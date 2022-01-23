 Skip to content
 
(Some Guy)   The kids are better than alright - they are the volunteer EMT dept
19
620 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jan 2022 at 9:15 AM (1 hour ago)



NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We had this article a few weeks ago, and a vibrant discussion on how farked up it is that firefighters and EMTs are unpaid in so many communities across the USA.
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
December 15, 2021
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are also unpaid volunteer "reserve" deputies out there.  They can't make arrests, and they are unpaid, but they get uniforms and guns and ballistic vests
 
Wasilla Hillbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly I would prefer an EMT that gets paid.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If those rich Manhattanites who own all those vacation homes there had to pay for basic services they would not be so rich any more.
 
Daer21
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wasilla Hillbilly: Honestly I would prefer an EMT that gets paid.


Here your choices are unpaid or nobody. And no, the rich vacation residents aren't the ones keeping property taxes down. They don't vote in local elections.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
if you are a volunteer can you still be sued if you are negligent?
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Like I said the last time it's a tiny village you won't ever have the tax base for a full time professional ambulance service.
 
KimHoppes [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

solokumba: if you are a volunteer can you still be sued if you are negligent?


Yes
 
MythDragon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: There are also unpaid volunteer "reserve" deputies out there.  They can't make arrests, and they are unpaid, but they get uniforms and guns and ballistic vests


For some, that's the best part. Like sanctioned LARPing.
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

solokumba: if you are a volunteer can you still be sued if you are negligent?


Usually not.

They are still performing government functions on behalf of the government so they are granted Sovereign immunity.

On top of that all 50 states have some version of good Samaritan law that provides legal and civil immunity to those who provide reasonable assistance.

So like if you help stabalize someone that is reasonable.

But if you attempt to perform open heart surgery and you have no experience as a surgeon, that is unreasonable.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

MythDragon: NM Volunteer: There are also unpaid volunteer "reserve" deputies out there.  They can't make arrests, and they are unpaid, but they get uniforms and guns and ballistic vests

For some, that's the best part. Like sanctioned LARPing.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


LIGHTNING BOLT!
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Déjà vu all over again
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Was this article written by an AI or something? Parts of it were just... off.
 
Ehre
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

solokumba: if you are a volunteer can you still be sued if you are negligent?


Yep, not sure if bragging about having a bunch of green workers is something to brag about or warn about.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dkulprit: solokumba: if you are a volunteer can you still be sued if you are negligent?

Usually not.

They are still performing government functions on behalf of the government so they are granted Sovereign immunity.

On top of that all 50 states have some version of good Samaritan law that provides legal and civil immunity to those who provide reasonable assistance.

So like if you help stabalize someone that is reasonable.

But if you attempt to perform open heart surgery and you have no experience as a surgeon, that is unreasonable.


And then there is all this wonderful, huge, grey area in-between that lawyers love to argue about.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I wonder if they have NREMT certifications?
Who's paying for that?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Pfft. My grandfather left school in 8th grade and, using the money he made raising and selling watermelons, bought a beat up '29 Model-A with a rumble seat and a bad transmission, and drove it from Menomonie to Milwaukee in reverse, just so he could lie about his age and join the Army to jump out of planes to kill Nazis three at a time with his bare hands and celebrate afterwards with the cheap cigars the French women handed out with their home addresses written on them - or, so the family legend goes.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dkulprit: solokumba: if you are a volunteer can you still be sued if you are negligent?

Usually not.

They are still performing government functions on behalf of the government so they are granted Sovereign immunity.

On top of that all 50 states have some version of good Samaritan law that provides legal and civil immunity to those who provide reasonable assistance.

So like if you help stabalize someone that is reasonable.

But if you attempt to perform open heart surgery and you have no experience as a surgeon, that is unreasonable.


Even if you could, no lawyer would take the case.  Young people in rural areas don't have any money and probably don't have insurance either.
 
