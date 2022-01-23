 Skip to content
(CNN)   Not news: Woman finds a spam email saying she won the lottery. News: it was real   (cnn.com) divider line
13
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Congrats on your windfall!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I always wonder about this. One of these days someone might call me about something genuine that I won and I would hang up on them as soon as they said the word won.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The lesson here is to treat everything in your spam folder as real.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Fireproof: The lesson here is to treat everything in your spam folder as real.


Nigerian Prince-like typing detected.
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Congrats on your windfall!

[Fark user image 768x1024]


That must be the Hawaii COSTCO.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Obituary Birthday
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ToughActinProlactin: Fireproof: The lesson here is to treat everything in your spam folder as real.

Nigerian Prince-like typing detected.


Like on Flight of the Conchords when Murray was visited by the Nigerian prince.
 
Lefrog [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well, this should make scammers' jobs easier.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

DigitalDirt: HighlanderRPI: Congrats on your windfall!

[Fark user image 768x1024]

That must be the Hawaii COSTCO.

[Fark user image 850x425]


Spam musubi is awesome, and I don't care what anyone says.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
At least she didn't click any links.

If anyone ever sees something in the spam folder that might possibly be real, there would be other ways of verifying its claims - such as this woman logging into her account somewhere to check on it.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

DigitalDirt: HighlanderRPI: Congrats on your windfall!

[Fark user image 768x1024]

That must be the Hawaii COSTCO.

[Fark user image 850x425]


Who on Earth actually uses SPAM with less sodium?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"I saw an ad on Facebook that the Mega Millions jackpot was getting pretty high, so I got on my account and bought a ticket,"

I'm not a huge fan of gambling because I understand it ruins lots of poor people's lives. But she's one of those people so into gambling that she doesn't go to a gas station for a lottery ticket - she buys through her online account. The lottery tapped into another revenue stream by allowing people to buy tickets online, and in the past few years it's through the phone apps.

The latest embarrassing thing I noticed on my state lottery app is some instant play games. It's like video poker, or a slot machine, or other things. You put your money into the app, pray to RNGesus, and it immediately tells you that you lost (or rarely, that you won). Like, your money goes in there and POOF! IT'S GONE.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
She plans on sharing the money with her family and retiring early. Which means she'll be back to work in 2-3 years after her family bleeds her dry.

She'll probably end up with 1.5 million after taxes, etc. She'll (and her family) will blow a million in the first year and chip away at the leftovers in the second year before waking up broke or in debt and wondering where it all went.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 1 minute ago  

mrmopar5287: DigitalDirt: HighlanderRPI: Congrats on your windfall!

[Fark user image 768x1024]

That must be the Hawaii COSTCO.

[Fark user image 850x425]

Who on Earth actually uses SPAM with less sodium?


Anyone also putting soy sauce, oyster sauce, and Nori on it.
 
