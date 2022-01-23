 Skip to content
(Today)   New employee asks boss if he can decorate his cubicle, and goes wild in the best way when boss says yes   (today.com)
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Best part of the whole story is that the CEO is on board with this, and has provided a budget for each employee to get creative with their own workspaces!
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ha ha, the bearskin rug is the best part.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
JFC that is depressing
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And the boss needs spell check.  Cubical, really?
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


We even wrapped each individual item in the drawers. Including all his keys, pencils, etc....
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Years ago, I toured the Zappos HQ.  That was a thing about the decor.
 
austerity101
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

IgG4: JFC that is depressing


Yeah, cubicles are just the worst.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

IgG4: JFC that is depressing


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That's gonna be a whole lot less funny if he starts getting negative performance reviews. A wise man once said, don't decorate your office with anything you can't carry out in a box on a single trip.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That's kind of cool.
 
Inaditch
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
In completely unrelated news, some plantation owners used to let their slaves decorate their quarters, and sometimes even keep their own pets.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
There's a name for a creatively decorated cubicle.

It's "cubicle."
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Nobody could do that at the government agency I worked for. Hell, during the annual fire inspection, the inspector proclaimed stuff hanging on cube walls a fires hazard so most everything came down. Go it was government greige boring.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This is a bit of a refreshing change from places where I have worked, where they literally, spell out in detail what you are allowed to have and not have in your cube.  Imagine a HOA, but in your office.

And that has been the norm in more than a few places I've worked.

Employers could perhaps learn something from doing things that make their employees happy.  They could learn a lot from it.

Unless it means everyone starts goofing off all farking day.  But if that were the case, they would never be rewarded like this to start with.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

El_Dan: That's gonna be a whole lot less funny if he starts getting negative performance reviews. A wise man once said, don't decorate your office with anything you can't carry out in a box on a single trip.



When Bill Gates retired, there was a wonderful video of him leaving the office for the last time with all his possessions in a bankers box.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
There's a good reason super glue wasn't included in the office supply catalog at my former place of work.
 
Rocket To Russia
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Not what I was expecting. Much more wholesome. I need more wholesome news, I have outrage fatigue.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This guy is CEO material.
 
Mukster
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Rocket To Russia: Not what I was expecting. Much more wholesome. I need more wholesome news, I have outrage fatigue.


Hey now RTR, chin up fellow Farker! Remember, an outrage a day keeps sanity at bay!
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You still have to wear pants in you cube therefore I prefer working from home.
 
darinwil
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
We did the foil once, we also replaced the cube wall with the entrance with just another plain wall and then filled it with crumpled paper to the top, another time a coworker left for vacation, we saran wrapped everything. Including the large cabinets with doors, which we then rotated 180 degrees to face the wall. Someone else brought in some ancient keyboard/mouse combo and all the gender benders needed to attach them to the modern computer. I think the joke was on us though cause he unwrapped his chair and just left everything else as it was.
/Yes we had too much time
//why do you ask?
///Three for back when you could have fun at work
 
Mock26
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Cubicles are still better than an open floorplan.
 
austerity101
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mock26: Cubicles are still better than an open floorplan.


Much in the same way that a punch to the face is preferable to a bullet to said face.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: Unless it means everyone starts goofing off all farking day.  But if that were the case, they would never be rewarded like this to start with.


I don't even care if my guys goof off as long as the work is done right and on time. My entire boss philosophy is that if I have time to micromanage I'm probably not doing my actual job.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

edmo: Nobody could do that at the government agency I worked for. Hell, during the annual fire inspection, the inspector proclaimed stuff hanging on cube walls a fires hazard so most everything came down. Go it was government greige boring.


I worked one place where the ONLY personal item you could have was a 2"X3" picture frame and it could only be to the left of the monitor.

/ It was done away with when too many spouses were in the picture
 
darinwil
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mock26: Cubicles are still better than an open floorplan.


Our current office is open, the bosses said, "Oooh this will help foster communication". About a month after moving in they were like, "Hey we bought these colored lights that no one will pay attention to, that show your status, don't forget your earphones to block out the noise from everyone!".
 
darinwil
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Ahhhh, I clicked the article, they too bought into the same terrible "open" cubes our office did! The worst part is the stupid glass on top of the half walls. They told us when we all complained that all the demo cubes they showed us had to low of walls and it would be awkward to have to look at the person directly across from you that they would fix it, and just added that strip of glass to fix it. Similar to above with the one allowed picture (although not as draconian) for the first 6 months, someone from the design firm would come around and police the area making people remove things from the walls/glass.
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

austerity101: IgG4: JFC that is depressing

Yeah, cubicles are just the worst.


They beat the ever-lovin' shiat out of both:
1) Open offices
2) Unemployment
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Whar beer fridge whar?
 
IDisME
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I have those Klipsch speakers for my home pc.  If his co-workers are jerks, he just needs to turn up the sub a smidge :)
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ less than a minute ago  

luckyeddie: Whar beer fridge whar?


In fake stove.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
One of the best offices I went to where I worked was the woman with the ivy plant. That thing was like a mini plant to the giants kingdom with the magic beans. She supported the plant along the ceiling with paper clips and it was a jungle. Almost no place untouched. It was super cool.

Sadly no pics allowed there.
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

austerity101: Mock26: Cubicles are still better than an open floorplan.

Much in the same way that a punch to the face is preferable to a bullet to said face.


Awwww, puddin', show us on the doll.where the job hurt you.
 
Spermbot
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Another Government Employee: edmo: Nobody could do that at the government agency I worked for. Hell, during the annual fire inspection, the inspector proclaimed stuff hanging on cube walls a fires hazard so most everything came down. Go it was government greige boring.

I worked one place where the ONLY personal item you could have was a 2"X3" picture frame and it could only be to the left of the monitor.

/ It was done away with when too many spouses were in the picture


Was this in Salt Lake City, or what do you mean?
 
