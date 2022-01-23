 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox News)   A group of witnesses have mastered the art of understatement, saying that the parachutist "landed much quicker than expected"   (foxnews.com) divider line
8
    More: Dumbass, Fox Broadcasting Company, Mutual fund, All rights reserved, Hotel, Coral Springs, Florida, Broward County, Florida, Fox News Channel, parachute jump  
•       •       •

160 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jan 2022 at 9:05 PM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Good to the last drop.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*click*

"Florida man saves wiener dog from bear" video at the head of the page... So... DRTFA
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This link https://wsvn.com/news/local/broward/officials-parachutist-hospitalized-after-jump-from-top-of-fort-lauderdale-hotel-was-performing-film-stunt/ says it was movie stunt.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Uncontrolled de-escalation is the name of my Toad And The Wet Sprockets tribute bagpipe orchestra.
 
Salmon
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Unobtanium: This link https://wsvn.com/news/local/broward/officials-parachutist-hospitalized-after-jump-from-top-of-fort-lauderdale-hotel-was-performing-film-stunt/ says it was movie stunt.


Did they get the shot, at least?
 
MBooda
‘’ less than a minute ago  
FTA: I'm going to have a level one trauma, all male,

So he landed on his all male? Yowch.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.