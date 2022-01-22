 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KSAT San Antonio)   Woman arrested after trying to buy a child at Walmart and not knowing jack shiat about haggling   (ksat.com) divider line
12
    More: Dumbass, Daniel Craig, Houston, Rebecca Taylor, Coroner, Bertolt Brecht, Texas woman, sheriff's deputies, KSAT's sister station KPRC  
•       •       •

321 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jan 2022 at 6:50 AM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Did the parent at least offer to throw in a gourd for free?
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The quality of children available at Walmart is pretty low.   I heard Donnie was a green light special.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unrepentant Fool [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'd ask why she wouldn't simply try to first adopt a child, but something tells me that someone who tries to buy a child in a Walmart checkout line for half a million dollars has probably been flagged as being dangerously unstable by an agency or two.

/just a hunch
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I don't have children and if it came right down to it, I would pay to continue to not have children.
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She should have tried to buy a kid at the Dollar Palace. That way she wouldn't have had to get all dressed up to commit crimes.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A HALF A MILLION DOLLARS?

Holy sh*t, you want a baby? I can find someone to split that money with, and hell yeah you can have a baby.

Who here wants to get preggo for $250k? We don't even need to ever be in the same room. I get a plastic cup, you get a turkey baster or whatever.

BAM! We both get $250k. We could do this like once a year.
 
Salmon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
People don't go to Walmart for 500,000$ babies.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Strangely lucid comments in tfa considering it's from Texas
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

433: I don't have children and if it came right down to it, I would pay to continue to not have children.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Wal-Babys are adorable
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.