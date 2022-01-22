 Skip to content
(East Idaho News)   A well regulated militia, being necessary to defend oneself against motel cleaning fees, the right of the people, to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed   (eastidahonews.com) divider line
37
    More: Scary, High school, Police, Truck, Pickup truck, Middle school, Trailer, Rexburg motel shot, Black people  
753 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jan 2022 at 12:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If they have a smoking fee, I'm fairly certain they have a shooting fee.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"The man reportedly stormed out of the motel around 10 a.m., pulled out an assault-style rifle, and began firing at the building
The male suspect was with a female companion. Both got into a black pickup truck pulling a trailer and drove off, according to Rexburg police."

'MUURRRRRICA, F*CK YEAH!
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Bslim: "The man reportedly stormed out of the motel around 10 a.m., pulled out an assault-style rifle, and began firing at the building
The male suspect was with a female companion. Both got into a black pickup truck pulling a trailer and drove off, according to Rexburg police."

'MUURRRRRICA, F*CK YEAH!


Forget it Jake, it's Idaho.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Decades ago, my ex-wife and I were in Thailand on holiday and we got absolutely hammered at a resort. They had a strict "no-smoking in the room" rule but my ex was an extremely obnoxious drunk, so when we got back to our room she fired up a smoke after smoke after smoke while emptying the mini-bar. When I protested because they had signs everywhere saying it was a $250 cleaning fee if you smoked in the room, she told me "they'll never notice, the balcony door is open."

We never got to test the smell theory because she passed out in bed with a lit cigarette and set the comforter on fire, which in true Thai fashion for the time was about as flammable as gasoline. Thankfully we had multiple bottles of water and an ice bucket in the room, so I managed to get it out before too much damage was done, but we set off the fire alarm and had to evacuate the room.

If you smoke in a room they charge you a $250 cleaning fee. If you set your room on fire, they charge you a $2500 fee.

/Thanks honey.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Lsherm: Decades ago, my ex-wife and I were in Thailand on holiday and we got absolutely hammered at a resort. They had a strict "no-smoking in the room" rule but my ex was an extremely obnoxious drunk, so when we got back to our room she fired up a smoke after smoke after smoke while emptying the mini-bar. When I protested because they had signs everywhere saying it was a $250 cleaning fee if you smoked in the room, she told me "they'll never notice, the balcony door is open."

We never got to test the smell theory because she passed out in bed with a lit cigarette and set the comforter on fire, which in true Thai fashion for the time was about as flammable as gasoline. Thankfully we had multiple bottles of water and an ice bucket in the room, so I managed to get it out before too much damage was done, but we set off the fire alarm and had to evacuate the room.

If you smoke in a room they charge you a $250 cleaning fee. If you set your room on fire, they charge you a $2500 fee.

/Thanks honey.


How is it that smokers can never smell the stench of their cigarettes, or realize how long the smell lingers?  You have to air out a room for days before it goes away.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

aleister_greynight: How is it that smokers can never smell the stench of their cigarettes, or realize how long the smell lingers?


Because the tar in the smoke coats your olfactory sensory cells and the nicotine kills those same cells. So there's literally a physical barrier preventing you from smelling properly and if you smoke long enough, physical damage preventing you from smelling properly.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Preliminary details indicate the suspect was a Black man driving with a Black woman. They were inside a black pickup truck pulling a black flatbed trailer, according to Hagen.

They are very detail-oriented when it comes to identifying patterns of criminal activity in Idaho.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

aleister_greynight: Lsherm: Decades ago, my ex-wife and I were in Thailand on holiday and we got absolutely hammered at a resort. They had a strict "no-smoking in the room" rule but my ex was an extremely obnoxious drunk, so when we got back to our room she fired up a smoke after smoke after smoke while emptying the mini-bar. When I protested because they had signs everywhere saying it was a $250 cleaning fee if you smoked in the room, she told me "they'll never notice, the balcony door is open."

We never got to test the smell theory because she passed out in bed with a lit cigarette and set the comforter on fire, which in true Thai fashion for the time was about as flammable as gasoline. Thankfully we had multiple bottles of water and an ice bucket in the room, so I managed to get it out before too much damage was done, but we set off the fire alarm and had to evacuate the room.

If you smoke in a room they charge you a $250 cleaning fee. If you set your room on fire, they charge you a $2500 fee.

/Thanks honey.

How is it that smokers can never smell the stench of their cigarettes, or realize how long the smell lingers?  You have to air out a room for days before it goes away.


Constant exposure causes the brain to just stop noticing the smell. It's how people can stand to work in dairys, or meat rendering plants, or Congress.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The suspect, who the police have not publicly identified,

Why not?
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Lsherm: aleister_greynight: How is it that smokers can never smell the stench of their cigarettes, or realize how long the smell lingers?

Because the tar in the smoke coats your olfactory sensory cells and the nicotine kills those same cells. So there's literally a physical barrier preventing you from smelling properly and if you smoke long enough, physical damage preventing you from smelling properly.


Christ as a teenager I realized pretty quickly how long smoke lingered while trying to hide it from my parents.  I'm guessing the ex's parents smoked as well?

/smoker
//outdoors only, I hate the smell of a room or house that's had smoking in it
///except during the -40c winter nights, then the wife and I make an exception of or a well ventilated bathroom
////it still lingers in that room for farking days when we do
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BumpInTheNight: I'm guessing the ex's parents smoked as well?


Fantastic guess!
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: Decades ago, my ex-wife and I were in Thailand on holiday and we got absolutely hammered at a resort. They had a strict "no-smoking in the room" rule but my ex was an extremely obnoxious drunk, so when we got back to our room she fired up a smoke after smoke after smoke while emptying the mini-bar. When I protested because they had signs everywhere saying it was a $250 cleaning fee if you smoked in the room, she told me "they'll never notice, the balcony door is open."

We never got to test the smell theory because she passed out in bed with a lit cigarette and set the comforter on fire, which in true Thai fashion for the time was about as flammable as gasoline. Thankfully we had multiple bottles of water and an ice bucket in the room, so I managed to get it out before too much damage was done, but we set off the fire alarm and had to evacuate the room.

If you smoke in a room they charge you a $250 cleaning fee. If you set your room on fire, they charge you a $2500 fee.

/Thanks honey.


I kinda want to ask you for her number.  I haven't stirred crazy soup for a decade now.
/recovering addict.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Richard Freckle: I kinda want to ask you for her number.  I haven't stirred crazy soup for a decade now.
/recovering addict.


Do you have $650,000? That's what it's going to cost you when you eat marry the soup.

/didn't have $650,000
//still paying off the debt
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: Lsherm: Decades ago, my ex-wife and I were in Thailand on holiday and we got absolutely hammered at a resort. They had a strict "no-smoking in the room" rule but my ex was an extremely obnoxious drunk, so when we got back to our room she fired up a smoke after smoke after smoke while emptying the mini-bar. When I protested because they had signs everywhere saying it was a $250 cleaning fee if you smoked in the room, she told me "they'll never notice, the balcony door is open."

We never got to test the smell theory because she passed out in bed with a lit cigarette and set the comforter on fire, which in true Thai fashion for the time was about as flammable as gasoline. Thankfully we had multiple bottles of water and an ice bucket in the room, so I managed to get it out before too much damage was done, but we set off the fire alarm and had to evacuate the room.

If you smoke in a room they charge you a $250 cleaning fee. If you set your room on fire, they charge you a $2500 fee.

/Thanks honey.

How is it that smokers can never smell the stench of their cigarettes, or realize how long the smell lingers?  You have to air out a room for days before it goes away.


The same with pot smokers.  It is extremely noticeable, especially to people with allergies.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

revrendjim: Bslim: "The man reportedly stormed out of the motel around 10 a.m., pulled out an assault-style rifle, and began firing at the building
The male suspect was with a female companion. Both got into a black pickup truck pulling a trailer and drove off, according to Rexburg police."

'MUURRRRRICA, F*CK YEAH!

Forget it Jake, it's Idaho.


Such a Potato state.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Lsherm:

Decades ago, my "ex-wife"and I were in Thailand on holiday and we got absolutely hammered at a resort.

Right?
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Richard Freckle: Lsherm: Decades ago, my ex-wife and I were in Thailand on holiday and we got absolutely hammered at a resort. They had a strict "no-smoking in the room" rule but my ex was an extremely obnoxious drunk, so when we got back to our room she fired up a smoke after smoke after smoke while emptying the mini-bar. When I protested because they had signs everywhere saying it was a $250 cleaning fee if you smoked in the room, she told me "they'll never notice, the balcony door is open."

We never got to test the smell theory because she passed out in bed with a lit cigarette and set the comforter on fire, which in true Thai fashion for the time was about as flammable as gasoline. Thankfully we had multiple bottles of water and an ice bucket in the room, so I managed to get it out before too much damage was done, but we set off the fire alarm and had to evacuate the room.

If you smoke in a room they charge you a $250 cleaning fee. If you set your room on fire, they charge you a $2500 fee.

/Thanks honey.

I kinda want to ask you for her number.  I haven't stirred crazy soup for a decade now.
/recovering addict.


867-5309. Ask for Jenny.
 
C18H27NO3 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I don't know who Mr. blue jacket is but if shiat ever goes sideways I want him on my side:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Smoking meth in a Motel 6 is just fine though.

It may well be a requirement.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That motel should'a armed itself so it could return fire.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Yeesh....way to go, dummy.

In Vegas, I have occasionally requested a smoking room so I could enjoy a cigar.  My best moments happened in rooms that had large bathtubs....puff away while enjoying a bubble bath with some whiskey.  Good times.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: I don't know who Mr. blue jacket is but if shiat ever goes sideways I want him on my side:

[Fark user image 318x505]


Fark user imageView Full Size


"Goddamn, boy, you're about as big as a mountain."
 
anuran
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
An armed society is a polite society, and we are all safer for having people like him around and protecting us from tyranny
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

North_Central_Positronics: Preliminary details indicate the suspect was a Black man driving with a Black woman. They were inside a black pickup truck pulling a black flatbed trailer, according to Hagen.

They are very detail-oriented when it comes to identifying patterns of criminal activity in Idaho.


I was about to say how much more black could that paragraph be and then realised they could have added the detail of  a black gun.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Lsherm:

Decades ago, my "ex-wife"and I were in Thailand on holiday and we got absolutely hammered at a resort.

Right?


We were residents of Hong Kong, Thailand was a holiday spot.
 
Mock26
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Good thing that no one was hurt. And an even better thing that the guy was such a f*cking moron. I mean, seriously, the hotel had his name and contact information! If people are going to be criminals I prefer it when they are stupid and make it so easy for them to get caught.
 
Xai
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The responsible gun owners are coming thick and fast.
 
powhound
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Decades ago, my ex-wife and I were in Thailand on holiday and we got absolutely hammered at a resort. They had a strict "no-smoking in the room" rule but my ex was an extremely obnoxious drunk, so when we got back to our room she fired up a smoke after smoke after smoke while emptying the mini-bar. When I protested because they had signs everywhere saying it was a $250 cleaning fee if you smoked in the room, she told me "they'll never notice, the balcony door is open."

We never got to test the smell theory because she passed out in bed with a lit cigarette and set the comforter on fire, which in true Thai fashion for the time was about as flammable as gasoline. Thankfully we had multiple bottles of water and an ice bucket in the room, so I managed to get it out before too much damage was done, but we set off the fire alarm and had to evacuate the room.

If you smoke in a room they charge you a $250 cleaning fee. If you set your room on fire, they charge you a $2500 fee.

/Thanks honey.


Yeah but did you at least get a happy ending?
 
Mock26
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

North_Central_Positronics: Preliminary details indicate the suspect was a Black man driving with a Black woman. They were inside a black pickup truck pulling a black flatbed trailer, according to Hagen.

They are very detail-oriented when it comes to identifying patterns of criminal activity in Idaho.


Well, it does help narrow it down to the 12 black people who actually live in the State.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
But he was very polite about it, so technically that bumper sticker slogan is still accurate.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Xai: The responsible gun owners are coming thick and fast.


I called him a dummy.  What else do you want?
 
C18H27NO3 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Anyone with information is urged to call Rexburg Police

How difficult would it be to find this in the snow?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Lsherm: Decades ago, my ex-wife and I were in Thailand on holiday and we got absolutely hammered at a resort. They had a strict "no-smoking in the room" rule but my ex was an extremely obnoxious drunk, so when we got back to our room she fired up a smoke after smoke after smoke while emptying the mini-bar. When I protested because they had signs everywhere saying it was a $250 cleaning fee if you smoked in the room, she told me "they'll never notice, the balcony door is open."

We never got to test the smell theory because she passed out in bed with a lit cigarette and set the comforter on fire, which in true Thai fashion for the time was about as flammable as gasoline. Thankfully we had multiple bottles of water and an ice bucket in the room, so I managed to get it out before too much damage was done, but we set off the fire alarm and had to evacuate the room.

If you smoke in a room they charge you a $250 cleaning fee. If you set your room on fire, they charge you a $2500 fee.

/Thanks honey.

How is it that smokers can never smell the stench of their cigarettes, or realize how long the smell lingers?  You have to air out a room for days before it goes away.


It's bullshiat - we can smell it - some just like to play the "It's fine!" game 'cause they want to smoke inside and they're hoping you'll be all polite over sanity and agree with them.  'Cause they're selfish, and dumb.  (We're all dumb, we smoke, but we're not all selfish pricks about it.)  Only time I smoke inside a structure is if people already smoke in it regularly so it's a lost cause, and that still requires the agreement of all that are within breathing range or I won't.  Otherwise it's outside
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


What in the hell are you doin'?!
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Richard Freckle: I kinda want to ask you for her number.  I haven't stirred crazy soup for a decade now.
/recovering addict.


If eyes are windows to the soul, then crazy eyes are like a greenhouse.  I've made peace with what nature decided I should find attractive.
 
jtown
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Wait until he sees the resort fee on his bill.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 minute ago  

edmo: The suspect, who the police have not publicly identified,

Why not?


Cop
 
