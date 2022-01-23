 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Geordies from north-east England believe the end of the world is nigh, now building underground bunkers and safe houses to escape the zombie apocalypse. In related news: Geordies are a form of human from north-east England (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    Weird, Nuclear warfare, Doomsday Clock, Newcastle upon Tyne  
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I thought Sheffield feared nuclear war the most.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are Geordies the rednecks of England?
 
lakrfool
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
/Limeys be trippin
 
kbronsito
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Picklehead: Are Geordies the rednecks of England?


I think they are the incels of Star Fleet


tokinGLX
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Little Mix - Jade and Perrie's Geordie Accents
Youtube NhsXSmx62Vo
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Picklehead: Are Geordies the rednecks of England?


No.  They are urban.  But they have a very distinctive accent.  And the north of England is traditionally industrial/poor and looked down upon the more powerful south, so they are pejoratively slagged as de facto criminals that are too stupid to speak right.  They are treated more as what urban African-Americans would be if said African-Americans were white.
 
discoballer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Thank you subby, I needed a laugh today.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Frickin' Northerners
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
In case you need a crash course in detecting Geordie or Scouser, here a quick primer in case you're just off the train from Glasgow.


1. Geordie: Hey I'm clammin', man. I'm gannin' doon the chippie for some scran.
Scouse: I'm starving here lad, I'm going the chippy for a scran.
English: I'm hungry. I'm heading to the fish and chip shop for some food.

2. Geordie: The Toon were reet in the clarts til Rafa the Gaffer took awa. Howay the lads!
Scouse: Everton were pony until Koeman took over. Come on Blues.
English: Newcastle United were in big trouble until Rafa Benitez took over. Come on, United.

3. Geordie: Me mate used to be a sparkie doon the yards. Now, he's gorra dee chuggin'.
Scouse: One of the lads was a spark in them shipyards but he's gorra do chuggin' now.
English: My friend was an electrician in the shipyards. Today, he's forced to work as a charity street collector.

4. Geordie: A'm choking forra scoop or two. Anybody fancy gannin' oot the neet?
Scouse: Need a bevy badly me, anyone wanna go to the boozer tonight?
English: I would love a couple of drinks. Would anyone like to go to the pub?
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

phalamir: Picklehead: Are Geordies the rednecks of England?

No.  They are urban.  But they have a very distinctive accent.  And the north of England is traditionally industrial/poor and looked down upon the more powerful south, so they are pejoratively slagged as de facto criminals that are too stupid to speak right.  They are treated more as what urban African-Americans would be if said African-Americans were white.


So what's Essex about, then?
 
Turbo Cojones [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
My Brit neighbor had one of his numerous kitties whom he named "Geordie".  I will have to ask him about that.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Zik-Zak: phalamir: Picklehead: Are Geordies the rednecks of England?

No.  They are urban.  But they have a very distinctive accent.  And the north of England is traditionally industrial/poor and looked down upon the more powerful south, so they are pejoratively slagged as de facto criminals that are too stupid to speak right.  They are treated more as what urban African-Americans would be if said African-Americans were white.

So what's Essex about, then?


I'd say anything in the Southeast of England is too prosperous (comparatively) for people to qualify as rednecks.  Essex always struck me as more New Jersey.  Maybe Cornwall or the Lake District.  Though northern Wales probably fills the niche more for the English.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It was my understanding that all you had to do during a zombie apocalypse was:

1. Get Liz
2. Get Mum
3. Kill Phil
4. Get to The Winchester
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Zik-Zak: phalamir: Picklehead: Are Geordies the rednecks of England?

No.  They are urban.  But they have a very distinctive accent.  And the north of England is traditionally industrial/poor and looked down upon the more powerful south, so they are pejoratively slagged as de facto criminals that are too stupid to speak right.  They are treated more as what urban African-Americans would be if said African-Americans were white.

So what's Essex about, then?


Essex is to London what New Jersey is to New York.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

phalamir: Picklehead: Are Geordies the rednecks of England?

No.  They are urban.  But they have a very distinctive accent.  And the north of England is traditionally industrial/poor and looked down upon the more powerful south, so they are pejoratively slagged as de facto criminals that are too stupid to speak right.  They are treated more as what urban African-Americans would be if said African-Americans were white.


In the late 90s / early 2000s, that was definitely a social group in urban America.  White dudes trying to look/act/sound "thug".  Tried talking and dressing 'black' (at least as portrayed in pop culture).  There was even a term for it (not sure what the fark rules are about that, but basically a version of the n-word that starts with a 'w' instead).  Kinda died out by ~2005-2010.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

phalamir: Essex always struck me as more New Jersey.


Shakes tiny fist.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
When asked to explain their actions nobody could understand a blessed thing they said.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Call Me Maybe - Geordie Cover (Call Me Da'lin)
Youtube UCOC1YwNwZw
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: phalamir: Picklehead: Are Geordies the rednecks of England?

No.  They are urban.  But they have a very distinctive accent.  And the north of England is traditionally industrial/poor and looked down upon the more powerful south, so they are pejoratively slagged as de facto criminals that are too stupid to speak right.  They are treated more as what urban African-Americans would be if said African-Americans were white.

In the late 90s / early 2000s, that was definitely a social group in urban America.  White dudes trying to look/act/sound "thug".  Tried talking and dressing 'black' (at least as portrayed in pop culture).  There was even a term for it (not sure what the fark rules are about that, but basically a version of the n-word that starts with a 'w' instead).  Kinda died out by ~2005-2010.


I wasn't talking about people adopting the signifiers of another subculture.  I meant a group of white people in an urban setting that were treated as distinctly different but without racist animus.  Even Italian-Americans - which I thought about using - wouldn't really count, since they were not seen as truly white until maybe two generations ago.  Geordies are seen as English, but get a lot of the denigrating stereotypes that racial minorities get painted with, without being Othered in the same way as racial minorities
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I think we can all agree that Yorkshire is the Texas of England, right?
 
