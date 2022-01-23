 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   ♫I see a school bus and I want it painted black. No colors anymore I want them to turn black♫   (msn.com) divider line
11
    More: Strange, MSN  
•       •       •

836 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jan 2022 at 7:05 PM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Markus5
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident at Salem Baptist Church where a church bus had been reported stolen.
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Subby promised me a story about a school bus. I want my money back.
 
Snort
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That's a biatchin' paint job man.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The black bus
Is calling us.
Driver, where you taking us?

Mojo Rising
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Stealth Bus
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The local baptists churches there help provide immigration services to those who can't afford an attorney, so I hope it's not related to that.  The pastor is on the left.

bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.comView Full Size
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Stealth Bus


He got caught before he could paint "free candy" on the side?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Huh, kind of a weird flex, but okay.
 
BunchaRubes [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: The local baptists churches there help provide immigration services to those who can't afford an attorney, so I hope it's not related to that.  The pastor is on the left.

[bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.com image 750x517]


You are on Fark.com, where all Christians are equally worthless and shunned.  Get with the program.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If you squint, you can just hear him thinking, "How did they know it was the same bus?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: thehellisthis: The local baptists churches there help provide immigration services to those who can't afford an attorney, so I hope it's not related to that.  The pastor is on the left.

[bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.com image 750x517]

You are on Fark.com, where all Christians are equally worthless and shunned.  Get with the program.


You've concluded much about the place in your month here.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.