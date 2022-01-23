 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Live Science)   55-sided, 555-carat "Enigma" black diamond goes on sale for about $7-million. One of a kind gem from heart of an asteroid, folks   (livescience.com) divider line
24
    More: Spiffy, Diamond, a-kind black diamond, Meteorite, carbonado diamond, Carbonado, black diamond, Gemstone, Carbon  
•       •       •

315 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jan 2022 at 3:25 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"one of the main selling points is that it may have originated from space"

Um, I'm not a scientist type guy. But my guess would be that, yeah, that's probably accurate.

*looks around*

yep, most of this came from "space" at some point.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh shiat, wow!  Whatever.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remind me again how stupid you have to be to act like one of the most common elements is worth that much?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unless it's going to give me superpowers, I have better things to spend money on.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I like it.

But my bank account will only get me a cast resin replica.

/number the facets and I'll use it to roll fireball damage
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
elements-cover-images-0.imgix.netView Full Size

Behold this completely opaque and black piece of carbon!

What am I bid?
 
Tabletop
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This is exactly the kind of thing I've been looking for to give beyonce to get her to leave jay z. I'm a little light on funds this month though, if I could get everyone to pitch in $10 I'll make sure you all get invites to the wedding.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Also a D-list superhero...

3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"And you're gonna give her that if she says no?"
 
darkone
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
A 55 sided die. Awesome must have.
 
Burn_The_Plows
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: "And you're gonna give her that if she says no?"


For $7 million, she has to say yes.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
All you diamond haters can suck it.  Look at that thing.  No telling where it came from really, but wherever it came from and however it was made, it's real f*ckin' old.

So see how many times you can swallow and excrete it.  Make it a routine.  Show your contempt for geological and possibly astronomical processes by shiatting a diamond as many times as you can.  You will be super duper edgy and admired by many who wish they, too, could sh*t a diamond every couple of days.

Haters gonna hate hate hate hate hate.  Get in the car motherf*cker, we're going diamond sh*tting!
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I have one.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Remind me again how stupid you have to be to act like one of the most common elements is worth that much?


If you want to be like that, nothing is "worth" anything.

Money is a human construct and nothing has intrinsic value because value is a bunch of made-up bullshiat.

OK cool.  Now what?  We still live in a society and use lots of its arbitrary rules to to dumb sh*t like pay rent.  We trade imaginary currency for the privilege of staying in a place that can't actually be owned outside fanciful agreements written on paper.  In made-up languages.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

433: All you diamond haters can suck it.  Look at that thing.  No telling where it came from really, but wherever it came from and however it was made, it's real f*ckin' old.

So see how many times you can swallow and excrete it.  Make it a routine.  Show your contempt for geological and possibly astronomical processes by shiatting a diamond as many times as you can.  You will be super duper edgy and admired by many who wish they, too, could sh*t a diamond every couple of days.

Haters gonna hate hate hate hate hate.  Get in the car motherf*cker, we're going diamond sh*tting!


You sound like the diamond cartel owner throwing a fit that people are catching on to the scam
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
...potentially from space

Danny Brandt covered it up top, but how did the editors miss this?
 
Omnis_evil_twin
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Burn_The_Plows: maxandgrinch: "And you're gonna give her that if she says no?"

For $7 million, she has to say yes.


Because of the implication?
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: You sound like the diamond cartel owner throwing a fit that people are catching on to the scam


My name is Elmer J. Fudd, millionaire.  I own a mansion and a yacht.
 
stuartp9
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

433: All you diamond haters can suck it.  Look at that thing.  No telling where it came from really, but wherever it came from and however it was made, it's real f*ckin' old.

So see how many times you can swallow and excrete it.  Make it a routine.  Show your contempt for geological and possibly astronomical processes by shiatting a diamond as many times as you can.  You will be super duper edgy and admired by many who wish they, too, could sh*t a diamond every couple of days.

Haters gonna hate hate hate hate hate.  Get in the car motherf*cker, we're going diamond sh*tting!


Quit apologizing for people who oppress others.

Many diamonds are literally the fire in the furnace that consumes human lives.  Since you're from Texas, I understand that you're habituated to excusing the works of evildoers just because you like their potato salad or whatever.

Maybe stop doing that.

https://www.globalwitness.org/en/campaigns/conflict-diamonds/
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Cryptocurrency bids will also be accepted by the auction house."

JFC!!

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Dybbuk Schmybbuk
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Congratulations, Sotheby's. Remember Gene always gets his percentage. Always.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

rosekolodny: Maybe stop doing that.


I was literally only making an absurd joke about consumption of perceived wealth, and the absurd ways perceived wealth is used/presented/etc.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.