(Insider)   The 11 signs you're drinking too much. Other than getting a Fark account   (insider.com) divider line
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Formerly 11 for 11.

12 is seriously contemplating suicide because you're unable to quit.

/3 years, 2 months, 6 days sober
 
Aussie_As [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

bughunter: Formerly 11 for 11.

12 is seriously contemplating suicide because you're unable to quit.

/3 years, 2 months, 6 days sober


Yep, 11 for 11. Quit last year. Haven't been perfect with quitting but manage zero alcohol most days and aim to keep improving that. I've drunk more than enough for several liftetimes, I keep reminding myself I've had today's alcohol quota, I had it in about 2009 by my count.
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Inches away from death. Thanks insider...you saved my life.

......FO....
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
EvaDewer
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

johnryan51: Inches away from death. Thanks insider...you saved my life.

......FO....


#12 - An article about the signs of alcoholism makes you irrationally angry
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
After the full blown DTs and a week long stay in the ICU (they were just going to prescribe me librium and discharge me and minutes later I was convinced that I was in a hospital reality show run by birds, pulled out the IVs of my arm, and tried to walk out the door), I can safely say I've flirted with death considerably.

Unfortunately I've recently fallen back into another severe bender that's gone on a few weeks. Currently trying to taper back down.
 
envirovore [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bughunter: Formerly 11 for 11.

12 is seriously contemplating suicide because you're unable to quit.

/3 years, 2 months, 6 days sober


Kudos, and weirdly close...3 years, 2 months, 2 days.
 
envirovore [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
And yeah, 11 for 11.
12 for 12 if you go by bughunter's list.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Glad i decided to stop right as the TFG admin was getting into high gear.
 
