London transit official argues that cars are nothing but a "blip" in transportation history, says they need to move aside for more innovative new ways to travel. The man has a point
    Automobile, London Underground, London Overground, Docklands Light Railway, London, Oyster card, Local government in London, Transport for London  
fsufan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Let's roll

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Moody Blues: The Best Way To Travel
Youtube YqOiZjwQKaU
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Maybe if he wears a hat, no one will notice.
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
People like their cars, they not giving them up. Unless it's flying cars...
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm throwing a can out my car window right now.
 
Fissile
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I recently watched a YouTube video of James May testing his new EV on the streets of London.  Soon as he exited the garage he was stuck in a monster traffic jam.   May quipped, "A car would be a wonderful thing if you were the only person to own one."    He's right.  Everyone with their own car, as their their only means of transportation doesn't work.
 
Yamaneko2
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
London has been around for two thousand years, so 100-150 years is not too long in London terms.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
When I started riding the bus in Manhattan instead of the subway, it changed everything.   Riding a bike instead of a car changes everything.

I can imagine London going from car to electric bike and the new breed of electric quad cycle, like the Citroen Ami.  No license needed in France for kids over 14.   Reminds me of the Renault Dauphine, iconic simple.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Fissile: I recently watched a YouTube video of James May testing his new EV on the streets of London.  Soon as he exited the garage he was stuck in a monster traffic jam.   May quipped, "A car would be a wonderful thing if you were the only person to own one."    He's right.  Everyone with their own car, as their their only means of transportation doesn't work.


It depends entirely on where you live and where you need (or want) to go. In a big city with good public transport a car isn't needed.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Not entirely wrong. What percentage of human history was tradnsportation dependent on four legged animals rather than cars??
 
pdieten
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fine. You tell me about the new transportation technology that allows me to take myself and as many other people and cargo as I choose, on demand and exactly on my schedule, from wherever I am to anyplace else I might like to go, and I will listen to you.

Of course, one should also realize that those demands tend to be incompatible with urban density, so some thought should be required about what you really want out of life.
 
Fissile
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Fissile: I recently watched a YouTube video of James May testing his new EV on the streets of London.  Soon as he exited the garage he was stuck in a monster traffic jam.   May quipped, "A car would be a wonderful thing if you were the only person to own one."    He's right.  Everyone with their own car, as their their only means of transportation doesn't work.

It depends entirely on where you live and where you need (or want) to go. In a big city with good public transport a car isn't needed.


American suburbs were built up around the car, not the other way around.  You 'need' a car in the suburbs by design.   A lot of people have now come to the conclusion it was a mistake to sink that much money into infrastructure to support that type of life style.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I quite strongly feel, and have for a while... that unless you've got a reason like your job requires a van full of equipment, or kids, or a job / elderly parent who's outside the city or whatever... personal transport in London is selfish.
there's just no need.

the air quality is farking atrocious, and it doesn't need to be this way
 
wouldestous
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
im really getting a kick out of some of these replies

individually piloted cars are a big dumb waste of space. most transportation is one person on a highway going to and from work with stops on the way for school/soccer practice/massage parlor/grocery store/thunderdome/nail salon. the cargo is the size of a couple of bookbags. you could ride on any sort of transit or on a bicycle.
this idea that you might need to pull a boat with something that can carry seven people plus camping gear, a generator and a modular storage shed on a moments notice is a fantasy. you dont have that much time off, whaddaya think this is, europe?

/you are on fark, everyone knows you dont go outside
//one of us one of us
 
Katerchen [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Personal vehicles are a "blip", just because the power source changed after several millennia?
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: When I started riding the bus in Manhattan instead of the subway, it changed everything.   Riding a bike instead of a car changes everything.

I can imagine London going from car to electric bike and the new breed of electric quad cycle, like the Citroen Ami.  No license needed in France for kids over 14.   Reminds me of the Renault Dauphine, iconic simple.

[Fark user image image 850x425]
[Fark user image image 850x566]


No license needed? Perfect for all of those new arrivals!
 
Shagbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Used to live in Hanwell and work in Barnet. Using public transport to get to work would have meant multiple BR/tube/bus connections that would have had to route from the far west of London through central London to the far north, and taken about 3 hours each way. Or I could drive the 12 or so miles in 60-90 minutes, via the Hangar Lane gyratory. So basically cursed either way...
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
...in "old world" cities that were planned and built before the advent of things wider than a human being or a horse. I get that these old world cities are not going to re-design their ancient city centers to accommodate what is in their history a blip of a mode of transport. And, that is their choice.  And I don't necessarily disagree..

Unfortunately American cities will never be designed this way, and haven't been since the US Auto-Industry retrofitted Detroit in the 1920's from its previous "old world design" of which only the main roads and the very down town area still reflect the original design. The rest has been made "Vehicle mandatory" over here, even if there is public transportation.  Also, not that I totally agree, but I would also agree that doing something like London is proposing would NEVER EVER fly in the USA.

try this in the USA, and not only will we shoot you with our guns, we'll run you over with our cars after. ;P

USA: don't fark with our guns or cars. 

/I love my cars, I'd go all Red Barchetta.
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Shagbert: Or I could drive the 12 or so miles in 60-90 minutes


..I see people post similar stories from cities like L.A., and New York..

Several Hours to go 12 miles or so... which happens to be the same distance I drive daily for work when in the office one way - and it takes me all of 15 minutes - if I hit stop lights.

Some times I think the problem isn't really always "cars".
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Farkonaut: but I would also agree that doing something like London is proposing would NEVER EVER fly in the USA.


The costs of maintaining this vast auto infrastructure are enormous and growing more burdensome every year.  People who refuse to adapt to the new reality will become marginalized.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Fissile: Tyrone Slothrop: Fissile: I recently watched a YouTube video of James May testing his new EV on the streets of London.  Soon as he exited the garage he was stuck in a monster traffic jam.   May quipped, "A car would be a wonderful thing if you were the only person to own one."    He's right.  Everyone with their own car, as their their only means of transportation doesn't work.

It depends entirely on where you live and where you need (or want) to go. In a big city with good public transport a car isn't needed.

American suburbs were built up around the car, not the other way around.  You 'need' a car in the suburbs by design.   A lot of people have now come to the conclusion it was a mistake to sink that much money into infrastructure to support that type of life style.


Came here to say this. If the car dies so does suburbs.

America was built around car life, the usa is a world made for cars.
 
