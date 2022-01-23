 Skip to content
(CNN)   Raise your hand if you've ever heard of ice pancakes   (cnn.com) divider line
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
No, but I experienced the ice balls mentioned in the article so now I avoid those Polar Plunge fundraisers
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I don't think I'd heard the name but I have seen them on Lake Superior. They're a weird thing to encounter for the first time.

I don't recall ice balls being an issue at Polar Plunge things, but the only times I've done that they were the "jump through a hole cut in the ice" style, not the "run in from the shore" kind. The hole in the ice kind seem to be much more controlled than the other variety so I don't think weird ice formations would show up there.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
there were a couple of iceholes in front of me on the freeway this morning
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ice lily pads?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cwheelie: there were a couple of iceholes in front of me on the freeway this morning


I hate those fargers.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*raises hand.

Pretty sure it was from a Fark article.
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*raises hand as well*
 
GnomePaladin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think it's spelled 'eispancakes' and I hear it's foreign and fancy.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: cwheelie: there were a couple of iceholes in front of me on the freeway this morning

I hate those fargers.


It's true. The great lakes area is full of people from Sweden, too many to deport. And they say they're not even from there.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nope.  But I just learned what sugar on snow is this week.
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fun thing about winter hiking is that you get to see all kinds of weird forms that ice crystals can grow in the right condtions
jandjacres.netView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: Ice lily pads?


I always thought that was a better description
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The phenomenon is limited strictly to bodies of water such as rivers, lakes, or oceans.


What's left?  Ponds?
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
how bout an ice carousel?
Ice carousel, merry go round, cabin life, hard water, fun with chainsaw
Youtube WCbZbxdchC0
 
Go Outside [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, those aren't mysterious to folks who hike along the Missouri River in the winter. It hasn't been cold enough the last few years to make them, though. On moving water, the ice pancakes slowly rotate against each other and sometimes make a really eerie sound. It's beautiful and hypnotic.
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WoodyHayes [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skiinstructor: how bout an ice carousel?[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/WCbZbxdchC0?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


That is awesome!

People will do the nuttiest things to amuse themselves, and others.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
A cheap solution to hunger for cold, third-world countries?
 
aRegularJoe_aRegularJob
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Why does the author call them "mysterious" if they know exactly what they are and how they're formed?
 
lakrfool
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lithven
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Yep but home made are much better and not significantly harder.
d2lnr5mha7bycj.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
EL EM
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
We have them after ice church.
 
IDisME
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
A week ago, from my back yard,

/Toronto

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
semiotix
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Yes, but eventually they found me a better foster family.
 
MBooda
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
You get her pancakes cold enough and the nipples will stand at attention.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Heard of them? Yes. Seen them? Yes

Born and raised south of Chicago, so weird lake events are nothing new.  Also seen snow rollers and ice sickles three stories tall.
 
austerity101
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Through the Eyes of Love (Theme from the Motion Picture "Ice Castles")
Youtube MOwT4FGAjRI


I think I misunderstood the assignment.
 
