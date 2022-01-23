 Skip to content
 
(Denver Channel)   Colorado's most destructive fire might have been caused by the Springfield Tire Fire. Well, not quite, but it's sorta like that   (thedenverchannel.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Coal mining, Coal, Combustion, underground coal fire, question authorities, potential sources of the Marshall Fire, abandoned coal mines, Anthracite  
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
More like Centralia. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Centralia,_Pennsylvania
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess they ruled out the cult then.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The Marshall Coal Mine is located just south of the Marshall Mesa trailhead off Highway 93 and is one of 38 abandoned coal mines in the state that are listed to have some level of fire activity, according to a 2018 inventory report of Colorado underground coal mine fires.


According to teh Googles, Colorado has around 23000 abandoned coal mines. I guess 38 smoldering Hellpits isn't that bad?
 
roguejuliet
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I don't understand how this is being floated as a possible cause.  There is video of the shed fire on that cult's land, with zero mine in sight.  First, you see the (tiny!) shed burning from the bottom up, as if someone set a fire under the roof of the shed to conceal the fact that something else was being incinerated.   Then, in the space of under 5 minutes, you see the small shed fire spread to the surrounding area and become massive as a result of high winds.

I attempted to find the link to this video, which I'm *entirely* sure was on Fark at some point, but haven't been successful.  The current YouTube results are just news broadcasts from the day that keep cutting away from the footage so you can't see the reality of how fast that fire grew/spread.

This bit about the fire getting started by a coal mine just doesn't make any damn sense.  Some stupid asshole decided the burn restriction didn't apply to them and a lot of people lost their homes as a result.

Source:  the fire came within a mile of my place and I've followed very scrap of news and footage as intently as you would expect.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Abandoned coal mines spontaneously combust and burn indefinitely?
You learn something new every day.
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I was promised climate change as the culprit. It was climate change. Can't explain that.
 
roguejuliet
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

bobbyjoebobby: I was promised climate change as the culprit. It was climate change. Can't explain that.


Oh sure if you think 60+ degree temps and zero snowfall by 12/30 it's normal for farkING COLORADO.  Totes.  Greasy farking troll.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

bobbyjoebobby: I was promised climate change as the culprit. It was climate change. Can't explain that.


Climate change may not have started the fire. But climate change caused dry conditions with extremely high winds, causing the fire to be worse or maybe even possible.

I'm sure you're not one of them, but climate deniers have been shown to be unable to tell the difference between green and a darker shade of green, or the difference between a male and a female deer. So they have a hard time understanding the difference between being the cause of or a contributor to some event.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Polyester Polly lit a tire fire in my heart.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Could an underground coal fire be what sparked the state's most destructive fire?

phoenix352
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

wxboy: I guess they ruled out the cult then.


The end of the article said they were still looking into the "burning shed" but also mentioned downed power lines which they have ruled out.  So maybe?
 
phoenix352
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Communist Middleschool Student: bobbyjoebobby: I was promised climate change as the culprit. It was climate change. Can't explain that.

Climate change may not have started the fire. But climate change caused dry conditions with extremely high winds, causing the fire to be worse or maybe even possible.

I'm sure you're not one of them, but climate deniers have been shown to be unable to tell the difference between green and a darker shade of green, or the difference between a male and a female deer. So they have a hard time understanding the difference between being the cause of or a contributor to some event.


Like an alcoholic bragging the doctors were wrong about booze killing them because they're dying of liver failure.
 
