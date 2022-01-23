 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   We cannot tell if this guy is a genius or farking insane   (twitter.com) divider line
19
    More: Scary, shot  
•       •       •

453 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jan 2022 at 7:05 AM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Stupid. They're stupid.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I just like to know where this is. and why they had to turn around there.

Camera was at an interesting spot, and TBH It probably wold have bottomed out if the rear wheels slipped off, and got stuck instead of falling off
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Well the weight's in the front, so...
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
A friend of mine in high school tried this once.  Once.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I have luckily never run into a situation where I felt I had to do that.
 
Jeff5 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Let me narrow it down for you Subby:

He's no genius.
 
Redwing [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

make me some tea: Well the weight's in the front, so...


Glad the front didn't fall off
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Good thing he did it quickly!
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Acting like an 18 point turn is some sort of magic, calm down.
 
TwoHead [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
When I'm playing Dirt Rally and the car turns around impossibly on a road like that I just admit defeat and hit the restart button.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Uh, looks like the road clears up like 100ft on.
 
Trevt
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I, however am having no problem whatsoever in assigning a category to this person.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

make me some tea: Well the weight's in the front, so...


When did this become about my wife?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
NOPE
 
ColTomParker
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
26 point turn, just like they taught us in Drivers Ed.

Personally, I would have just backed down.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ColTomParker: 26 point turn, just like they taught us in Drivers Ed.

Personally, I would have just backed down.


Well, you could stand him up at the gates of hell, but he wouldn't back down.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.