(AP News)   He led a double life, and he killed his wife, but now they'll let him go, because he didn't know, he could have taken a plea, and already been free. Murder now rhymes, it's a sign of the times   (apnews.com) divider line
    More: Misc, Life imprisonment, Gulf War, Prison, Murder, Burlington, Vermont, Criminal law, Gregory Fitzgerald, United States  
orneryredguy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So ... you reject the plea deal hoping to get off, are thrown in the clink instead, and then you can claim you didn't know in order to get take-backsies?

A more felon-oriented me would be furiously taking notes.
 
Wye Knott [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
For some reason I read that to the tune of Sk8er Boi. Thanks for the ear worm.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Casual question, something I haven't really thought of til now, but what's the benefit of life sentences over the death penalty?

Reading this article I'm like, "Yeah well, rehabilitation > paying to keep people in prison for eternity" but on the other side I totally get the brother's point and at the same time what are the odds of him actually contributing to society now that he's basically first entering it in his 60s?
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Wye Knott: For some reason I read that to the tune of Sk8er Boi. Thanks for the ear worm.


I read that in Johnny Cash's voice.
 
jman144
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Wye Knott: For some reason I read that to the tune of Sk8er Boi. Thanks for the ear worm.


Maybe his mistress was Aviril Lavigne
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Life without parole was sold as an alternative to the death penalty that still removed a dangerous criminal from society forever.
kbronsito
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
How is not knowing, decades later, if the lawyer told him or not resolved in this guy's favor? Seem like that would be true of every case with a rejected plea, unless lawyers are required to document these conversations in some way that wasn't done here.
 
