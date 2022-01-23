 Skip to content
 
(TMZ)   Washington D.C. Covid-19 mandate protesters march to music from Meat Loaf. Eric Clapton inconsolable   (tmz.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
*Coronavirus eagerly waits for the end of Hot Patootie*

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I would have thought they would be more the "Paradise by the Dashboard Light" kinda people.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still not getting it...


/in more ways than one
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"expected to draw tens of thousands of protestors"


hahahahahahahahahahahaNo
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Disturbed - Down With The Sickness [Official Music Video]
Youtube 09LTT0xwdfw
 
austerity101
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Follow your leader.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Couldn't they just sleep on it?
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
They should all French each other and get it over with.
 
Farkin_Crazy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What's it gonna be boy? Yes... or No....?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Dr. Octagon - General Hospital
Youtube yzmzlBoUfV0

"There's horse paste in the hospital."
 
Northern
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Herman Cain approves.
 
etoof
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: They should all French each other and get it over with.


If TFG opened a kissing booth, he could make legitimate money from redhats
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm honestly surprised that thousands showed, but I guess a Koch funded bus trip, hotel room, and buffet ticket goes far with people that don't give AF about anything but their next all-you-can-eat meal.
 
Farkin_Crazy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

etoof: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: They should all French each other and get it over with.

If TFG opened a kissing booth, he could make legitimate money from redhats


We're calling glory holes kissing booths now?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Everything Louder Than Everything Else seems like a more appropriate song for this
 
TheDarkSaintOfGin
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It would be a shame if this turned into a super spreader event. A damned shame. Really, i hope the universe doesn't come back to bite them on the ass and the plage rats find themselves meatloaf'd.

Excuse me *snerk* I'm serious *chuckle* tots and pears *cackle*
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I think Weber had a more fitting tribute
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

etoof: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: They should all French each other and get it over with.

If TFG opened a kissing booth, he could make legitimate money from redhats


Imagine how much he'd make from a gloryhole
 
TheDarkSaintOfGin
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Farkin_Crazy: etoof: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: They should all French each other and get it over with.

If TFG opened a kissing booth, he could make legitimate money from redhats

We're calling glory holes kissing booths now?


You've officially ruined gloryholes for me. I HOPE YOU'RE HAPPY.
 
spleef420
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Mandates never would have been necessary had these anti-vax assholes just gotten the farking shots.
 
I Like Bread
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They're American, they're not going anywhere, and they've done the research!
...Well, two out of three ain't bad.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

koder: *Coronavirus eagerly waits for the end of Hot Patootie*

[Fark user image image 779x476]


Remember that if you see it coming, it's just a jump to the left.
 
mrparks
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Con Air Define Irony
Youtube KtCFt_0hMyc
 
Potter82
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"I would do anything for love, but I won't get vaxxed"
 
Butternut Squanch
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Let the bodies hit the floor.
 
keldaria
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I would've thought "We don't need no education" was more their speed.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Potter82: "I would do anything for love, but I won't get vaxxed"


These "Patriots" would do anything for their country, but they wont do that.
 
Nirbo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

TheDarkSaintOfGin: Farkin_Crazy: etoof: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: They should all French each other and get it over with.

If TFG opened a kissing booth, he could make legitimate money from redhats

We're calling glory holes kissing booths now?

You've officially ruined gloryholes for me. I HOPE YOU'RE HAPPY.


You don't know it's a guy on the other end sucking your dick. It could be a hot lady.

And you can't know that it's not a hot lady's dick you're sucking.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Nirbo: TheDarkSaintOfGin: Farkin_Crazy: etoof: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: They should all French each other and get it over with.

If TFG opened a kissing booth, he could make legitimate money from redhats

We're calling glory holes kissing booths now?

You've officially ruined gloryholes for me. I HOPE YOU'RE HAPPY.

You don't know it's a guy on the other end sucking your dick. It could be a hot lady.

And you can't know that it's not a hot lady's dick you're sucking.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


You could stick your dick in this one and know that there's nobody sketch on the other side
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
To Meat Loaf:

ABCD FU and your mom and your sister and your job and that shiat you call art...

Farking antivaxxer.
 
Madaynun
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

mrparks: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/KtCFt_0hMyc?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Buscemi would be my pick for who to play me in a Movie.
 
Nirbo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Madaynun: mrparks: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/KtCFt_0hMyc?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]

Buscemi would be my pick for who to play me in a Movie.

Buscemi would be my pick for who to play me in a Movie.


Before or after the wood chipper?

/I'm bold because I'm too fat to go through one.
//enjoy paying for the repairs, jerk!
 
Trocadero
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Nirbo: TheDarkSaintOfGin: Farkin_Crazy: etoof: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: They should all French each other and get it over with.

If TFG opened a kissing booth, he could make legitimate money from redhats

We're calling glory holes kissing booths now?

You've officially ruined gloryholes for me. I HOPE YOU'RE HAPPY.

You don't know it's a guy on the other end sucking your dick. It could be a hot lady.

And you can't know that it's not a hot lady's dick you're sucking.

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 474x315]

You could stick your dick in this one and know that there's nobody sketch on the other side


titleleaf.nyc3.cdn.digitaloceanspaces.comView Full Size

To be fair, Aphrodite married him.
 
bumblefuss
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Potter82: "I would do anything for love, but I won't get vaxxed"


I was going to say "wear a mask."

Your version is much better.
 
Corvus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: [YouTube video: Disturbed - Down With The Sickness [Official Music Video]]


Disturbed - The Sound Of Silence [Official Music Video]
Youtube u9Dg-g7t2l4
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
A death cult you say?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That's kinda like using Queen songs to protest condoms.

Idiots.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

propasaurus: etoof: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: They should all French each other and get it over with.

If TFG opened a kissing booth, he could make legitimate money from redhats

Imagine how much he'd make from a gloryhole


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The January 6 coup discovered that Madame Guillotine didn't compose any group music.
 
mrparks
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: That's kinda like using Queen songs to protest condoms.

Idiots.

Idiots.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They would do anything for love, but they won't do vax
 
ThatOneCatC
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
When it comes to vaccinations, two out of three ain't bad. But I still need a booster
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Cool so death spike of unvaccinated morons soon.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Just keeping up with cultural expropriation in the grand tradition of the orange one who invited whatever winning sports team into the oval office as beholden
 
Madaynun
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Butternut Squanch: Let the bodies hit the floor.


Drowning Pool - Bodies
Youtube 04F4xlWSFh0
 
