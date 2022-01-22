 Skip to content
 
(Central Maine)   Thankfully, the chickens were not roasted, baked, or fried   (centralmaine.com) divider line
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dammit.

Maybe next time.

I shall have my revenge.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'll have six fried chickens and a coke.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Grilled it is, then!

Or barbecued, I'm good either way.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Foxes were foiled again


But more concerning would be if they figured out how to start fires
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Not today you hot workaholic homewrecker

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kayanlau
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I love steamed chicken.
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Broasted Chicken FTW!
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size


Gonzo is relieved.
 
