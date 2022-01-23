 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Pro-tip: If you're drunk and kill a pedestrian, don't take away the body and return it to the scene hours later, officer   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    More: Followup, New Jersey, Constable, Louis Santiago, Prosecutor, Garden State Parkway, Damian Dymka, Police, horrible accident  
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Who gets the pedestrian?  Me or the dog?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So the cop's first reaction was to protect himself at the expense of the person he injured.

Story checks out.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why was he walking home?

Not victim blaming, just asking
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

baka-san: Why was he walking home?


Because he wasn't as drunk as the cop?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What makes the series of events so difficult easy to comprehend is not just the officer's actions, his friends and loved ones said, but who Dymka was as a person. He was kind and compassionate almost to a fault, four of them said in interviews with NBC News. a cop.

Fixed.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No test.
Arrest them.
Dereliction of duty
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is the type of character that the police hire. No scruples, no sense of decency. Yet they have the power to enforce the laws they don't obey.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Give a guy a badge and suddenly he thinks he's attorney general of South Dakota
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Men with power get to kill people with their cars with impunity. Look at the monstrous disaster in SD.

Don't like it? Start dismantling the patriarchy.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: What makes the series of events so difficult easy to comprehend is not just the officer's actions, his friends and loved ones said, but who Dymka was as a person. He was kind and compassionate almost to a fault, four of them said in interviews with NBC News. a cop.

Fixed.


Dymka was the cops victim, not the cop.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he have sex with the body before returning it?
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cop should move to South Dakota
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Policing experts said it was curious that the troopers did not give Santiago a breathalyzer test on the scene. Had they done so, and had Santiago failed, he may have been arrested on the spot."

Gee, I can't imagine why they didn't, then. So befuddling.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You have to at least be the State Attorney General to stand a chance at getting away with things like that.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Toscano, a former first assistant prosecutor in the Essex County Prosecutor's Office, said he was shocked by the number of charges leveled against his client.
"Maybe there was probable cause to charge two or three offenses, but to charge a law enforcement officer with 12 or 13 was blatant and intentional overkill," Toscano said.


You said the quiet part out loud
 
yellowjester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Date gone wrong...
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bermuda59: The cop should move to South Dakota


Says he's not from there.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: "Policing experts said it was curious that the troopers did not give Santiago a breathalyzer test on the scene. Had they done so, and had Santiago failed, he may have been arrested on the spot."

Gee, I can't imagine why they didn't, then. So befuddling.


It's a real chin scratcher. A riddle for the ages.
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mega Steve: Toscano, a former first assistant prosecutor in the Essex County Prosecutor's Office, said he was shocked by the number of charges leveled against his client.
"Maybe there was probable cause to charge two or three offenses, but to charge a law enforcement officer with 12 or 13 was blatant and intentional overkill," Toscano said.


You said the quiet part out loud


The immediate question from the press should have been, "Why is his status as a cop relevant, here? Are you saying cops shouldn't be held liable for the crimes they may commit?"
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, if you've just killed somebody in a traffic accident then you've got things to do and the body can be usefull when using HOV lanes.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a Peggy
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funny how major news sources never cops who break the law. So here he is.

Fark user imageView Full Size


And I'll bet there is more to the story. Like Santiago and Dymka had a prior relationship. Or some contact. Cops have affairs with gay men, get a guilt trip and beat/murder them.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: Don't like it? Start dismantling the patriarchy.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: austerity101: Don't like it? Start dismantling the patriarchy.

[Fark user image image 708x404]


So edgy!
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: Giant Clown Shoe: austerity101: Don't like it? Start dismantling the patriarchy.

[Fark user image image 708x404]

So edgy!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thesharkman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Needs more of a click bait headline. "Cop hits nurse with car, what happens next will shock you."
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: austerity101: Giant Clown Shoe: austerity101: Don't like it? Start dismantling the patriarchy.

[Fark user image image 708x404]

So edgy!

[Fark user image image 708x404]


Well, bye then.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm all for mothers teaching their kids to put things back where they found them. But this may not had been the best time for mom to make that case.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, what else are you supposed to do? Just leave the body there? Anything happen to it. Somebody could take it!
 
Nirbo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: austerity101: Don't like it? Start dismantling the patriarchy.

[Fark user image image 708x404]


I think we found a good starting point.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"This is not a cover-up. There was no attempted cover-up," Toscano said.

Fark you. Toscano's an idiot. Scoca & Carletta both understand, quite clearly, that there's nothing here that can be said in public which would help their cases in any way.

Lawyers like Toscano are why folks think poorly of lawyers.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: So the cop's first reaction was to protect himself at the expense of the person he injured.

Story checks out.


He was fearing for his safety.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Godscrack: Funny how major news sources never cops who break the law. So here he is.

[Fark user image 578x386]

And I'll bet there is more to the story. Like Santiago and Dymka had a prior relationship. Or some contact. Cops have affairs with gay men, get a guilt trip and beat/murder them.


No kidding... two different photos of the victim, including one where he's in a wacky costume with his identified-by-name boyfriend, but not a single shot of the body-snatching pig.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That's nothing.  A kid near me was just convicted of driving while impaired by drugs (Marijuana), but acquitted of killing a 7-year-old girl who was riding in her mom's minivan that was waiting to turn left on a two-lane road.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: That's nothing.  A kid near me was just convicted of driving while impaired by drugs (Marijuana), but acquitted of killing a 7-year-old girl who was riding in her mom's minivan that was waiting to turn left on a two-lane road.


Fyi, the kid slammed into the van from behind, causing the van to move into the oncoming lane, getting slammed by a tractor-trailer.  Mom lived (but badly injured), girl did not.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Give a man a gun, he eats for a day

Give a man a badge, he eats for life
 
frankb00th [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

omg bbq: SpectroBoy: So the cop's first reaction was to protect himself at the expense of the person he injured.

Story checks out.

He was fearing for his safety.


Cops are heroes, thin blue line, put their lives on the line, family men, good christians and bla, bla, f*cking bla.
 
Paul Baumer
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Don't kid yourself Jimmy. That pedestrian would kill you and every one you love.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I am impressed his father called 911.
 
indylaw
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
ACABetteroffnotdrinkinganddrivingandthrowingtheirvictimscorpsesintrunks.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: That's nothing.  A kid near me was just convicted of driving while impaired by drugs (Marijuana), but acquitted of killing a 7-year-old girl who was riding in her mom's minivan that was waiting to turn left on a two-lane road.


WTF does that have to do with this story?

Did the kid steal the body? Or run away? Did the responding cops let the kid go out of professional courtesy?
 
Paul Baumer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"But Santiago, despite appearing drunk and having admitted to moving a dead body, was not arrested at the scene. He was not charged until more than three weeks later"

And there is the problem, succinctly summarized. Cops are virtually unaccountable for anything they do, barring bad luck or third party evidence.
 
frankb00th [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: Godscrack: Funny how major news sources never cops who break the law. So here he is.

[Fark user image 578x386]

And I'll bet there is more to the story. Like Santiago and Dymka had a prior relationship. Or some contact. Cops have affairs with gay men, get a guilt trip and beat/murder them.

No kidding... two different photos of the victim, including one where he's in a wacky costume with his identified-by-name boyfriend, but not a single shot of the body-snatching pig.


All but saying being gay was the real crime here, implying that somehow the cop's actions are justified. It is quite nauseating to say the least.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: GardenWeasel: What makes the series of events so difficult easy to comprehend is not just the officer's actions, his friends and loved ones said, but who Dymka was as a person. He was kind and compassionate almost to a fault, four of them said in interviews with NBC News. a cop.

Fixed.

Dymka was the cops victim, not the cop.


Ahhhh.. reading comprehension fail on my part.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Here's the part I expected :

He appeared intoxicated and was taken for blood testing, the affidavit says. But Santiago, despite appearing drunk and having admitted to moving a dead body, was not arrested at the scene. He was not charged until more than three weeks later.

Policing experts said it was curious that the troopers did not give Santiago a breathalyzer test on the scene. Had they done so, and had Santiago failed, he may have been arrested on the spot.

Sounds about right. ACAB.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
cdn.quotesgram.comView Full Size
 
Katwang
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Why do I feel that LT. Cop Dad's call to 911 was not your normal reporting drunk guy returning a dead body to the scene of the crime phone call? More like tell Johnny to come home after putting the body back, his supper is getting cold. Don't forget I'm your supervisor.
 
Xai
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Amazing how many bad apples they are, and that their family were bad apples too, isn't it?

The barrel floweth over.
 
Xai
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Oh and all the responding officers were bad apples too, not giving him a breathalyser and not arresting him for an obvious crime (moving a body from a crime scene)

Funny how none of them are facing charges, let alone disciplinaries, isn't it?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Subby, exactly how long do you think I should wait before returning it if I'm not a cop? Asking for a...no, actually neither I nor anyone I know is an asshole like this guy.
 
