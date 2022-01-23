 Skip to content
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
She said she had heard a loud argument around 3am before seeing Mr Evans lying on the ground seriously injured.
Officers from the local Mueang Police found a sickle and a pair of shoes at the scene.


Uhummm
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Marcus Evans, from Weston-super-Mare, and his friend were attacked with a sickle-shaped knife while drinking and playing music in the early hours of Saturday

As someone who's had neighbors across the street blast their bass at 5am on a Saturday, I'm not saying I condone it, but I understand it.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Bad genius subby.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Someone's putting in early for "Context Headline of The Year".

Well done, Subby.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

koder: Marcus Evans, from Weston-super-Mare, and his friend were attacked with a sickle-shaped knife while drinking and playing music in the early hours of Saturday

As someone who's had neighbors across the street blast their bass at 5am on a Saturday, I'm not saying I condone it, but I understand it.


All night, any night was the norm at my last apartment. Subwoofers, screaming matches in the hallways at all hours, litter on the ground right next to the f*cking trash can. Living somewhere now that is quiet and it has done loads for my sanity
 
dready zim
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Word of advice, if you live in another country, don't stay up drinking with locals who have mental health issues.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
carnifex2005
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dready zim: Word of advice, if you live in another country, don't stay up drinking with locals who have mental health issues.


If shutting up annoying musicians at 3 am is a mental health issue, I need to be committed.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dready zim: Word of advice, if you live in another country, don't stay up drinking with locals who have mental health issues.


Yeah because people with mental health are tagged a glowing necklace to help identify them easily.
 
covfefe
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Stop arguing or get the sickle
 
wiredroach
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Bill Burr - Get a 22 Caliber | Reaction😂😂
Youtube kljjwfLuaSs
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I don't want a sickle.
I just wanna ride on my motor pickle.
 
Slypork
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Was it a a single blade, a double or one with an engine? I need to know if it's a uni-, bi- or motor sickle.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Slypork: Was it a a single blade, a double or one with an engine? I need to know if it's a uni-, bi- or motor sickle.


It was a bye sickle
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This is definitely an introductory plot hook that will lead to a wilderness campaign involving evil druids, possibly with a green dragon as the ultimate boss.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Took me a minute to get the headline.

Now Subby owes me a new keyboard.
 
mrparks
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Isnt it a bit sh*t, grammatically speaking, to say that a weapon attacked them?
 
