 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Cruise ship flees from warrant   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
20
    More: Florida  
•       •       •

677 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jan 2022 at 10:12 AM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do they also have a Ratt problem onboard? Hopefully the passengers don't start a Quiet Riot
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: Do they also have a Ratt problem onboard? Hopefully the passengers don't start a Quiet Riot


I'd be more worried about encountering a Great White at sea.  I hope they have enough fire extinguishers.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That's quite the Mission.  Impossible to feel any pity for the people insisting on hanging around in giant floating petri dishes during a pandemic though.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Why the hell would anybody set foot on a cruise ship?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Do they also have a Ratt problem onboard? Hopefully the passengers don't start a Quiet Riot


They might have and outbreak of Anthrax and the whole cruise could turn into a Megadeath...
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Do they also have a Ratt problem onboard? Hopefully the passengers don't start a Quiet Riot


If so they should get to Dokken.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: HighlanderRPI: Do they also have a Ratt problem onboard? Hopefully the passengers don't start a Quiet Riot

They might have and outbreak of Anthrax and the whole cruise could turn into a Megadeath...


They'd better drop anchor somewhere while they still have 2 live crew.
 
Katwang
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Do they also have a Ratt problem onboard? Hopefully the passengers don't start a Quiet Riot


Is this the real reason they are Dokken in the Bahamas?
 
jtown
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Seems like that's some version of high seas kidnapping.

Maritime law!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Huh, an actual case of admiralty law.  Was gold fringe involved?  I don't dare venture onto any online board that the sovcits use, but I really really want to know their take on this.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Katwang: HighlanderRPI: Do they also have a Ratt problem onboard? Hopefully the passengers don't start a Quiet Riot

Is this the real reason they are Dokken in the Bahamas?


At least they can drive back from the Bahamas in my new car.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Cruise ships in the age of Coronavirus deserve to be sunk in International Waters.
Every Single One of those people are now a vector Plague Rat.
Just torp the ship 200km off the coast and say it was an Iceberg and call it a day.
 
invictus2
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lakrfool
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Katwang: HighlanderRPI: Do they also have a Ratt problem onboard? Hopefully the passengers don't start a Quiet Riot

Is this the real reason they are Dokken in the Bahamas?

At least they can drive back from the Bahamas in my new car.


Bahamas are where the down boys go.
 
overthinker
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I went on a few cruises before all this mess happened, and even then, it surprised me more people don't get sick. Overstuffed with passengers and not enough space. Every Rose Has Its Thorn here. I mean, When The Children Cry and leave germs, but they aren't cleaning it up in a sanitary way, it takes More Than Words to express just how gross they can be. They are a literal House of Pain from how sick you can get on a cruise. You end up Alone Again having to isolate yourself while you recover. And most of those illnesses? You Don't Know What You've Got Til It's Gone because it takes that long to get to a doctor with access to a lab.
 
drxym
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The US & other countries could fix most of the problems of the cruise industry by making it financially onerous for them to sail under a flag of convenience.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Pantera
 
Tracianne
‘’ 1 minute ago  
At least they are going to ferry the people back to the states - back in 2008 I worked for a travel company in Orlando when UK's XL Leisure Group went bankrupt overnight leaving tens of thousands people stranded all over the place.  The company I worked for went under a few months later as their primary source of income and travelers came through XL.
 
The Yattering
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Oh great. Another floating petri dish thread
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This headline was so much wasted potential.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.