horsehockey.

Part II: show me the data proving all these funding cuts to the cops


I can only find to 2016, but I know my city's police budget went up, and they lying liars blame funding cuts as the reason why they don't respond to calls.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brady Bunch Movie Carjacking scene
Youtube 99R68TGivHU
 
Azz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Love Can't Turn Around - Farley Jackmaster Funk, featuring Darryl Pandy - ORIGINAL VIDEO!
Youtube LDtbXxemnPw


/paging Ishkur and LewDux
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Minneapolis car-jackers have been bleeding into the nearby tony liberal suburbs recently, so suddenly there's a sense of urgency over cracking down on these "youths".

These kids don't know that you just don't fark with those people.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I like jacking

Here ya go, subby:

atdtools.comView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

meat0918: edmo: Experts note cutbacks in law enforcement funding are a contributing factor, since police agencies are not able to do as much proactive patrolling.

Horsehockey.

Part II: show me the data proving all these funding cuts to the cops

I can only find to 2016, but I know my city's police budget went up, and they lying liars blame funding cuts as the reason why they don't respond to calls.


If they're anything like the cuts that other government types and reporters always scream about, they're "cuts" in that the increase is less than they were expecting.
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
You know, as long as we are paging people, can someone send some carjackers to my house?

cue dreamsequencewavylines

Oh, hey! Don't hurt me, but you can take these two cars, drive them around and total them out. Make sure to leave them someplace that they can be found in the next month or so.

Hello? Insurance company? Yeah! My cars have been stolen. We loved them. They were part of the family. Yes, I know there have been a lot of thefts. We are heartbroken about it.

(counting cash) Thanks, carjackers! You saved me a lot of headache and green-guilt from having to crush our old cars. Hope you had fun! Good luck running from the cops!

end dreamsequencewavy lines.

Ah. I wish. My cars are worth probably twice as much carjacked as they are in my driveway. I would not resort to fraud, and it is only a few thousand bucks, but some good car thieves could really do me a solid about now.

/ Frankly, would rather have this happen than to lose a catalytic converter.
// I will throw in the snow tires
/// and extra rims. Bueller? Bueller?
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Car jacking? Is this a story about a man with no arms and no legs lying under a car whose name is ...

/Runs away
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Ooga booga Chicago scary crime. I wondered what the Fox News angle on this would be when I read the headline.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
In New Orleans, I have my left hand on the steering wheel and right on my 9mm,

Crime is out of control. It's a war zone.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Minneapolis car-jackers have been bleeding into the nearby tony liberal suburbs recently, so suddenly there's a sense of urgency over cracking down on these "youths".

These kids don't know that you just don't fark with those people.


I assume that the tony neighborhoods of Minneapolis just have their own frozen yogurt stand.
 
Rereading TekWar
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Experts say carjackings have risen exponentially over the past 18 months or so"

What's that supposed to mean?  Like doubling every month for 18 months?  So there were 262144 times as many carjackings last month, as 19 months ago?  Shenanigans!

"many of the offenders are teenagers. "

Meh, I drive a manual - I'm safe.
 
VoiceOfReason499
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

skybird659: "Experts say carjackings have risen exponentially over the past 18 months or so, and many of the offenders are teenagers."
Faux blames dark skinned teenagers because:
1) Faux
2) Scary!
3) Next, they're coming for your wives and daughters!!


It's clear they are implying black teenagers for the usual Fox News ooga booga.

But it is true that a lot of carjackings are committed by teenagers -- mainly because they're the demographic stupid enough to do it. The vehicles are almost always found abandoned, so there's rarely any monetary payoff. The risk vs. reward for this crime is off the charts skewed toward risk. The only reason the kids are doing it is for the thrill or to boost their street cred (or to pass through rival gang turf undetected). And that's the idiocy of teenagers in a nutshell.

And, yeah, the fact that we're in the middle of a pandemic isn't a coincidence. A lot of activities for teens have been curtailed and a lot more people are at home, which means teens want to get out of the house and away from their families.

And, finally, kids who come from families well enough off that they have access to their own car generally aren't going to be the ones doing carjackings. Oh, and you also need to live someplace with enough cars to carjack and enough streets to go undetected. (Bumblefark, Nebrahoma population 200 isn't going to see a lot of this kind of crime.) So, yeah, it is mainly a poor, urban teenage crime.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Minneapolis car-jackers have been bleeding into the nearby tony liberal suburbs recently, so suddenly there's a sense of urgency over cracking down on these "youths".

These kids don't know that you just don't fark with those people.

I assume that the tony neighborhoods of Minneapolis just have their own frozen yogurt stand.


I don't know what that means, but here's one of the recent incidents in the largely Jewish suburb of St Louis Park, Minnesota that turned those normally passive and apologetic rich Democrats into tough-on-crime types.

Plus, there's a money-shot:

A person carrying a legal firearm intervened by pulling his gun. At that point, the teens jumped out of the vehicle and ran away.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

