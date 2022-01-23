 Skip to content
(CNN)   Dutch airline announces new ultra-economy fare   (cnn.com) divider line
27
    More: Scary, Temperature, Netherlands, South Africa, Schiphol airport, emergency services, Transport, Cold, Amsterdam Airport Schiphol  
•       •       •

27 Comments     (+0 »)
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A guy survives that you should just let him in.
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds bad but at least he didn't have to sit next to screaming kids for the flight.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...officials said he is believed to be between 16-35 years old "

Way to narrow it down there.  How many high school sophomores would get mistaken for a 35 year old?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better than what happened to the last guy.

static.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
octopossum [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"officials said he is believed to be between 16-35 years old"
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are only two things I can't stand in this world: People who are intolerant of other people's cultures, and the Dutch.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: "...officials said he is believed to be between 16-35 years old "

Way to narrow it down there.  How many high school sophomores would get mistaken for a 35 year old?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nosferartoo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Unavailable for comment.
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Dislodged with a ski pole.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: New Rising Sun: "...officials said he is believed to be between 16-35 years old "

Way to narrow it down there.  How many high school sophomores would get mistaken for a 35 year old?

[Fark user image 850x669]


i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Puts the "dam" in Amsterdam.
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: "...officials said he is believed to be between 16-35 years old "

Way to narrow it down there.  How many high school sophomores would get mistaken for a 35 year old?


How much meth are we talking about?
 
BigChad
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: There are only two things I can't stand in this world: People who are intolerant of other people's cultures, and the Dutch.



The Dutch
Youtube zcUs5X9glCc
 
wxboy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Dutch airplanes are steered by the Dutch rudder.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Baby went to Amsterdam, found her on the tarmac at 11am
 
Summoner101
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

wxboy: Dutch airplanes are steered by the Dutch rudder.


Don't yaw know it.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That would have been a pretty cold experience.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Remember the one that was frozen and fell out and shattered? I think it was LaGuardia or JFK.
 
ansius
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Still better than the middle seat.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Cargolux isn't Dutch.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Still better than Ryanair.
 
12349876
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: Remember the one that was frozen and fell out and shattered? I think it was LaGuardia or JFK.


DoctorCal: Cargolux isn't Dutch.


I assume being a cargo plane he found his way inside the plane and not in the wheel well.
 
phedex
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Sitting here trying to imagine the following:

1. sheer terror at the noise
2. sheer terror at the lack of being secure
3. cold
4. what if you get a leg cramp? how much space is in there?

I mean just think how long your work day lasts, then tack on another 3-6 hours in that space.
 
dustman81
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Thought it would have been RyanAir or Spirit to try something like this.

/Don't give them any ideas
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The man had been hiding for more than 11 hours since the plan departed from Johannesburg,

Well, at least he had a plan. It must've left him.
 
jtown
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

edmo: A guy survives that you should just let him in.


Wet foot, frozen foot.
 
