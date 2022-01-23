 Skip to content
 
(BBC-US)   Oh, come on. She was joking. Ha ha ha   (bbc.com) divider line
22
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Auschwitz: Dutch tourist fined over Nazi salute at former death camp


Laura Ingraham is Dutch?
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fined?
They should make them do community service and then set them free.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

grokca: Fined?
They should make them do community service and then set them free.


Kitchen duty.
Sweeping floors.
Cleaning ovens
 
Jumbled
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Reopen the facility for its fans.
 
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
She's a Nazi. She should have been hanged.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Did she not see it was too soon?
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
One of my neighbours is well over 80, but I'd back her to beat the crap outa anybody like that tourist.

Numbers on her forearm might be a factor...
 
replacementcool
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Just shoot her. That's the only effective way to get rid of nazis.
 
SergeantObvious
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Counter argument:

Perhaps she was just...

Yeah, fark her. Never mind.
 
mjg
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Here's the pic just before the offensive one.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
In 2013, two Turkish students were sentenced to six months for a similar Nazi salute at Auschwitz.


Germans imprisoning their foreign neighbors.

The more things change...
 
thisispete
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: In 2013, two Turkish students were sentenced to six months for a similar Nazi salute at Auschwitz.


Germans imprisoning their foreign neighbors.

The more things change...


Auschwitz is in Poland.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

thisispete: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: In 2013, two Turkish students were sentenced to six months for a similar Nazi salute at Auschwitz.


Germans imprisoning their foreign neighbors.

The more things change...

Auschwitz is in Poland.


Rightful German territory.

/ a little buzzed
 
AstroParticle
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I visited Auschwitz once. The last thing I wanted to do there was make jokes. Jesus Christ.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Arbiet macht republican
 
Reverend J
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Ah, Schrodinger's douchbag, I've heard of that.
 
Mock26
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

AstroParticle: I visited Auschwitz once. The last thing I wanted to do there was make jokes. Jesus Christ.


I almost threw up while visiting Dachau. It was that disturbing.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Arbiet macht republican


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
A high school friend has kids in gymnastics.  It seems like the sport is trying to take back the Olympic Salute on the podium.  Creeps me TF out every time one of those pics scrolls by.  Sometimes you just have to let it go.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I visited the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in DC, and it was just overwhelming. There was a actual train car used to transport Jews, and just imaging them packed in there for hours or days is just a punch in the gut. There's also the recreation of a concentration camp barracks, a diorama showing the processing of arrivals, from the room where all possessions were stripped from them to their herding into the gas chambers, them the disposal of the bodies into the crematoriums.

I just can't imagine doing anything to make light of just learning all of that history.
 
maniacbastard
‘’ less than a minute ago  
When I was in tenth grade I toured Bergen Belsen in Lower Saxony and we told Helen Keller jokes most of the time.

We were little monsters.
 
