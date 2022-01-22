 Skip to content
 
(CNN) Row, row, row, your boat. Life is but a... dream
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
He died doing what he loved... being an idiot.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Interesting boat design.
Personally, for an Atlantic crossing, I probably would've given some thought to adding out-riggers. Wouldn't take too much to the capsize the vessel.
He was probably sleeping when it rolled, and became trapped inside.
Holy sh*t! He's the head bopping GIF guy!
Rest in peace adventurous fellow...
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

...says an idiot typing from his basement who has never done anything in life. For a lot of us life is an adventure, I applaud his adventurism.
/today I will attempt to wheel the garbage bin to the curb
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Looks fairly conventional for an ocean going single scull.  They're designed with capsizing in mind.  The forward comparment should be a watertight safety pod with enough food, water,.and oxygen to survive for days flipped over.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WOAH... They actually managed to locate the little man on the boat? Must have been a woman doing the looking, amarite? ;D
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I came close to death while kayaking on a creek solo. Comes nowhere close to what this guy did.

The ocean has no forgiveness.

/RIP adventure dude
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
75 and physically exerting yourself like crazy?

That's a heart attack.
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

What is wrong with watching porn in the basement?
 
August11
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Many people who grow up building sand castles forget this one fact: the ocean wants to kill you. Those dark and stormy days? That's just the ocean feeling remorse for all the millennia of murdering it's done.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

When the star is an under-age mountain goat, plenty.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Joe Dowell Little Red Rented Row boat
Youtube S0c0CWQCgBE
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Redh8t:

the actual dude is Hungarian

Hide the pain Harold
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Looks more like the "most interesting man in the world" but with male-pattern baldness.


I don't always cross the Atlantic

but when I do, I die.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

He had a great TED talk, too:
Waking up as a meme-hero | Andras Arato | TEDxKyiv
Youtube FScfGU7rQaM
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

August11: Many people who grow up building sand castles forget this one fact: the ocean wants to kill you. Those dark and stormy days? That's just the ocean feeling remorse for all the millennia of murdering it's done.


The ocean forgave my ignorance a few years back when I was out fishing for striped bass off the Jersey shore, I was about 2 miles off shore in my kayak, Mother Nature kicked my dumbarse back shore 2 miles from my launch site with 4 to 6 foot  waves.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Live the dream Man! Live the dream.
 
barefoot2008
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: August11: Many people who grow up building sand castles forget this one fact: the ocean wants to kill you. Those dark and stormy days? That's just the ocean feeling remorse for all the millennia of murdering it's done.

The ocean forgave my ignorance a few years back when I was out fishing for striped bass off the Jersey shore, I was about 2 miles off shore in my kayak, Mother Nature kicked my dumbarse back shore 2 miles from my launch site with 4 to 6 foot  waves.


So you are not always right, boy?
 
buntz
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

"Meh - a kid's a kid," he says as he presses the Play button...

/bleah.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Given the guy's history, I can both mourn and celebrate his passing. It's not often we get to die by adventure these days - usually, it's misadventure, malaise, or mendacity - so here's hoping what lies beyond receives him well.
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

August11: Many people who grow up building sand castles forget this one fact: the ocean wants to kill you. Those dark and stormy days? That's just the ocean feeling remorse for all the millennia of murdering it's done.


I like to go to Windy.com and look at the conditions of the mid-Atlantic. On even the best of days it's a treacherous no man's land. Us land lubbers have it made.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KangTheMad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Better than going out in a nursing home with no idea who you are or who your family is.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Lame and not fetch, try again.
 
August11
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Ok now that's a cool app. Thanks for that.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Four or five moments - that's all it takes to become a meme-hero. Everyone thinks it's a full-time job. Wake up a meme-hero. Brush your teeth a meme-hero. Go to work a meme-hero. Not true. Over a lifetime there are only four or five moments that really matter. Moments when you're offered a choice to make a sacrifice, conquer a flaw, save a friend - spare an enemy. In these moments everything else falls away...
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The ocean hates us. Rip currents, rogue waves, Tsunamis, ship destroying storms, sharks, poisonous jellyfish. Just stay on the damn beach.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

PaulRB: He died doing what he loved... being an idiot.


Dude was 75. At that point nature is pretty much done with you, and you're operating on autopilot. So yeah, it was probably stupid in some ways but he did look like he was in better shape than most 30yo Americans. Dude went out trying to do something on his:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
