Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Why would you teach in Florida?

Keep'em dumb
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Another day, another chance for Florida to demonstrate what a sh*thole it is.
 
turboeli [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
God, what is wrong with the GQP? Queer culture and history is part of American culture and history, and understanding events like Stonewall are important for understanding the narrative of American development of removing social hierarchies and prejudices through the process of law, activism, and jurisprudence. Openly queer teachers, students, and administrators are part of the school system already, pretending they aren't is what lets harassment and bullying and social ostracism happen, and kids deserve a quality education no matter how they're wired or what community they live in. I get that Christian fascists want to legislate their personal value system on communities and enforce it with the stick of law, but silencing students and staff and refusing to let them be who their authentic selves are is just pure abuse and marginalization. The United States does not have a fair, equitable society, laws only limit some of the worst abuses, and keeping our moral obligation to respect each other as human beings with intrinsic worth is a secular good that benefits us all, even the Christofascists who get upset about when their drive for dominion gets thwarted. They don't perceive it as such. 

Dear Christians, the definition of persecution is NOT not getting everything you demand.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The legislation also allows parents to take legal action against their child's school district and be awarded damages if they believe any of its policies infringe on their "fundamental right to make decisions regarding the upbringing and control of their children,"

Ah there it is. Some deplorable wants a payday because a teacher or counselor narced on child abuse.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The legislation also allows parents to take legal action against their child's school district and be awarded damages if they believe any of its policies infringe on their "fundamental right to make decisions regarding the upbringing and control of their children," according to The Hill.

OK, there is a whole boatload of wrong going on here, but this part in bold needs to f*cking die in a fire.  It is not a healthy trend.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The Party of Small Government strikes again.....
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The GOP is the American Taliban.

Prove me wrong.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This is why we have private schools, so you can make rules like this and stick to them, but I don't know why you'd want to. Kids figure things out on their own, often incorrectly, if you leave them to their own devices.

I don't even understand what year these people think we are living in. We have the internet. I didn't learn what bukkake meant until I was almost 35 years old. My 14 year-old niece used it as a punchline for a joke over the Christmas holiday. And she goes to Catholic school.

I learned about gay people when I was nine years old at a Jesuit school during my second year of sex education. In 1984, in Ohio, of all places. Sex-ed was part of health class starting in 3rd grade all the way up until I graduated high school. If I learned anything over the years, it's that those nine years of sex-ed were critically important. By the time I got to college it was readily apparent other places around the country were falling down on the job. I lost my virginity to a Mormon girl who thought she couldn't get pregnant if we had sex standing up, and she had been having sex for YEARS believing that.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Cafe Threads: [Fark user image 425x413]


That made me laugh probably way more than it should have.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"This bill is about defending the most awesome responsibility a person can have: being a parent," Florida state Rep. Joe Harding (R), who first introduced the bill, said Thursday. "That job can only be given to you by above."

Get f*kd
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

propasaurus: "This bill is about defending the most awesome responsibility a person can have: being a parent," Florida state Rep. Joe Harding (R), who first introduced the bill, said Thursday. "That job can only be given to you by above."

Get f*kd


Or an adoption agency.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So I'm going to go dig up the bill.  Almost every time I read one of these stories, there's no link to the bill/primary source.  Really easy to do, right?  Why not do it?

When I finally find the relevant part of the bill in these situations, it's 3 to 5 paragraphs, and easily digestible.  Once read, it becomes clear why the stories didn't include the primary source: because the primary source doesn't support the level of histrionics in the story.  Which is the thing that's supposed to get clicks.

I'm sure this bill sucks enough that you could describe it perfectly, even link to it, and show that it sucks.  I'm willing to bet that the story is written to make it sound even more inflammatory than it is.  Which is pointless and counterproductive, but they keep doing it anyway.
 
farkitallletitend [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That should do a lot to help people get affordable health care and what not.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They link a story in The Hill.  In that story:

The Parental Rights in Education bill, also known as the "Don't Say Gay" bill, passed Thursday in the House Education and Employment Committee largely along party lines.

Guess where that link goes?  Genuinely made me laugh out loud

/it's not the bill
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Naido: Guess where that link goes?  Genuinely made me laugh out loud


It goes to the previously filed copy of the bill from a couple weeks ago.  Seems a pretty trivial thing to laugh out loud about but your panties might be more bunchy than mine.  The new copy has already been filed in the same database.

Feel free to point out all the ways the story gets it wrong, o master of the can't even figure out how primary sources work.
 
Aussie_As [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Naido: They link a story in The Hill.  In that story:

The Parental Rights in Education bill, also known as the "Don't Say Gay" bill, passed Thursday in the House Education and Employment Committee largely along party lines.

Guess where that link goes?  Genuinely made me laugh out loud

/it's not the bill


Presuming the source you linked was the bill which passed, yeah the words "gay" and "homosexual" don't appear and the word "sexual" only refers to primary education, where the students are overwhelmintly pre-adolescent and therefore unlikely to have a full grasp of their sexual orientation.

Presuming I've read all of that correctly (and it's possible I haven't) then there's nothing which would impact middle or high school students learning about gay history and issues. But if I'm wrong I'm happy to be corrected.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Projection most likely. There is no self hate like gay GOP self hate
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

WickerNipple: Naido: Guess where that link goes?  Genuinely made me laugh out loud

It goes to the previously filed copy of the bill from a couple weeks ago.  Seems a pretty trivial thing to laugh out loud about but your panties might be more bunchy than mine.  The new copy has already been filed in the same database.

Feel free to point out all the ways the story gets it wrong, o master of the can't even figure out how primary sources work.


If you're going to do a journalism, I think you should link to the primary source.  The entire debate is about a single paragraph.  Would be pretty easy to print that even.  That paragraph is a lot less threatening than this story.

The rest of the bill is also pretty short, but doesn't get mentioned.  Came from a case that I don't think places like the Boulder are keen to talk about.  I'm not going to either, because I don't need the headache.

I think the bill sucks, but it doesn't come close to justifying a freakout, certainly not outside of Florida.  Freakouts are great for clicks, but they suck for mental health.  Anyone who's worried about these kids should worry about a supposedly friendly media apparatus that is built around scaring the shiat out of them.
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

WickerNipple: Naido: Guess where that link goes?  Genuinely made me laugh out loud

It goes to the previously filed copy of the bill from a couple weeks ago.  Seems a pretty trivial thing to laugh out loud about but your panties might be more bunchy than mine.  The new copy has already been filed in the same database.

Feel free to point out all the ways the story gets it wrong, o master of the can't even figure out how primary sources work.


Naido is proof that the horseshoe theory is real - farker lost his mind and will probably vote for Trump in 24
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Aussie_As: Naido: They link a story in The Hill.  In that story:

The Parental Rights in Education bill, also known as the "Don't Say Gay" bill, passed Thursday in the House Education and Employment Committee largely along party lines.

Guess where that link goes?  Genuinely made me laugh out loud

/it's not the bill

Presuming the source you linked was the bill which passed, yeah the words "gay" and "homosexual" don't appear and the word "sexual" only refers to primary education, where the students are overwhelmintly pre-adolescent and therefore unlikely to have a full grasp of their sexual orientation.

Presuming I've read all of that correctly (and it's possible I haven't) then there's nothing which would impact middle or high school students learning about gay history and issues. But if I'm wrong I'm happy to be corrected.


Yes, I think that's right.  Meaningless culture war pablum.  Which appears to be the Boulder's thing as well.  This story was on the top of the page when I looked, the one under it was 'Jim Acosta said something'. Where cable news addicts go when they want to read for a minute.

Thought the site might be a Colorado local for a minute, but it's the latest Raw Story.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

monsatano: WickerNipple: Naido: Guess where that link goes?  Genuinely made me laugh out loud

It goes to the previously filed copy of the bill from a couple weeks ago.  Seems a pretty trivial thing to laugh out loud about but your panties might be more bunchy than mine.  The new copy has already been filed in the same database.

Feel free to point out all the ways the story gets it wrong, o master of the can't even figure out how primary sources work.

Naido is proof that the horseshoe theory is real - farker lost his mind and will probably vote for Trump in 24


Groupthink and constant panic (emulating Fox News viewers from the other side, like a horseshoe effect almost) are making a Trump 24 victory more likely than I am, I promise.  I underestimated what our echo chamber was doing until the VA and NJ results (and the coverage in the immediate aftermath).
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

edmo: propasaurus: "This bill is about defending the most awesome responsibility a person can have: being a parent," Florida state Rep. Joe Harding (R), who first introduced the bill, said Thursday. "That job can only be given to you by above."

Get f*kd

Or an adoption agency.


NOT if you're Gay!
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surely this will stop gay, lesbian, queer and transgender people from existing! They've done it. They've totally won the culture wars!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rassleholic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, what type of wad are kids supposed to call each other now?
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, how about I just say the name of whoever wrote the bill, because surely they are in the closet.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm still working with the idea Huck Finn wasn't white.
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Congress shall make no law . . .  abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press."

What does this mean today?

Generally speaking, it means that the government may not jail, fine, or impose civil liability on people or organizations based on what they say or write, except in exceptional circumstances.

Although the First Amendment says "Congress," the Supreme Court has held that speakers are protected against all government agencies and officials: federal, state, and local, and legislative, executive, or judicial.

The First Amendment does not protect speakers, however, against private individuals or organizations, such as private employers, private colleges, or private landowners.

The First Amendment restrains only the government.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Harding's bill, along with its companion bill introduced Tuesday by Florida state Sen. Dennis Baxley (R), would block teachers in Florida from talking about LGBTQ+ topics in school, which GBTQ+ advocates say will effectively "erase" LGBTQ+ history, culture, and students.

Why are the "L" advocates being ignored.
 
emonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If gender is not a thing then "gay" is not a thing, right?

Just need to get used to it.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

solokumba: [Fark user image image 850x425]


Nobody should be reminded of this guy anywhere for any reason whatsoever.

And don't any of you assholes even start talking about a kind of bug
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Republican-led House committee in Florida on Thursday passed a bill that bans discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity in school classrooms.

media1.giphy.comView Full Size


As we all know, these issues never affect teenagers, and more importantly, any mention of sexual orientation could cause tender young minds to "switch teams."

Thank you again Republicans for finding innovative solutions to problems that exist only in your heads.

Harding's bill, along with its companion bill introduced Tuesday by Florida state Sen. Dennis Baxley (R), would block teachers in Florida from talking about LGBTQ+ topics in school, which GBTQ+ advocates say will effectively "erase" LGBTQ+ history, culture, and students.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No more papers on the Great Gatsby?  Win, win.
 
powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So when a student gets a question wrong I can't say "that's just a f*cking gay answer"?

The point is who f*cking cares? One of our daughters is gay. Mrs. Pow is gay. Who tf cares what you lawmaking people think. F*cking die already. For the good of humanity.

/for the record many of my students are quite open about sexuality

//that's a good thing

///ummm three?
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And what, pray, could the GOP have against gaiety?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
No, there are no gay men in Florida.

JFC, what is wrong with these chucklefarks? Wait, no, that's way too much.

Why are they so afraid all the time? How do you live in constant fear like that?
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

JRoo: "Congress shall make no law . . .  abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press."

What does this mean today?

Generally speaking, it means that the government may not jail, fine, or impose civil liability on people or organizations based on what they say or write, except in exceptional circumstances.

Although the First Amendment says "Congress," the Supreme Court has held that speakers are protected against all government agencies and officials: federal, state, and local, and legislative, executive, or judicial.

The First Amendment does not protect speakers, however, against private individuals or organizations, such as private employers, private colleges, or private landowners.

The First Amendment restrains only the government.


Yes, and it should restrain Florida's government from passing this bill into law.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Republicans hate America.
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

rassleholic: So, what type of wad are kids supposed to call each other now?


Lindsey Graham wad?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
powhound:

So when a student gets a question wrong I can't say "that's just a f*cking gay answer"?

Just out of curiosity what makes it ok to call something wrong or bad as "gay". I believe it comes from the time where gay was considered to be whack.
 
Mock26
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It does not prevent students from discussing it, and hopefully some of them will discuss it in school.
 
khatores
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Surely this will stop gay, lesbian, queer and transgender people from existing! They've done it. They've totally won the culture wars!

[Fark user image 850x601]


I'd demand pictures of the rack just to be sure, but considering, (I don't know the pronoun, sorry) is probably cool with it so I'll just google when no one is around.

Wow, those are nice. They look real, too. Yes, Bailey J has made a business out of this. Seems to be fully equipped...whoa.

Ok back to studying.
 
jdlenke
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
After they Deck the Halls, what type of apparel will they don?
 
anuran
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

turboeli: God, what is wrong with the GQP?
...
Dear Christians, the definition of persecution is NOT not getting everything you demand.


They have nothing left to sell the proles but hatred and spite.
Trying to shame them or appeal to their better natures is just stupid. Nobody in the GQP has those anymore
 
deffuse
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
You guys are going to have a Polari equivalent before too long.

https://youtu.be/Y8yEH8TZUsk
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.