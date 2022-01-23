 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(I Heart Radio)   "I'll have a large coffee with VANILLAAAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHH SORRY"   (realradio921.iheart.com) divider line
14
    More: Scary, English-language films, viral video, Glass, Tarantula, video creator, YouTube, American films, driver  
•       •       •

1258 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jan 2022 at 3:38 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Actual image from DashCam

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Woo! Packers, mate!
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Wiper blades. Use them
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That's what you deserve for using tik tok
 
Insult Comic Bishounen [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Does anyone else find that voiceover to be grating?
 
Farkin Charlie
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Inside the car would make me scream, but this was outside the windshield/windscreen. Most obvious solution is to drive somewhere that has things that eat them, and then keep going till you run out of predators on your car.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So, you're getting one vanilla and one AIEEEEEEEEE.
Did you want your AIEEEEEEEEE in a small, medium or large?
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That sucked. I was expecting a much larger spider and an entrancing dramatic entrance
"Black Widow" Alice Cooper with Vincent Price Intro
Youtube KBKp2Yo_CGE
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Wiper blades. Use them


Yup. Thread done.
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Here's to hoping that 99% of YouTube/TikTok "stars" will hopelessly crash once we can stop living our lives vicariously through them.

Probably not, though. But one can always hope.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"In the video, the driver is ordering coffee at a McDonald's in Melbourne, Australia, when the enormous and poisonous creature quickly crawled across the windshield. "


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Watching someone order drive-thru.
What a time to be alive!
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Farkin Charlie: Inside the car would make me scream, but this was outside the windshield/windscreen. Most obvious solution is to drive somewhere that has things that eat them, and then keep going till you run out of predators on your car.


Problem: I'm not sure it gets cold enough in Melbourne for the gorillas to die off when winter comes.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.