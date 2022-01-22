 Skip to content
 
Omicron reaches the Shire. Green Dragon requires vaccine pass for entry
    New Zealand, Auckland, Vaccination, red traffic light, Epidemiologists professors Michael Baker, Omicron variant, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern  
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We've bought time in NZ. 93% of the 12+ population are doubled dosed and we're seeing quick uptake of boosters as people reach the 4 month point since their second dose. 5-11 year old vaccinations got underway a couple of weeks ago and we're seeing a quick uptake there too.

We knew this was coming and we're prepared for it.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

thisispete: We've bought time in NZ. 93% of the 12+ population are doubled dosed and we're seeing quick uptake of boosters as people reach the 4 month point since their second dose. 5-11 year old vaccinations got underway a couple of weeks ago and we're seeing a quick uptake there too.

We knew this was coming and we're prepared for it.


93%?  Holy crap that's impressive.  Hat's off to you and yours in this quest to subdue these viri and deal with the small but really ugly suicidal subset of our communities that are just pants-on-head stupid.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed New Zealand will move to the red traffic light setting at midnight tonight.

The US has been stuck on flashing-yellow for a while now; it's more comfortable to small-town America.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

koder: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed New Zealand will move to the red traffic light setting at midnight tonight.

The US has been stuck on flashing-yellow for a while now; it's more comfortable to small-town America.


And she declared this status after only nine cases.

Sigh.

Maybe women should around the world.
 
JimmyTheHutt
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

thisispete: We've bought time in NZ. 93% of the 12+ population are doubled dosed and we're seeing quick uptake of boosters as people reach the 4 month point since their second dose. 5-11 year old vaccinations got underway a couple of weeks ago and we're seeing a quick uptake there too.

We knew this was coming and we're prepared for it.


It's nice that there is an example of a human population that is relatively sane.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

thisispete: We've bought time in NZ. 93% of the 12+ population are doubled dosed and we're seeing quick uptake of boosters as people reach the 4 month point since their second dose. 5-11 year old vaccinations got underway a couple of weeks ago and we're seeing a quick uptake there too.

We knew this was coming and we're prepared for it.


Does Trump have power in your nation?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Good thing they have plenty of halfling leaf to see them through this ordeal.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

koder: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed New Zealand will move to the red traffic light setting at midnight tonight.

The US has been stuck on flashing-yellow for a while now; it's more comfortable to small-town America.


No, we're a stop sign that's been shot up about a thousand times and nobody stops for it because it's hanging in Cliff's basement.
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
WhippingBoi
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
At this point Covid has become the ultimate right wing failure talking point:

Kill 'em all and let God sort it out.

/indeed
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: thisispete: We've bought time in NZ. 93% of the 12+ population are doubled dosed and we're seeing quick uptake of boosters as people reach the 4 month point since their second dose. 5-11 year old vaccinations got underway a couple of weeks ago and we're seeing a quick uptake there too.

We knew this was coming and we're prepared for it.

Does Trump have power in your nation?


We don't see him as a model for civic governance, no. I don't think there could be a Trump in our system. Some years back a no-name MP pulled the "don't you know who I am" card in a pub and it ended his political career.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
New Zealand is taking lockdown measures for 9 cases?

Love to see it.

Wish we could do that.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

thisispete: TedCruz'sCrazyDad: thisispete: We've bought time in NZ. 93% of the 12+ population are doubled dosed and we're seeing quick uptake of boosters as people reach the 4 month point since their second dose. 5-11 year old vaccinations got underway a couple of weeks ago and we're seeing a quick uptake there too.

We knew this was coming and we're prepared for it.

Does Trump have power in your nation?

We don't see him as a model for civic governance, no. I don't think there could be a Trump in our system. Some years back a no-name MP pulled the "don't you know who I am" card in a pub and it ended his political career.


I wish I could emigrate to New Zealand.
 
gaspode
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Listening to some people here you would think our astounding achievement thus far was a disaster.

Hopefully we can at least minimise omicron's damage too.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

misanthropicsob: New Zealand is taking lockdown measures for 9 cases?

Love to see it.

Wish we could do that.


I've heard entirely shutting down their borders to ALL foreigners helped immensely. Something about doing that always escaped us here due to the immediate politicization and denigration of that idea.

In January 2020, we should've done what a lot of countries did: shut down their borders. Push ALL international arrivals through one point of entry. Mandatory 3 week quarantine in a government facility for all arriving citizens.
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: thisispete: TedCruz'sCrazyDad: thisispete: We've bought time in NZ. 93% of the 12+ population are doubled dosed and we're seeing quick uptake of boosters as people reach the 4 month point since their second dose. 5-11 year old vaccinations got underway a couple of weeks ago and we're seeing a quick uptake there too.

We knew this was coming and we're prepared for it.

Does Trump have power in your nation?

We don't see him as a model for civic governance, no. I don't think there could be a Trump in our system. Some years back a no-name MP pulled the "don't you know who I am" card in a pub and it ended his political career.

I wish I could emigrate to New Zealand.


cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The fact that this is in the Politics tab should give everyone a sad.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: thisispete: TedCruz'sCrazyDad: thisispete: We've bought time in NZ. 93% of the 12+ population are doubled dosed and we're seeing quick uptake of boosters as people reach the 4 month point since their second dose. 5-11 year old vaccinations got underway a couple of weeks ago and we're seeing a quick uptake there too.

We knew this was coming and we're prepared for it.

Does Trump have power in your nation?

We don't see him as a model for civic governance, no. I don't think there could be a Trump in our system. Some years back a no-name MP pulled the "don't you know who I am" card in a pub and it ended his political career.

I wish I could emigrate to New Zealand.


You can try. Their immigration requirements and enforcement are about 10 times higher than what would be called "Trumpian fascism" in the U.S. though.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

thisispete: We've bought time in NZ. 93% of the 12+ population are doubled dosed and we're seeing quick uptake of boosters as people reach the 4 month point since their second dose. 5-11 year old vaccinations got underway a couple of weeks ago and we're seeing a quick uptake there too.

We knew this was coming and we're prepared for it.


What's it like to live in a functioning democracy with a largely rational and informed population that is willing to sacrifice for the better of their overall immediate community?  Just asking for a United States.
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: thisispete: We've bought time in NZ. 93% of the 12+ population are doubled dosed and we're seeing quick uptake of boosters as people reach the 4 month point since their second dose. 5-11 year old vaccinations got underway a couple of weeks ago and we're seeing a quick uptake there too.

We knew this was coming and we're prepared for it.

What's it like to live in a functioning democracy with a largely rational and informed population that is willing to sacrifice for the better of their overall immediate community?  Just asking for a United States.


I really put it down to our electoral system (similar to the Scottish and German systems). It allows third parties to thrive so reasonable voters don't have to align themselves with extremists. The current government won an absolute majority in 2020, largely rewarded for the Covid response - but that's the exception to coalition governments since 1996.
 
Nuc_E
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Must be nice to live in a country that is able to keep it under control.

Another month or so and my youngest kids would probably have been vaccinated.  Instead the whole family was infected.  The 3 year old twins are the likely source.  2 years of trying to do the right thing.  Masks.   Distancing.    Vaccinated as soon as possible.   I guess I could have quit my job and stayed home full time.

Our daycare has had good controls in place and our kids are as good as any 3 year olds can be at wearing masks.   Omicron bested things.

Thankfully 3 year olds are fine.   Vaccinated big sister as well.   Cabin fever more than anything.  My wife and I are at each others throats.    I probably have the worst symptoms.   More easily winded and worn out.    I've taken some epic naps.

Kind of a down week.


It must be nice.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If NZ falls to Rona, Society will have no place to run when Covid related loss of executive function plunges America into violent chaos.
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Nuc_E: My wife and I are at each others throats.


Epiphany
Have you tried throat singing? There could be an epiphany. Just sayin'.
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Nuc_E: Thankfully 3 year olds are fine.   Vaccinated big sister as well.   Cabin fever more than anything.  My wife and I are at each others throats.    I probably have the worst symptoms.   More easily winded and worn out.    I've taken some epic naps.

Kind of a down week.


It must be nice.


Keep taking care of yourself, ok? I always feel kinda guilty that I had the good fortune to be born where I was born, because I haven't suffered the same way as so many farkers have and I worry that any words I offer will sound hollow. It is nice and I am grateful, but I'm not blind to what so many are going through.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: misanthropicsob: New Zealand is taking lockdown measures for 9 cases?

Love to see it.

Wish we could do that.

I've heard entirely shutting down their borders to ALL foreigners helped immensely. Something about doing that always escaped us here due to the immediate politicization and denigration of that idea.

In January 2020, we should've done what a lot of countries did: shut down their borders. Push ALL international arrivals through one point of entry. Mandatory 3 week quarantine in a government facility for all arriving citizens.


Yup, and not just the half assed measures that Trump put in (which is more than what the Democrats have done this year, except the ban from Canada which was the most bizarre restriction).
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I dated a girl named Jacinda years ago and holy fark did she have some great tits. I have nothing else to add.
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: misanthropicsob: New Zealand is taking lockdown measures for 9 cases?

Love to see it.

Wish we could do that.

I've heard entirely shutting down their borders to ALL foreigners helped immensely. Something about doing that always escaped us here due to the immediate politicization and denigration of that idea.

In January 2020, we should've done what a lot of countries did: shut down their borders. Push ALL international arrivals through one point of entry. Mandatory 3 week quarantine in a government facility for all arriving citizens.


Texans would have been smuggling sick Mexicans into the country just for the stigginit.
 
