Illinois library forced to close to visitors indefinitely due to violent threats from flash mobs of anti-mask protesters
    Mask, Police, Public library, library's mask policy, Librarian, Public health, library patron  
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Wear a damn mask. If not for you then do it for the people around you. My son is 32 years old has Down syndrome and a minor heart condition. We all wear masks.

Believe it or not there are people out there that are vulnerable and compromised medically. You, as an anti masker might not recognize or be aware of that.

Also. It's not that difficult to wear a mask and follow some simple, LIFE SAVING guidelines!
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's the way, keep em stupid.
 
TelemonianAjax [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So now the Death Cult has moved on from zerg rushing the hospitals and school board meetings to swarming libraries. Anywhere knowledge is used and disseminated they will put their efforts to shutting it down.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Stop denying me my FREEDUMBS!!!!
 
Jeff5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The place where a mask mandate least affects these idiots...
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Jeff5: The place where a mask mandate least affects these idiots...


They just use it to rent DVDs
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A friend of mine is a librarian in a nearby town and they were being harassed by idiots long before Covid. The local "libertarian club" sends dozens of nuisance FOIA requests every month and once tried to take them to court for misuse of public funds because they spent $60 of library money on a floral arrangement for an employee who retired after working there for 50+ years.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They ain't gone what for the lieberry since they got rid of the VHS tapes
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They probably needed directions,never having been there before.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

aimtastic: A friend of mine is a librarian in a nearby town and they were being harassed by idiots long before Covid. The local "libertarian club" sends dozens of nuisance FOIA requests every month and once tried to take them to court for misuse of public funds because they spent $60 of library money on a floral arrangement for an employee who retired after working there for 50+ years.


It gets worse if one of those idiots gets elected to the Board of Commissioners. In my current county, a Village Idiot puts up a resolution to zero out the Library Budget every year...in a county with 750,000 residents.
 
BBH [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This library is near me. Just a few miles west of St. Charles, there is a large contingent of RWNJs, you can tell by the number of Brandon flags around, that area uses this library. A coffee shop I used to stop at has a "unmask our children" sign in front of it, too bad for them, I will not be going there any more.

Who would have thought 6 years ago, that acting like 3rd graders throwing temper tantrums would be a course of action to get their way.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BBH: This library is near me. Just a few miles west of St. Charles, there is a large contingent of RWNJs, you can tell by the number of Brandon flags around, that area uses this library.


Surprised they can read.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Another Government Employee: aimtastic: A friend of mine is a librarian in a nearby town and they were being harassed by idiots long before Covid. The local "libertarian club" sends dozens of nuisance FOIA requests every month and once tried to take them to court for misuse of public funds because they spent $60 of library money on a floral arrangement for an employee who retired after working there for 50+ years.

It gets worse if one of those idiots gets elected to the Board of Commissioners. In my current county, a Village Idiot puts up a resolution to zero out the Library Budget every year...in a county with 750,000 residents.


Unfortunately those seem to be the people that mostly run for those board seats.

Where I live, we have a little downtown area where they used to do all kinds of things in the summer. Every weekend there was a car show with live music and food and stuff, the farmers market, and the guy that owned the pub across from the train station would have a big block party once a year and the down town area was generally being revitalized.

All of that was mostly managed by the volunteer chamber of commerce board which my ex-wife was on. The then mayor basically just trusted them to handle it. Then the village got a new mayor and a bunch of new morons on the city board and everything got all farked up. They moved the farmers market to a different location and reduced the number of slots for sellers and car show all but went away but for a few weekends a year.

The guy that owns that pub wanted to open a nice little wine bar/restaurant downtown but when the new regime came in, that came to a screeching halt. He's been fighting them for 2-3 years now trying to get the permits he needs.

They've completely farked everything up in the few years they've been in place.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gatling guns, flash grenades, and explosives may be needed by the library,
 
Begoggle
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They are almost entirely Republicans.
Why no acknowledgement of that in the article?
 
jmsvrsn
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Next they'll be taking sledge hammers to fire plugs to destroy the tools of communism.
 
hej
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That'll show them uppity book readin libruls.

/surprised they knew where the library was
 
genner
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Watubi
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Begoggle: They are almost entirely Republicans.
Why no acknowledgement of that in the article?


Because pandemics are not political issues. They are the ones trying to make it one and that doesn't help when the goal is to save lives
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They're just gonna start murdering mask-wearers out in the open any day now.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Unfortunately those seem to be the people that mostly run for those board seats.


I have to assume it's because the cost/benefit for someone else who isn't like that weighs far far more on the 'cost' side.  If you're the person who doesn't take the approach of "it's other people's problem that I'm an asshole", then you're going to be on the receiving end of that treatment, whereas if you are the asshole then all you have to face is people disagreeing with you.  You get to cross your arms and be difficult to work with and be generally unpleasant, all of which is pretty low-effort.  Being the person who has to respond to that or just absorb it as a target is incredibly draining. Our municipality has seen a bunch of sitting councilors, commissioners, etc. choose to retire from their posts because of that (and this isn't even in a right-wing or "libertarian" area).  There's only so much social media abuse spilling over into real life work difficulty you can take.
 
GnomePaladin
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Begoggle: They are almost entirely Republicans.
Why no acknowledgement of that in the article?


No need to state the obvious.  Reacting violently and childishly to simple, effective measures which benefit others is a hallmark of Conservatism.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Anti-maskers are illiterate.
WTF are they doing in a library?
It ain't a Starbucks assholes.
 
ongbok
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
And I bet you that most of the people involved in this rarely, if not ever, used the library.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

BBH: This library is near me. Just a few miles west of St. Charles, there is a large contingent of RWNJs, you can tell by the number of Brandon flags around, that area uses this library. A coffee shop I used to stop at has a "unmask our children" sign in front of it, too bad for them, I will not be going there any more.

Who would have thought 6 years ago, that acting like 3rd graders throwing temper tantrums would be a course of action to get their way.


Anyone who read anything except Time-Life Books History of the United States.  "I saw a black man walking on the sidewalk" used to be complete justification for burning down half the farking town and killing 5% of the population.  Or "If we murdereize enough people we can make sure Kansas is a slave state".  Or "We need to stat a civil war to continue being parasitic welfare queens"  Or "We need to call in the US Army to kill workers for not accepting a pay cut so we can have an extra glass of champagne next week".  Being complete asshats with less self-control than ADDHD toddlers is pretty much the immutable core value of white American culture - they just get to define the terms, so the temper tantrums have always been declared the highest form of civilized self-control.
 
oldfool
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
And so the light of knowledge fades to black as humanity dies in madness.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What do you call something like a stoning but where you bludgeon people to death with books?

Seems like a fitting response to antivaxxers who haven't yet found Darwin.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: They probably needed directions,never having been there before.


came here for pretty much ^this.
 
Turbo Cojones [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Governor signs a law and they threaten the local librarian.

It's the American way!
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"We aren't asking you to wear a mask for your safety or that of our other patrons, we are asking you to mask up because you're so farking ugly you distract from the wonderful world of discovery that is your public library."

/If I were in charge of library relations
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Why must they fark with libraries? I don't try to infiltrate their klan rallies.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: What do you call something like a stoning but where you bludgeon people to death with books?

Seems like a fitting response to antivaxxers who haven't yet found Darwin.


It's called throwing the book at them. Literally!
 
Percise1
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's like they are trying to start the Y'all Rouge... attack the intelligent and the places of learning/knowledge because "I ain't none ever used that algebra shiat no how!".
It's almost as if the violently stupid want everyone to be violently stupid or something... *shrug*

The official badge of the Y'all Rouge:

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: Governor signs a law and they threaten the local librarian.

It's the American way!


Signs a law?  No, he just dictated an order.  It's the new American way!
 
doomjesse
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

TelemonianAjax: So now the Death Cult has moved on from zerg rushing the hospitals and school board meetings to swarming libraries. Anywhere knowledge is used and disseminated they will put their efforts to shutting it down.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I guess I just don't understand what they are trying to prove doing these kinds of things. It reminds me of kids who throw themselves on the floor in a tantrum because Mom won't let them go out and play in sub-freezing temps without a hat and gloves.

"You were going to go outside, all you had to do is wear your hat & gloves. Now you're just laying on the floor and you're not going anywhere any more."
:
"You were going to live, all you had to do was wear a mask. Now you're just laying in that bed and you won't be alive anymore."
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Percise1: It's like they are trying to start the Y'all Rouge... attack the intelligent and the places of learning/knowledge because "I ain't none ever used that algebra shiat no how!".
It's almost as if the violently stupid want everyone to be violently stupid or something... *shrug*

The official badge of the Y'all Rouge:

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 550x289]


People are unable to cope and they have decided that it is your intelligence, and not their own lack thereof, which is the cause.
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Assholes who stage nonsensical demonstrations, don't like
assholes who stage nonsense demonstrations.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: Anti-maskers are illiterate.
WTF are they doing in a library?
It ain't a Starbucks assholes.


Downloading kiddie porn?
 
Nullav
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The extra-farked part is that the jackasses mobbing the library probably aren't really big on books.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Dolly frowns on your shenanigans.

dollyparton.comView Full Size
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Turbo Cojones: Governor signs a law and they threaten the local librarian.

It's the American way!

Signs a law?  No, he just dictated an order.  It's the new American way!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jesterling
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



You hate to see it

lol
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Antimasking?  Pretty sure that was advertised as a NAMBLA flashmob.
 
GnomePaladin
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

luckyeddie: SloppyFrenchKisser: Anti-maskers are illiterate.
WTF are they doing in a library?
It ain't a Starbucks assholes.

Downloading kiddie porn?


Starbucks also has free wifi.
 
jimjays
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: What do you call something like a stoning but where you bludgeon people to death with books?

Seems like a fitting response to antivaxxers who haven't yet found Darwin.


That's an interesting idea. I guess the closest we'll realistically get is watching them kill themselves through their refusal to read books or newspapers. And we don't have to get our hands dirty or damage any of the reading material.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

GnomePaladin: luckyeddie: SloppyFrenchKisser: Anti-maskers are illiterate.
WTF are they doing in a library?
It ain't a Starbucks assholes.

Downloading kiddie porn?

Starbucks also has free wifi.


but the liberry has bigger screens?
 
