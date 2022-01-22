 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Dead Sea has a little rigor mortis   (twitter.com) divider line
8
    More: Scary, shot  
•       •       •

641 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jan 2022 at 10:05 PM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An earthquake on a fault line?
No way!
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Oh, an article about the Dead Sea? *scrolls*
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Dead sea quakes
Scroll for more
 
Markus5
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Rigor please.
 
MBooda
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hope no one looked directly at the earthquake.

Lots Wife - Pillar of salt
Youtube yHiNKZKEl0Y
 
cuneis
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That's the sea of galilee
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Yes, but will they still be able to push the salts at every kiosk in the mall?
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.