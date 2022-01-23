 Skip to content
(Fox 5 Atlanta)   Burglar breaks into home. FARK: Home of Atlanta Deputy Sheriff   (fox5atlanta.com) divider line
23
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That part of Atlanta, every homeowner is armed.  Burglar is probably an addict, a local and couldn't get far enough away to score easy pickings, fence the goods, and get back to the dealer before the shakes would kick in.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The GBI says the deputy followed the man as he walked away along an unpaved, gravel road. The man stepped off the road into some woods as the deputy approached. The deputy got out of his car and found the man in the woods. While in the woods, the deputy and man had an altercation and during this time, the deputy shot the man.

Well, none of that is going to raise any questions.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So wait... the deputy followed the man into the woods, confronted him, then shot and killed him over some tools?

And police wonder why so many people neither trust nor respect them.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Man On A Mission: So wait... the deputy followed the man into the woods, confronted him, then shot and killed him over some tools?

And police wonder why so many people neither trust nor respect them.


this!
he didn't need to follow him, he didn't need to confront him.
and if it's a choice between the guy getting away and you killing him... then you let him get away.  otherwise, you've (a) appointed yourself judge, jury and executioner, and (b) you've applied the death penalty to a non capital crime.

you're not allowed to do those things just cos you're a cop.

and finally, this thread gon be horror show, dawwwg
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Burglar breaks into home. FARK: Home of Atlanta Deputy Sheriff

Burglar breaks into house of murderer.

There FTFY.
 
Daer21
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Lady J: Man On A Mission: So wait... the deputy followed the man into the woods, confronted him, then shot and killed him over some tools?

And police wonder why so many people neither trust nor respect them.

this!
he didn't need to follow him, he didn't need to confront him.
and if it's a choice between the guy getting away and you killing him... then you let him get away.  otherwise, you've (a) appointed yourself judge, jury and executioner, and (b) you've applied the death penalty to a non capital crime.

you're not allowed to do those things just cos you're a cop.

and finally, this thread gon be horror show, dawwwg


Depends on your values. If you're a historically oppressed group, it's morally necessary to seek extra judicial solutions to crime, as the government is not going to provide acceptable outcomes. The IRA's justice system made sense in light of the right wing puppet dictatorship the UK imposed on Northern Ireland.

That does not appear to be the case here.
 
chewd
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: That part of Atlanta, every homeowner is armed.  Burglar is probably an addict, a local and couldn't get far enough away to score easy pickings, fence the goods, and get back to the dealer before the shakes would kick in.


Sounds like a good way to get rid of a meth head thats been bothering you...
"hey man, i know a real easy house for you to hit, guy is never home... yeah theres tons of electronics in there!"
"here let me give you the address."
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Lady J: he didn't need to follow him, he didn't need to confront him.


Right. Leave that for the police to do.
Wait...
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Are the tools okay?
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
There's a lot of leaping to conclusions going on here. Of course the cops pursue criminals. It probably wasn't on the deputy's mind that he'd have to kill the burglar when he started the pursuit. Whatever happened in the woods that resulted in the burglars death is unknown however it could very well be self defense on the part of the deputy.

Stop being so blinded by your anger for the police that you immediately frame everything they do as unjustified.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Daer21: Lady J: Man On A Mission: So wait... the deputy followed the man into the woods, confronted him, then shot and killed him over some tools?

And police wonder why so many people neither trust nor respect them.

this!
he didn't need to follow him, he didn't need to confront him.
and if it's a choice between the guy getting away and you killing him... then you let him get away.  otherwise, you've (a) appointed yourself judge, jury and executioner, and (b) you've applied the death penalty to a non capital crime.

you're not allowed to do those things just cos you're a cop.

and finally, this thread gon be horror show, dawwwg

Depends on your values. If you're a historically oppressed group, it's morally necessary to seek extra judicial solutions to crime, as the government is not going to provide acceptable outcomes. The IRA's justice system made sense in light of the right wing puppet dictatorship the UK imposed on Northern Ireland.

That does not appear to be the case here.


What year are we talking about?
Catholic or Protestant, most paramilitary groups in NI nowadays no longer care about politics and are just glorified organized crime syndicates whose business is simple narcotics trafficking they profit off of.

But they swear it's just to fund the "cause".
 
Godscrack
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Oh look. Police reporting their side of the story. Totally believable.
 
Salmon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
CSB: in our late teens, we went mushroom picking in farmer's fields near Black Creek on Vancouver Island; hunting slimy topped psciliies.

The only way we knew how to tell the difference between rubber heads and the pscillies was to gently tear the caps with our bare hands; if they were slimy they went into your bread bag.

We filled a heck load of bags and would drop them by the car, we were really rippered by the afternoon and totally focused on our task; so much so that the cops cars weren't noticed, nor the cops that walked casually out to us.

They were met by uncontrollable giggling as they explained that we were under arrest and cuffed us.

My gf had phat pants on, as was the style back then, and quickly hid two full bread bags, one in each leg so not all was lost; think the cops were too scared to search an 18 year old girl and we said that she was just keeping six anyway so they let her drive my car behind the cop cars.

Jumping ahead to my court date, the judge asked me if I knew who's fields I was searching (no), and when he explained that it was the retired police chief from Courtenay the courtroom broke out in laughter; I imagine that everyone was standing and pointing while they laughed but that part may be embellished.

Apparently the old cop was having his coffee on his deck when we pulled up and watched us the whole morning as we were heads down, ass up gingerly sorting through his pastures.

But the ride back to the station in Courtenay from Black Creek (20 mins) was pretty awesome, we were cuffed and in the back seat but we were giggling so hard that the cop started giggling when we would... he was in tears as we pulled up with him yelling at us to stop it so he could get composed before taking us to input. It was a fun ride for everyone in the car.

/csb.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Smells like bullshiat.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: There's a lot of leaping to conclusions going on here. Of course the cops pursue criminals. It probably wasn't on the deputy's mind that he'd have to kill the burglar when he started the pursuit. Whatever happened in the woods that resulted in the burglars death is unknown however it could very well be self defense on the part of the deputy.

Stop being so blinded by your anger for the police that you immediately frame everything they do as unjustified.


And yet somehow they keep killing people

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Daer21: Lady J: Man On A Mission: So wait... the deputy followed the man into the woods, confronted him, then shot and killed him over some tools?

And police wonder why so many people neither trust nor respect them.

this!
he didn't need to follow him, he didn't need to confront him.
and if it's a choice between the guy getting away and you killing him... then you let him get away.  otherwise, you've (a) appointed yourself judge, jury and executioner, and (b) you've applied the death penalty to a non capital crime.

you're not allowed to do those things just cos you're a cop.

and finally, this thread gon be horror show, dawwwg

Depends on your values. If you're a historically oppressed group, it's morally necessary to seek extra judicial solutions to crime, as the government is not going to provide acceptable outcomes. The IRA's justice system made sense in light of the right wing puppet dictatorship the UK imposed on Northern Ireland.

That does not appear to be the case here.


I agree that if circumstances were about as different as they could be, my post wouldn't apply.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Bslim: cowsaregoodeating: There's a lot of leaping to conclusions going on here. Of course the cops pursue criminals. It probably wasn't on the deputy's mind that he'd have to kill the burglar when he started the pursuit. Whatever happened in the woods that resulted in the burglars death is unknown however it could very well be self defense on the part of the deputy.

Stop being so blinded by your anger for the police that you immediately frame everything they do as unjustified.

And yet somehow they keep killing people

[64.media.tumblr.com image 245x160] [View Full Size image _x_]


Yes they do. Sometimes it's justified and sometimes it's not.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Maybe don't break into someone's house (especially a police officer) if you don't want to die. The officer had every right to pursue the person that broke into his house. The perpetrator committed a crime.
If you start an altercation with a police officer, you should expect a few extra holes in your torso. Too bad. So sad(If the story is true)
tl;dr: don't break into someone's home.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Charge the pig with first degree murder.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

cowsaregoodeating: Bslim: cowsaregoodeating: There's a lot of leaping to conclusions going on here. Of course the cops pursue criminals. It probably wasn't on the deputy's mind that he'd have to kill the burglar when he started the pursuit. Whatever happened in the woods that resulted in the burglars death is unknown however it could very well be self defense on the part of the deputy.

Stop being so blinded by your anger for the police that you immediately frame everything they do as unjustified.

And yet somehow they keep killing people

[64.media.tumblr.com image 245x160] [View Full Size image _x_]

Yes they do. Sometimes it's justified and sometimes it's not.


You're down with cops murdering people.

Got it!
 
WTP 2
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Man On A Mission: So wait... the deputy followed the man into the woods, confronted him, then shot and killed him over some tools?

And police wonder why so many people neither trust nor respect them.


ok, lets change 'tools' to 'armload of weapons' and try again...
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The Deputy:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
