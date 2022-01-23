 Skip to content
 
(WMUR New Hampshire)   Well, they're thawed, aren't they? Mission accomplished   (wmur.com) divider line
I saw a wooden 2-story apartment building completely destroyed by fire. It was a block away from our house.

It was the freaking coldest week of the year. Temperature were below zero F. Some dummy decided to defrost the pipes from the basement with a blow torch. The building was probably from the 50s-60s so it went up like a pile of crumpled newspaper.

I walked over to watch (carefully staying out of the way of the fire fighters.) The sides of the trucks and the front of the firefighters were warm/hot and dry, EVERYTHING else was encased in ice. The backs of the firefighters, the trucks, the hoses were sticking to the ground. It was terrible all around.

It was night, I imagine most of the tenants got out with little more than the clothes on their backs and whatever they could grab as they evacuated. Fortunately nobody died.

Our pipes froze the same day (crappy old rental house). Fortunately we chose to defrost them with an electric fan heater from the basement.
 
I had a neighbor once who managed to destroy his mobile home by trying to thaw the pipes with a space heater he put underneath the trailer.  At least no one got hurt, and he failed to set anyone else's trailer on fire.
 
Our insulated pipes would freeze when outside temps dropped below 15F. We got this gizmo to thaw pipes: an electric cord that had around 6 ft of heating element embedded in it. You wound it around the pipe, plugged it in, and let it go. And then *walla* you waited and waited and waited. And then the ice melted.

We learned to set a drip when the temps would drop.
 
Reasons to burn down your house - #1  Spiders, #2  Frozen water pipe, #3  So your ex-wife doesn't get it.
 
If it's stupid but it works, it's not stupid. Right?


....r-right?
 
