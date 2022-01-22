 Skip to content
(Jacksonville.com)   Former President of Friends of the Jacksonville Library now an enemy of the library   (jacksonville.com) divider line
    Florida, Jacksonville, Florida, 75-year-old, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, library supplies, bank account, couple of branches, Jacksonville library system, main facility  
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sentence her to paper cuts and lemon juice!
 
bibliophile42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope they throw the book at her.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goddamn, that has to be an unused script, not an actual event.

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Embezzling from a library has to be one of the shiattier things you can do in white collar.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, gambling problem, drug problem, or Internet scam?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's $130K between friends?
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not that surprised. How much does a librarian make? Her mistake was staying there. She should have taken the money and run like crazy.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gonegirl: Okay, gambling problem, drug problem, or Internet scam?


Candy crush addiction
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gonegirl: Okay, gambling problem, drug problem, or Internet scam?


Definitely something has affected her mind - that's not even a minor, half-baked effort to cover her ass.  That was just, "Yoink!" and leave the big 'ol paper trail pointing right to her front door.  Somebody's got the poo brain or you'd think there'd at least be some elementary effort to get away with it without getting caught
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gonegirl: Okay, gambling problem, drug problem, or Internet scam?


gannett-cdn.comView Full Size


It's got to be gambling.

Penny slots, I'm guessing.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: gonegirl: Okay, gambling problem, drug problem, or Internet scam?

Definitely something has affected her mind - that's not even a minor, half-baked effort to cover her ass.  That was just, "Yoink!" and leave the big 'ol paper trail pointing right to her front door.  Somebody's got the poo brain or you'd think there'd at least be some elementary effort to get away with it without getting caught


It really seems like the addiction was the theft.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gonegirl: Okay, gambling problem, drug problem, or Internet scam?


My bet is that she fell for a scam.
 
jimjays
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

gonegirl: Okay, gambling problem, drug problem, or Internet scam?


My instinct was gambling; I see that so often with these types of stories. The article mentioned her being sued by an anesthesia outfit, so I'm wondering if it's medical costs.
 
Devo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Donated to our lord and savior

Trump.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
All charges will be dropped when she reveals the solid gold Betty White statue she had commissioned with the money.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: [i.pinimg.com image 468x263]


The last scene of the whole series, "a farking library? Really?" was absolutely perfect.
 
jman144
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Okay...wait...alright... isn't she technically the enemy of the friends of the jacksonville library?

/I'll be having another beer and thinkin on this awhile
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I bet her friend was a local casino.
She was sure she could win her losses back with just one more withdrawal. Until oops, there's nothing left, so she quit.

The accountant of a friends business did the same thing. She gambled the money that was supposed to be paying the IRS. Adding fines an interest to the loss total.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

kbronsito: What's $130K between friends?


What are gonna be the late fees on borrowing that?
 
cefm
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Oh Jacksonville, please keep on never changing.
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
From Philly to Boston [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This is why accounts, especially cash, are reconciled monthly. At the latest.
I usually balance cash weekly and look through the organization's bank activity every other day.

I have no mercy or pity on white collar thieves. Let her die in prison.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

gonegirl: Okay, gambling problem, drug problem, or Internet scam?


Just typical Jacksonvile white collar crime bullshiat. This is a routine occurrence: corruption is the rule of law in the South, doubly so in that city of coonts. Jacksuckvile! We're half-assed and love it! Jacksuckvile: theft of public money has been a way of life since reconstruction! Jacksonvile! Where Sheriff Nat Glover ran the gangs instead of stopping them!
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
$30,000 bail? Bailbonds guy is ten percent so she doesn't even have three grand to get herself out of jail at age 75.
My money is on gave it to a guy she fell in love with on-line.
Side bet: relative being blackmailed, or blackmailing
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

cefm: Oh Jacksonville, please keep on never changing.
[i.redd.it image 636x359]


Did they finally take "Spaceport" off the farking signs?

/If nothing comes from or leave space to your "port", it's not a 'Spaceport'
//Talking to you too Midland, TX.
 
