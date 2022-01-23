 Skip to content
 
(Some Guy)   Florida woman pleads guilty after attempting to pay a hitman $12,000...no make that $11,000... er $9,000...now $7,500 in Bitcoin to murder her ex's new spouse   (oxygen.com) divider line
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida tag indeed, why the FARK would you want to kill your ex's new spouse?  When that happened to me it was one of the happiest moments of my life--someone else to shoulder the burden of crazy that had plagued me for over a decade.

I did feel a pang of guilt, though, like the folks on Jabba's pleasure barge must have felt when chucking some poor unsuspecting slob into the Sarlacc.
 
frankb00th [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: Florida tag indeed, why the FARK would you want to kill your ex's new spouse?  When that happened to me it was one of the happiest moments of my life--someone else to shoulder the burden of crazy that had plagued me for over a decade.

I did feel a pang of guilt, though, like the folks on Jabba's pleasure barge must have felt when chucking some poor unsuspecting slob into the Sarlacc.


Wouldnt the unsuspecting slob be thrown to the Rancor? I think victims of the almighty Sarlacc very much knew what was in store for them.
No snark intended ....
 
