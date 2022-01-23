 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Midland Daily News)   The superintendent would like to reiterate that schools do not keep litter boxes in the restrooms for use by furries   (ourmidland.com) divider line
16
    More: Strange, Furry fandom, Midland Public Schools board meeting, Costume, Anthropomorphism, Education, Midland Public Schools Board of Education, litter boxes, Board of Education meeting  
•       •       •

321 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jan 2022 at 2:50 PM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Midland Texas superintendent should have added the school furries are allowed to use the sandbox outside or pretty anywhere outside because Midland does resemble a giant litter box.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yes, this really is what the teaching profession is like sometimes.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...

I honestly would have found out where she lived, rung the doorbell, slapped the shiat out of her, and drove off

And that would be if my kids were enrolled in midland ISD

*fun fact, would probably get away with it, my wife's family are old school money in that shiathole town
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.mlive.com/news/saginaw-bay-city/2022/01/no-litter-boxes-are-not-in-midland-public-schools-for-furry-students-superintendent-says.html

Oh this story gets better as the co-chair of the Michigan Republican party was spreading it on social media.

The same person signed the fraudulent alternative electors certificate and is on the hook for that, with the state AG referring it to the feds but also stating if the Feds don't do shiat she will.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, and paging Matty
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I mean we weren't but then this troll came to the school board meeting and we all thought it might actually be a good idea to put litter boxes in the bathrooms. It's not like the boys are hitting the toilets right now anyway, so we're down to try anything that gives them a target other than the seat, walls, sinks, railings, and basically anywhere other than the urinals and toilets themselves.  We're also considering furry clubs, providing free fursuits, and making use of spray bottles solely in the name of hygiene to encourage box use; we want your kids housetrained, because apparently some of you--probably the ones so all-consumingly terrified of furries and litter boxes--can't be arsed to do it yourselves.
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If your kids can't poop in a bowl, you'll get a box with sand just like the hospital administration provided when the power and water went out in Texas in February of 21.

/never forget
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So someone is trolling hard and getting bites.

I wonder if my sister will rant at me about this (she's near that area).
 
brigid_fitch
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Midland, the slightly less intelligent cousin to
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LavenderWolf
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Some people are dumb enough to believe anything.

Case in point: There are a bunch of people that took that "teacher" seriously when she said she was fired for not meowing back at a student.
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Someone just watched Fur and Loathing again
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well yeah, the litter boxes go in the laundry room not the bathroom.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The school board is a nest of cuckoos, though.
 
Rythsys
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

eurotrader: The Midland Texas superintendent should have added the school furries are allowed to use the sandbox outside or pretty anywhere outside because Midland does resemble a giant litter box.


Midland County, Michigan. Not Midland, Texas.

Although you're not wrong about Midland, Texas resembling a giant litter box.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

LavenderWolf: Some people are dumb enough to believe anything.

Case in point: There are a bunch of people that took that "teacher" seriously when she said she was fired for not meowing back at a student.


There are many more who took Christopher Steele seriously when he said there was a "pee tape." Many here on this very site.
 
ongbok
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Ok, which of you Farkers made this claim at the school board meeting? I know a Farker started this, knowing what would happen and where it would go, and knowing that they would get an easy green out of it.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.