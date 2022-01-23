 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for January 23 is 'juggernaut,' as in "I'm not sure if this moonshine is packaged in a juggernaut"   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
12
    More: Interesting, Vishnu, early 14th century, missionary Friar Odoric, Ghostbusters, original Ghostbusters, story of an enormous carriage, Hinduism, God  
•       •       •

55 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jan 2022 at 1:26 PM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
When I read these headlines, I'm not sure if I should beat you or hug you
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Little Brown Jug (Cartoon Sing along)
Youtube TxmZ5sabk7U
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

cretinbob: When I read these headlines, I'm not sure if I should beat you or hug you


Both.
 
starsrift
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

cretinbob: When I read these headlines, I'm not sure if I should beat you or hug you


Surely no Farker is petty enough to get exorcised about the misuse of language for humorous effect.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
ElPrimitivo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

cretinbob: When I read these headlines, I'm not sure if I should beat you or hug you


So, huggernaut?
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That's it, I shall become Vishnu's
enormous undercarriage.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehellisthis
‘’ less than a minute ago  
most desired careers of schoolchildren:

astronaut
juggernaut
bottlenaut
containernaut
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.