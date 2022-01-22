 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Alaska Public Media)   City assembly still trying to figure out how and why anti-science mayor farked with the water supply. Subby starting to think bottled water isn't such a bad idea   (alaskapublic.org) divider line
6
    More: Scary, Water fluoridation, Fluoride, Dental fluorosis, Fluorine, mayor's office, Anchorage Assembly members, Fluoride poisoning, Mark Corsentino  
•       •       •

317 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jan 2022 at 2:25 AM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
dickrickulous [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Send him all your kids dental bills Anchorage.
 
Dare to keep slugs off kids [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Purity Of Essence
Youtube iyj_D2ivwS4
 
adamatari
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
To be fair, the scientific evidence for fluoridation has taken quite a few hits lately, but you still can't just turn it off whenever you want.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

adamatari: To be fair, the scientific evidence for fluoridation has taken quite a few hits lately, but you still can't just turn it off whenever you want.


It's probably less important now than it used to be since I think that "brushing your teeth" has percolated to pretty much everywhere now. As has fluoridated toothpaste.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.