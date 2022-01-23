 Skip to content
Sneakytoes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have tons of stories, but most recently I played the Wagner tuba in a beer hall while wearing an elf hat and and ugly Christmas sweater
/tuba christmas
 
bonzo.deep
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got a part in the play The Sport of My Mad Mother back in 1983. Woerd play, and although my part was minor i still had problems memorizing lines. So now i.like to perform in old radio plays at our local theater where i always have a script and do no blocking. Also have done lighting on the past and now, in my 60s, enjoy doing open mike nights. The fear of failure has faded, and although i don't have the gretest voice nor slickest chops on my guitar, i still have fun.
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Acting has always terrified me, mostly because I felt like I could never memorize all the lines.  However, I took tap and ballet lessons for years as a kid and performed in the ballet 'Hansel & Gretel' at age 7.  I was a bluebird.
 
CrazyUncle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First paying gig in a bar band.  I had a nasty cold but the show must go on.  I was jacked up on Actifed and was blowing my nose every break we got.  After a set I ran to the bathroom and went into a stall to blow.  The guy in the adjacent stall says " That sounded like about 100 dollars of coke.". He laughed.  I laughed.  The crowd was laughing when I hit the stage.
Got paid.
Never again.
 
darkman2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have tons of local theater experience but my favorite memory is performing a long story monologue early in the play, alone in the spotlight, and when I finished the audience applauded...which never happens in regular plays.  I felt like an opera star who just nailed an aria.
Making an audience laugh is fun, making them cry even more so.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
8th grade improve class. I was told to play a stern father, meeting my daughter's date, come to pick her up.
The audience howled with laughter as we three kids ad libbed though it.
When the teacher called scene, I sat down, and the kid next to be said, "You were AWESOME. That was hilarious!"
I said, really? You think so?
He said, "Brilliant. Creative genius. What gave you the idea to do that with your fly down the whole time?"
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was a Docent at the Buffalo Zoo for 5 years.

There was this one time I had a group of 8th grade girls and they were so f*cking rude I made it a point to tell them about the female hyena's pseudopenis.

Not sure if you want to look that one up.
 
Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For a religious history class I performed a Who parody that went "People try to take our land, talkin bout my Hebrew Nation"
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay. Kinda "auditioned" but I tried out for freshman basketball when I was in high school. My basketball career was always contingent on my height and nothing else - I was/am a taller guy so I could use it to my advantage in basketball. But by the time I got to high school, I needed to be more than tall... and I'm about as coordinated as 3 left feet. So I made it to the final cut of the basketball team, and they took me and this other kid to a room to break the news that we were the last two getting cut from the team. As soon as those words left the coaches mouth, the other kid was bawling and really causing a scene, I simply stood up said "thanks for the chance" shook his hand and walked out. I was disappointed but when I saw that other kid go into ugly cry at 14 years old I knew I had to bow out gracefully.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One shoe fell off the stage during the sex scene. In a great panic, I had to jump into the audience to get it.  I  wasn't expecting all that applause.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was one of the soldiers in "The Mouse That Roared".

First and last time I was ever onstage for anything besides the required elementary school Christmas programs.

I had two lines:

"Keep moving, prisoners"

"You were told to stay in line"

It was...meh.

I got into amateur radio shortly after that...but that's another story for another time.
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In 1977, when I was in first grade, my parents decided to enter me into the talent show at school. I had no talents to show off. For some inexplicable reason they decided I would be tap dancing to "Hey Jude" by the Beatles. I didn't know how to tap dance. I did not have tap dancing shoes. All I had going for me was my first name is Jude. I got up on stage and tried to tap dance in my Catholic school dress shoes. I ended the performance by trying to do a split. I ripped my pants. I did not win the talent show.
 
Temporal_Mechanic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My costume was so ill-fitting for this production that I was going commando, and during the opening night my business was to bend down, pick up a chair in the wings and move it on-stage. There was a terrifying riiiiip sound issued forth behind me, and found a chilly breeze now wafting into the space where the costume's structural integrity had just been compromised. Told the guy standing next to me that what happened. "What should I do?!" He shrugged. Thanks, guy. Kept my front side to the audience, managed to get into my chair. My next line was supposed to be delivered after standing up, but nothing was getting me out of that chair. Thankfully I had nothing else to do until the act break. Director came into the dressing room during intermission and started in on me about not standing up to deliver my line. I pointed to the dresser, who was busily sewing the seam together. "Oh," the director said. "You did great then, I never saw your ass."
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorta kinda on topic, in high school, my girlfriend had a drama class assignment to script a short story and then record it.  (This was the early 70s so it was on cassette tape.)  It was about a guy stalking a girl over the phone.  She got an A+ because the stalker's voice scared the crap out of every one.  They nervously asked who she got to do the voice and she said, "oh, that's my boyfriend".  After that, I was able to determine who was in that class when I saw terrified people take a wide berth around me in the school hallways.
 
freetomato
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I sang "Wedding Bell Blues" at a karaoke bar in Niagara Falls, NY after consuming several Prairie Fires (tequila with Tabasco). I sounded terrible, but I had a blast. That's probably the extent of my performance career, except for a few lines in "The Taming of the Shrew" in school.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I *hate* public speaking. Hate it. To pass senior English in high school, we had to give a presentation. I told the teacher I didn't want to do it. She shrugged.

We got to the end of the presentations and she called me to the front of the class. Told me that I wouldn't graduate if I didn't give a presentation.

I took the podium and spent 5 minutes describing how everyone else's presentation was crap.

I was not popular in school - but I graduated. Barely.

/1.9 GPA
 
HarveyBrooks
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Played in a Rockabilly band in little shiathole college bars in the early 1980's when the Stray Cats were the big thing.
Ended up playing at a big festival that the city held every year. Played in front of 6-7000 people and when we came offstage a crowd of teenagers surrounded us screaming for our autographs. Played our regular gig at a 200 seat bar later that night and they ended up having to call the cops because their were about 300 drunk college students outside trying to get in and they ended up getting a little rowdy.
Felt like a Rockstar for one day.
Band broke up about a month later.
 
ElPrimitivo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I was in one play during college. Figured I should make an attempt at theatre just to see if there was a calling. There definitely is not.

Mostly it went okay, it was some kind of period melodrama about some young ladies searching for the drunken father who had abandoned them. I had the role of that drunken father. Every night of the performance there was a tavern scene on stage as the audience came in. There were a few of us on stage for that time. A couple of folks who would improvise conversation amongst themselves, or give impassioned, improvised speeches to unite the workers, overthrow the aristocracy, or whatever. I would sit in the center of the stage and silently drink a full bottle of what was supposed to be liquor, but was just water (except for opening night) until I "passed out" at curtain. This was my time for improv as I would always bang my head into the table as loudly as I could. Yes, it hurt.

On the last night of the play, I had not been feeling well. Some kind of digestive trouble, lots of trips to the bathroom. And then I was center stage drinking a full bottle of water for about half an hour in front of a couple hundred people. And then I was supposed to remain center stage for the entirety of the first act, mostly feigning unconsciousness.

The stomach issues that had been troubling me throughout the day started coming back after I had been onstage for about five or ten minutes, still nearly half an hour before curtain and a full act of the play after that before I wasn't center stage. I really needed to get to a bathroom. It didn't occur to me that drinking all the water there wasn't going to help and would most definitely exacerbate the situation. The sudden shock to the system of banging my head on the table almost triggered a cataclysm. Feigning unconsciousness for several scenes was agonizing. My guts were churning and churning and building up pressure that was going to need to be released.

I did make it to the end of the first act and then I sprinted to the restroom and made it through the rest of the play without shiatting myself in front of hundreds of people. But it was way too close.

It never occurred to me that while the audience was filtering in, that if they were paying attention to anything at all, it would have been the lively patrons of the tavern and not the guy sitting silently apart from them all. I could have saved myself a lot of agony and just taken a quick break when it began.
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Did my first college level opera when I was in elementary school. Couple more operas there when they needed a kid, then some musicals, then plays. Joined the local repertory theatre when I was in high school. Best part was probably the lead in The Cenci by Artaud when I was in college. Only paying gig was in a really horrible production of Julius Caesar with the Austin Shakespeare Festival.
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
High school senior year talent show. Some context - A friend and I used to juggle together a lot and also mess around trying to play music together. So we were also friends with a guy who was big into acting, every play, every event, he was involved. So he was the emcee for the talent show and he wanted to start by walking out on stage with a cigarette, then my friend and I come out juggling and passing clubs to each other so that a club is passing 6" in front of his face and he's talking and trying to light the cigarette while introducing the show. Eventually we knock the cigarette out of this mouth and the show starts.

Originally we were planning on doing all 18.5 minutes of Alice's Restaurant but we were told to break it up rather than do it all at once. So I did the speaking and my friend played the guitar. Because neither one of us were good enough to do both at the same time. We came out between every act and did a few minutes of the story and followed with the chorus. Then the next act, then some more of Alice's Restaurant, then the next act.

Then at the end, every musical act came out and we all played and sang that song and did the chorus like five times and all the parents in the audience were singing along. But anyway, I sang by myself on stage in front of a lot of people and it turned out to be a lot of fun.

And now to make sure I'm in the right thread before I submit...
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This happened so long ago that, IIRC. they still used torches for stage lights.

Anyway, a girl I was going with wanted to audition for a school play so I went along. After she got up and read, the director pointed at me to read next so I thought, "What the hell?" But I did. And as you all know and as Fate would have it, I got a part and she didn't.

My part, though I did not know it immediately, was to be the tertiary or quaternary sexual target of the gay director. (I'm male. Odd looking. But definitely male.) For a week or two I went to rehearsals but my heart wasn't in it. I easily figured out the reason I was there -- if the director struck out with the 3 better looking males, I was to be next man up -- so I ginned up the severity of a temporary illness and bowed out of the production.

The roar or the greasepaint. The smell of the crowds. If the theater's in your blood, there's no way to avoid it.
 
maram500
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I've got two stories, one of which is highly embarrassing. So we'll start with the other one.

I was in a local production of Arsenic and Old Lace playing Teddy. The play required me to ascend and descend stairs in a quick, military fashion (going up the stairs meant screaming "Charge!" and storming up). Opening night came, and I was coming down the stairs. Last stair, and I trip. I fell on my butt. In front of a full house. Fellow cast members--specifically the two old ladies playing the sisters--were shocked and concerned. My only recovery was to ad lib something like "Blasted Cubans must have put a land mine there!" The line got a laugh, but my pride was wounded.

Back in college, I did chorus because I had been in choirs since eighth grade. (Cool mini story: my reputation was such that the director let me skip the usual audition process.) The night of the big spring concert comes. We're set to perform for an hour at the big (beautiful) Methodist church. (We were performing Faure's Requiem mass. I almost got a solo in it.) We're lined up to go on stage when my stomach cramps. I knew it was either get to a bathroom or bad things would happen. I took the quickest poop of my life, but by the time I was finished everyone else was already on stage. I hurried to my (front row center) position red as a beet. I apologized to the director afterward, but I doubt he ever forgot about it.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I was playing Abednego. Tripped over a bad carpet/wood floor joint. Lose footing, stumble into a large wooden post, hit it head first and got knocked out. THEN, as I crumpled, my knee hit a carriage bolt(?) and split open down to the patella. 128 stitches (including tendon repair) later I woke up high on IV morphine, being fed a tylenol 4 with ginger ale. They put a immobilizing bandage on my leg and I sat down for near 2 weeks.
/thus ended my acting career at the early age 7
 
FreeLawyer
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's technically not performing, but here I go. When my wife went to London for our honeymoon, we got tickets in the third row center to see a production of Five Guys Named Moe based on Louie Jordan as part of our hotel package.  (Yes it was long enough ago that getting a package through a travel agent is how things were done.)

As the show went to intermission people in the first three rows got to do a conga line across the stage. As I was doing it, I looked into the crowd and thought, I get to say that I was on the London stage!

I wore my best suit to the show and after we we having drinks at a bar next door. As I order drinks, I hear someone  say quite loudly, "You're American?!" Somewhat confused. I replied, "yes, is that ok?'" He replied, "Yes it's fine, you're just not dressed like an American."  I thanked him for his compliment and went on my way.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Summer of '82, I worked at a southern Wisconsin Catskills-type resort. Prior to WWII, it was a 'restricted' resort (meaning no Jews or people of color), but after the war, a Jewish family bought it, and it became the summer place for lots of families from Chicago, as well as nearby states. Being a WASP-Y kid from Indiana, I was the diversity hire.

During the week, we'd do camp-y things like canoeing, hiking, games, arts&crafts, etc....but every evening was a different entertainment event. I was on the "Young Adult" staff, so we'd do more music and comedy stuff, including writing a sketch-comedy/variety show with a couple guys with Second City experience.

Thursdays were Guest/Staff talent night. The show had guests get up and show whatever 'talent' they had, whether it was dancing, singing, magic tricks, doing jokes, etc. Every week, there was an assortment of aspiring magicians with tricks going wrong, an older guy doing Hava Nagila (with everybody joining in), and since The Jazz Singer was a recent movie, somebody warbled their way through "America".

We also did numbers in the show to keep it going. It tended to be a bit looser, and we'd do numbers with the house band that were more fun to work up. I think I did Hungry Heart, I've Done Everything for You, and What's So Funny (About Peace Love and Understanding) that summer.

It was also the only night where staff were allowed to drink on-site, so we'd usually have a drink or two before going on-stage. I had worked up John Mellencamp's Hurt So Good, and was really psyched about playing it. After some baton-twirling kid guest did their bit to polite applause, I got on stage, strapped on my Les Paul and was ready to rock out.

The MC brought me on, and said, here's HURT SO GOOOOOOD! and I counted off the band, on my way to rock and roll glory....or so I thought.

Before the show, I had tuned up my guitar and set it on a stand at the front of the band riser. It was out of the way of the house band, and not near anything on stage. One of the magic acts, however, decided that running about the stage flailing their arms would improve their store-bought 'flying handkercheif' trick, knocking over my guitar. They quickly righted it and kept going. I didn't see it happen.

As I hit the first power chord, my ears instantly knew something was seriously wrong. The top two strings were SERIOUSLY out of tune....but the band was going, we were live, I had no roadie (or even a second guitar) to swap out, and there was no way I was going to get it back in tune while we were playing.

I stuck to the lower 4 strings, turned my head to the house band guitar player, and with eyes the size of dinner plates, mouthed HELP ME!, then turned back toward the audience with a pasted-on smile. As I heard the guitar player fill in my part, I zipped my volume knob down to zero, and air-guitar'ed the shiat out of it for the remaining 3 minutes and 15 seconds.

I over-compensated the heck out of that number, using the whole stage, rocking as if my life was on the line (or at least trying not to die of embarrassment). When we hit the end of the song, I raised the guitar over my head in Pyhrric victory to loud applause (and actual cheers from those under 60), and left the stage to the next guest 'talent'

After the show, I was hanging out in the bar with the other staff in the show, and one of the guys said, "Wow. You really played great tonight." 

I didn't have the guts to say - I wasn't playing at all.
 
mochunk [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Not really a cool story.

I was in a band that was playing a mix of originals, and. Your typical blues/rock classic covers. And got some gig downstate IL at a biker rally. First daytime set was nothing special except sound was jacked and I just didn't want to be there.

Come the evening, everyone has been drinking, heavily, all day. You know how many boobs I saw today Marge? I didn't count, because old biker ladies ain't got the kind of boobs you want to be glaring at. But the real kicker was the wet Tshirt contest at some point in the evening. Which quickly devolved onto who will go the farthest to get a cheer. This lady bends over, damned near naked, and proceeds to show everyone the string she's got hanging out of you know where. (Insert holding back vomit noises)

These ladies also eventually took it upon themselves to sexually harass us as we played, trying to get me to mess up and eventually shoving a hand down my pants as I played. I reiterate, old drunk biker ladies. [donotwantbear.jpg]
 
Godscrack
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Kindergarten Christmas play. A bunch of kids in green garb, arms outstretched forming a Christmas tree. Singing 'Oh Christmas Tree'.
I was the top part of the Christmas tree.
With a big foil star on my head.
 
KamikazeCraig [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I've probably posted on Fark about this before: Crowded House in concert in Baltimore, MD, 1991 - and it was a great show. School of Fish (one hit wonder -- "Three Strange Days") opened and then Crowded House hit the stage in a small college theater setting.
Crowded House were known for their live shows and audience involvement, and this was no exception. I was one of many people that abandoned my seat and crowded near the foot of the stage. Near the end of the show, the band threw out a challenge. Paraphrasing, lead singer Neil Finn asked "If anybody knows all the lyrics to one of our songs and has the balls to prove it, come up on stage." I leaped. 
Understand that I cannot sing. I'm seriously bad. My singing is like my golf game -- everyone claims to be bad until they experience the depths of my talent by comparison. I once was in a school musical in a lead role (trying to cozy up to the female lead -- one of many prior failed romantic pursuits) and had a music director who was confident she could coach me to carry the simplest of tunes ... ultimately she cut my solo numbers from the show and asked me to lip-sync otherwise.
So I'm onstage and excited, regardless of being a talentless goof. The band was engaging in their banter with the crowd and with those of us joining them onstage, and the crowd was politely supportive in their response. Now it's my turn.
The singing was painful but full of ecstatic enthusiasm. I missed my cues, I shouted off key, I danced as badly as any white boy has ever danced. And, absent my wedding and the births of my children, it was the greatest moment of my life. I was onstage with my favorite band, performing a Paul Hester song beside Neil Finn using Nick Seymour's microphone. I was horrible, and everyone onstage and off got the joke and enjoyed it. The crowd went wild. Lest you think that I am exaggerating any of this, looking back with creatively as we are all prone to do, I have proof.
I searched for years for a recording of the show in question. I started with the band itself -- Crowded House is known for recording live shows and selling limited-print discs to their fanclub; regrettably they did not have that one. Then, in the late 90s, I found a bootleg cassette of that show, via an internet message board! The quality was poor, but it was unmistakable: the awful, enthusiastic singing; the roar and laughter and applause of the crowd; the sarcastic comments by Finn, Hester and company directed towards me humorously.
Sadly, but not at all surprisingly, that was the last time I performed on stage with a chart-topping band ...

/csb?
/eip?
/tmi?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'd be a pretty good actor now if I wanted to pursue it, I suspect. It seems much of life has been about speaking to the public or the customers or the boss and selling them on something. I've figured out how to go with the flow and go with the moment and ad lib away which is why I'd not be a pretty good actor if I wanted to pursue it, I suspect. It's really tough slipping into a world dreamed up by someone else.

But back in 1970s high school, I gave it shot acting in one play where I had the role of The Vicar. It was your typical HS play, dumb and pointless, and I don't even remember what it was about nor my lines except for the one I refused to change.

At some point, Barb was to hand me some sort of small chest. Now this is a very small school, and many of us were fairly well acquainted IYKWIM, and this gal was very well-endowed. Now me and my buddies, being the nerds who memorized every Monty Python episode we saw, sprung upon the idea to comment on "huge tracts of land." Alas, that was right out. But the line, as I took the chest, was simply, "What a beautiful chest." My buddies insisted I should instead say, "You have a SPECTACULAR ... chest."

Alas, I chickened out. It was more about surprising Barb than anything else and she laughed her head off later when we told her later. The town at the time would have reacted as if it's name was Bomont, strange enough because it was more like Peyton Place most of the time.

Saw Barb a few years ago. She's still super nice and spectacular.
 
HarveyBrooks
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bedonkadonk: In 1977, when I was in first grade, my parents decided to enter me into the talent show at school. I had no talents to show off. For some inexplicable reason they decided I would be tap dancing to "Hey Jude" by the Beatles. I didn't know how to tap dance. I did not have tap dancing shoes. All I had going for me was my first name is Jude. I got up on stage and tried to tap dance in my Catholic school dress shoes. I ended the performance by trying to do a split. I ripped my pants. I did not win the talent show.


I'm sure your parents love you and you love them and they had the best of intentions and meant no harm but...entering your kid in a talent contest without the kids knowledge then telling them what their talent is going to be even though they've never had any interest or talent in it?
"Now get out there in front of a room full of strangers and do that thing that you have no interest or talent in...it'll be cute!"
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Piano 'recital' th grade. I was forced to play 'Song of the Volga Boatmen' in a room of seated adults for some unknown goddamn reason. I sensed the teacher knew I hated the song and it was some form of punishment. She hated me and I hated her in a reciprocal fashion. I was sooo tempted to go off script and do my own rendition of Sabbath's 'Into the Void' until I got dragged off with a shepherds crook
 
Man_Without_A_Hat
‘’ 1 minute ago  
When I was a freshman in college, Disney set up a booth on my campus.  I was curious so I asked why they were there, they said I could work at Disneyworld and earn college credit at the same time.  Who am I to refuse such an offer?  Interviewed, did well, got the job and moved to Orlando.

I'd been selling hot dogs for two weeks in the Magic Kingdom when I saw a flier in the employee locker rooms.  Open auditions to be a Disney character.  I told my roommates and we all figured that even if none of us got the gig, the audition process would be a great way to spend a Sunday, so all eight of us went.

As we pull up to the convention center in a stinky van, someone pulls out a small baggie.  Auditioning would be fun; mushrooms will make it moreso.  And being gentlemen of the highest moral fiber, we took our medicine and proceeded inside.

Serious people measure your height and weight and take a serious look at your face to see if you are Prince or Princess material.  I'm about six feet tall and was in good shape at the time, but have never been considered classically handsome -- a Prince I was not.  But I could be Buzz Lightyear.  Cool by me.

So they take you to a large room with other potential Buzzes.  They teach a crash course in how to mime Buzz Lightyear, mannerisms and such, no dialogue because you're wearing a suit and soforth.  The mushrooms haven't done shiat but the class reminds me of theater so it's okay.

Then they take you to a stage with Disney casting directors in the audience.  They give you a mask with two eyeholes, Buzz's face on a paper plate basically, and tell you that you have sixty seconds, without talking, to convince the professionals in the audience that you were Buzz.  Straightforward stuff.

And as you're waiting for your turn, the mushrooms kick in.

You look around the wings and see a few dozen Buzz Lightyears with you, your brothers in arms, your fellow space rangers, and the paper plates are looking more and more realistic by the minute.  You begin to know in your bones what no brief acting class could ever teach you; that you ARE a Space Ranger, that you always have wanted to be one ever since you were a kid, and that all those long years at the Academy are finally going to pay off, on this your first solo mission into the Void.

Someone calls your name, or at least the name you used to know, and you enter the Light, looking out over the endless expanse of Space, dimly lit by the distant stars.  It's okay, some distant part of you says, it's just the mushrooms.  Strike a pose.  Salute.  Be friendly and the mission will go smoothly.  Just no talking, cuz no one can hear you in space anyways. It'll be over soon.

Suddenly, you see the spotlight tracking you.  Spotlight?  There's no spotlights in space -- that's a farking laser.  It's Zorg!  We're under attack!

Evasive maneuvers, action roll, fire your wrist laser, action roll again, dodging enemy fire, Jesus their tracking is good, deploy your wings for greater maneuverability.  Missiles rocket from the launcher on your back as you send subvocal coms back to Star Command.  Where's my backup?  I can't keep this up forever.

Your flight computer screams over the roar of battle. "MISSILE LOCK DETECTED; DEPLOYING COUNTERMEASURES."  Flares and chaff cover the stage as you redouble your efforts, burning fuel and pulling G's.  But even Star Command engineering has its limits and some of them get through.  You shoot down what you can but are hit by shrapnel.  Direct hit to the chest, suit breached, something pierces your chest, oxygen venting into space, no sealant available, fark fark fark, can't breathe, vitals tumbling, edges of your vision are getting dark.

Will this be the last thing I see?  A spinning cacophony of alien stars, alone and far from home?  Suddenly, the panic gives way to peace. Yes.  It will be.  And that's okay, because you've given yourself to a higher purpose.  Your logs will be downloaded to the logs and analyzed, so the next Ranger won't be caught so unawares.  A small victory, but a victory all the same.  A life worth living, you think, as darkness swallows you.

And from the darkness comes applause.

I was supposed to audition for a minute or two, but they ended up giving me five.  I got the job and was Buzz Lightyear at Disneyworld for a summer and a semester, but never again on mushrooms.
 
