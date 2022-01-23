 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Beckys are now dying instantly from snorting toads. Please don't wind up like Becky   (yahoo.com) divider line
    More: Strange, Psychedelic drug, Psychedelics, dissociatives and deliriants, Dimethyltryptamine, Psychedelic, Bufo, Ayahuasca, Psychoactive drug, wilder new drug  
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well now since I've been asked not to I want to try it even more.
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is everyone smoking toad?  Perhaps you've got a cool, trippy toad at the top, describe its awesome effects, and include celebrity endorsements?

Folks trying it should approach with caution.  It can't just be any toad.  Don't make the same mistake I made with bath salts.  I was dropping serious money with my dealer, AKA the clerk at Bed, Bath, and Beyond, before I realized my mistake.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Know What Happens to a Toad When It's Struck By Lightning - X Men
Youtube P0yKSNq-oLg
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Pretty sure those are Taylor Swifts.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: Pretty sure those are Taylor Swifts.


Don't snort Taylor Swifts!
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
How many toads do you have to inject?  Five?

Six and you croak.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: iron de havilland: Pretty sure those are Taylor Swifts.

Don't snort Taylor Swifts!



memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
ingo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: How many toads do you have to inject?  Five?

Six and you croak.


The experience is ribbeting.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i1.sndcdn.comView Full Size

ALL HAIL BUFOTOAD!
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I was warned about people smoking them camel toads.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I understand it's a cure for anti-vaxxers.
 
invictus2
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Family Guy: Gotta Give Up the Toad (Clip) | TBS
Youtube SQEhBai711o
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Turns out that joint was laced with toad venom and vanilla frosting. The kids on the street are calling it "White Ribbit."
 
RowdyPants
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Could this world get less weird for a change?
 
jtown
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
comb.ioView Full Size
 
SR117Nighthawk
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Oh, GOOD!  I thought this was going to be another "COVID Cure" snake-oil treatment that's going viral.


/WAIT!! Did I just start something by saying that out loud??
 
Colour_out_of_Space [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
comb.ioView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

RowdyPants: Could this world get less weird for a change?


But, then, what happens to Fark?!?

/keep everything weird
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Think of it as evolution in action.
 
