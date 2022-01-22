 Skip to content
(live365.com)   Tonight on Paul's Memory Bank (8PM ET), a sampling of an electro-mechanical sampler - the Mellotron. Then Clark finally figures out the secret of The Talking Cat   (live365.com) divider line
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The stream will be live in a couple of minutes.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Good evening!
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
And we're off
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I think the reasons the songs didn't go up is that they were already there.  BUT they were in another directory AND they were re-recordings, so it's a good thing I didn't see them.  ugh re-recordings...
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This features Ginger Baker on drums.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I could have very easily named this show "Not Short Attention Span Theater II"
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Sophie appears to be very happy listening tonight.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
McCartney is using the Mellotron for the flute sounding notes
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I wish I'd paid more attention to the music back then.

OTOH, I'm learning stuff, which is always fun!
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Here, Gaye is using the Chamberlin, while the voices in the beginning of the song are real, the ones at the end are definitely part of the Chamberlin tape set.
 
