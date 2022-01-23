 Skip to content
(Mother Jones)   Retiree makes homes for 60,000 swifts, none of whom were Taylor   (motherjones.com) divider line
    Bird, swift boxes, Swift, Retired salesman John Stimpson  
Madaynun [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Tailored Swift Houses.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Well she does seem to be fairly high maintenance... I'd still try to squeeze her in.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
no its becky
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Look what you made a retiree do.  Now they will never, ever, ever experience nestlessness and begin again in their wildest dreams.  22.
 
Redwing [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
He had 27000 last June

Info on obtaining a box

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is a little shower in them with a drain to heel down their beefs...
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: no its becky


no it's pecky.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Redwing: He had 27000 last June

Info on obtaining a box

[Fark user image 850x478]


thanks, article shows no boxes
 
Salmon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

LewDux: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 474x266]

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 327x262]


thanks, article shows no boxes.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

LewDux: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 474x266]

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 327x262]


Not to be confused with...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
