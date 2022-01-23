 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   "It's well recorded that at least 150 professional athletes have died on the court or on the pitch because of vaccines" says, A) Alex Jones, B) Tucker Carlson, C) NBA Hall of Famer John Stockton   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And there'd be video proof, too, if professional sports weren't so underreported and ignored
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Notabunny: And there'd be video proof, too, if professional sports weren't so underreported and ignored


Right. When was the last time any professional athlete died of any cause in the middle of a game?
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
830,000 Americans have died from covid. So getting vaccinated means you have the odds in your favor. A sure bet!
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

ArkPanda: Notabunny: And there'd be video proof, too, if professional sports weren't so underreported and ignored

Right. When was the last time any professional athlete died of any cause in the middle of a game?


No.  You don't understand.  They weren't playing.  They just went out there in the dark of night and died. Stockton was the one who found them so that's the proof.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Name them.
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BretMavrik: Name them.


No snark, last farking guy I recall dying on the court during a game was Hank Gathers back in 1990. I remember MLB Umpire John McSherry dying on the field back in '96, right before a Reds game. That's 2 guys in in like 32 farking years.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He was a pretty scrappy player back in the day so I assume he hit his head on the court a lot.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yes, but not on Planet Earth.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I think Mr Stockton is still suffering from PTSD after witnessing the horrendous tragedy that was the Bowling Green massacre.
 
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one in the rink?

All NHL players -1 are vaccinated. I can only assume, then, that it's the ice that protects them from certain death from the vaccine.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's what living in Spokane will do to you. It's full of anti-vax, right wing, "I can do it all myself!" type people. 

/in other words morons
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

BretMavrik: Name them.


Hell, name THREE.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

gaslight: Yes, but not on Planet Earth.


https://memory-alpha.fandom.com/wiki/Pike_City_Pioneers
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

roddikinsathome: BretMavrik: Name them.

Hell, name THREE.


Heck, name ONE!
 
cefm
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That boy ain't right.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This is the guy who believes that something being posted on the internet means it's indisputably true

Now if you'll excuse me, Keira Knightley is calling for me from my bedchamber
 
jtown
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

fat_free: BretMavrik: Name them.

No snark, last farking guy I recall dying on the court during a game was Hank Gathers back in 1990. I remember MLB Umpire John McSherry dying on the field back in '96, right before a Reds game. That's 2 guys in in like 32 farking years.


And I'll bet they'd received vaccinations as children.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
100 to 150 sportsball players dying mid-game on the floor? That sounds like one of those things that would be really easy to prove or disprove...
 
foo monkey
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

HighOnCraic: roddikinsathome: BretMavrik: Name them.

Hell, name THREE.

Heck, name ONE!


He doesn't need to. It's already well-recorded.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Little bugger is still playing dirty and throwing elbows any way he can.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Len Bias snorted two vaccines and died.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

foo monkey: HighOnCraic: roddikinsathome: BretMavrik: Name them.

Hell, name THREE.

Heck, name ONE!

He doesn't need to. It's already well-recorded.


I wonder if he's got TOP MEN to put on the problem....
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
LavenderWolf
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: Notabunny: And there'd be video proof, too, if professional sports weren't so underreported and ignored

Right. When was the last time any professional athlete died of any cause in the middle of a game?


Owen Hart, May 23 1999. Though "athlete" and "game" are debateable - he was an entertainer (though a very physical entertainer) and it was during his entrance (I think? I was watching PPV at the time but they were cut away to something else while it happened).
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dildo tontine: He was a pretty scrappy player back in the day so I assume he hit his head on the court a lot.


A high motor guy.  Lunch pail type.  Smart player.  A coach on the court.
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: Notabunny: And there'd be video proof, too, if professional sports weren't so underreported and ignored

Right. When was the last time any professional athlete died of any cause in the middle of a game?


I think Christian Eriksen technically died on the pitch for a couple of seconds in Euro 2020 before the medics revived him.
 
mrparks
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'd say "dumb jocks lol" but most of them are ok with vaccines, and by extension science.

So not as dumb.
 
Torgo_of_Manos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

HighOnCraic: roddikinsathome: BretMavrik: Name them.

Hell, name THREE.

Heck, name ONE!


We all remember this tragedy ... don't think it was vaccine related though

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Taming of the shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

fat_free: BretMavrik: Name them.

No snark, last farking guy I recall dying on the court during a game was Hank Gathers back in 1990. I remember MLB Umpire John McSherry dying on the field back in '96, right before a Reds game. That's 2 guys in in like 32 farking years.


And they weren't vaccinated against Covid.
 
austerity101
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So once again, no one pushed back on this?

Thanks, media.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fame ≠ Intelligence
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Len Bias snorted two vaccines and died.


Pretty sure that's Beckham
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I think Stockton has been waiting for JFK jr. in Dallas for too long.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: foo monkey: HighOnCraic: roddikinsathome: BretMavrik: Name them.

Hell, name THREE.

Heck, name ONE!

He doesn't need to. It's already well-recorded.

I wonder if he's got TOP MEN to put on the problem....


"We are a small team of investigators, news editors, journalists, and truth seekers, now backed up by others, who are discovering pieces of information that we can investigate. It doesn't really matter who we are. "

https://goodsciencing.com/about/

In other words...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Theeng
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I mean Chris Benoit and OJ were probably vaccinated.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

austerity101: So once again, no one pushed back on this?

Thanks, media.


Gee, I never how so many of these ignorant anti-science conspiracy morans are getting so much press to say such stewpid things in the first place
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

foo monkey: iheartscotch: foo monkey: HighOnCraic: roddikinsathome: BretMavrik: Name them.

Hell, name THREE.

Heck, name ONE!

He doesn't need to. It's already well-recorded.

I wonder if he's got TOP MEN to put on the problem....

"We are a small team of investigators, news editors, journalists, and truth seekers, now backed up by others, who are discovering pieces of information that we can investigate. It doesn't really matter who we are. "

https://goodsciencing.com/about/

In other words...


[Fark user image image 425x238]


That site has a contact form

Farkers, you know what to do
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

I_Am_Weasel: No one in the rink?

All NHL players -1 are vaccinated. I can only assume, then, that it's the ice that protects them from certain death from the vaccine.


Well they store the vaccine at below-zero temperatures.  So clearly it only gets activated when it's warmed up, and so spending time on the ice keeps it in a dormant state.  Study it out, sheeple.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I see he's been to the Trump school of "many people".
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
At what point do we thin the herd so the rest of us survive? Though I guess they're taking care of that themselves.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Amazing how much credibility these rich jocks have. Dumber than rocks.

Can't wait to see him on sorryantivaxxer
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Fame ≠ Intelligence


I don't think Stockton is particularly famous.  Unless you're an aging jock like me, you've probably never heard of him.
 
firefly212
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Well recorded, eh?

Fine, name five, any five.
 
haknudsen
‘’ 1 minute ago  

LavenderWolf: ArkPanda: Notabunny: And there'd be video proof, too, if professional sports weren't so underreported and ignored

Right. When was the last time any professional athlete died of any cause in the middle of a game?

Owen Hart, May 23 1999. Though "athlete" and "game" are debateable - he was an entertainer (though a very physical entertainer) and it was during his entrance (I think? I was watching PPV at the time but they were cut away to something else while it happened).


He was being lowered to the ring from the rafters. The clip on his harness snapped and he fell to the ring and died.
I'm hard-pressed to see how a vaccination could have caused it.
 
spleef420
‘’ 1 minute ago  

fragMasterFlash: PTSD


Post Trump Stupidity Disorder?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ less than a minute ago  

haknudsen: LavenderWolf: ArkPanda: Notabunny: And there'd be video proof, too, if professional sports weren't so underreported and ignored

Right. When was the last time any professional athlete died of any cause in the middle of a game?

Owen Hart, May 23 1999. Though "athlete" and "game" are debateable - he was an entertainer (though a very physical entertainer) and it was during his entrance (I think? I was watching PPV at the time but they were cut away to something else while it happened).

He was being lowered to the ring from the rafters. The clip on his harness snapped and he fell to the ring and died.
I'm hard-pressed to see how a vaccination could have caused it.


The magnets in the virus weakened the carabiners.  Study it out!
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Bslim: [media0.giphy.com image 480x270] [View Full Size image _x_]


Yoink!
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Rapmaster2000: Len Bias snorted two vaccines and died.


What people don't realize is that Brian Piccolo actually died from the AIDS vaccine. Ronald Reagan tried to expose the cover-up, but Jimmy Carter gave him the Alzheimer's vaccine.

And you know what happened after that.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Don't think FAKE would've covered it, does Fark need an 
Fark user imageView Full Size
tag?
 
