Canadian city's response to the snowy streets and sidewalks: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Not our problem, eh? Be careful out there!"
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hope they don't get sued by somebody burning or electrocuting themselves.
Leaving a hairdryer on for 30 minutes is dangerous.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Little darling, it's been a long cold lonely winter
Little darling, it feels like years since it's been here
....
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
No, just keep cracking the farking whip. We can't go a day without everyone spending money. fark you.

We've gone every god damned day for two farking years listening to the billionaires tell us that we need to keep the economy moving, fark you, die if need be. And you can't handle two days of farking snow. you rich cocksuckers?

Take care of the people first, avoid the guillotine.

Yeah. I know it's Canada, but if I recall correctly, Canada's weather doesn't stop on the border.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Well yeah, it takes a few days to clean up after a major snowstorm. Two lanes of traffic are 1 and 3/4 right now, because of the snowbanks. Drive carefully. Welcome to winter, eh?
 
janzee
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm usually the first to tell my boss I'm not coming in because the streets are too cold.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

bingethinker: Well yeah, it takes a few days to clean up after a major snowstorm. Two lanes of traffic are 1 and 3/4 right now, because of the snowbanks. Drive carefully. Welcome to winter, eh?


I've never lived in a place that gets snow so i have no idea how it generally goes, but do people seriously expect massive amounts of heavy material like that to be instantly gone after  such massive snowfall?  What, do they think that shiat gets star trek teleported to another dimension or something?
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Shouldnt canada have perfected the flame snow removal technique at this point? I mean honestly, we had flame tanks in ww2
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: do people seriously expect massive amounts of heavy material like that to be instantly gone after such massive snowfall?


Not instantly, but within five or six hours, yes.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PTRDude
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The only reason the snow got removed is because it started raining instead.
 
