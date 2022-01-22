 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   Turns out Covid-19 tests give most accurate results if taken midday. So right after you Farkers wake up from your cheap booze induced mini-comas   (nj.com) divider line
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
you think you're better than me subby?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I hope subby never has to deal with insomnia so bad that booze induced mini comas are the closest thing to normal sleep he can get.

I got better
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
To think of how good I had it in those days.  Thanks for the fond memories, subby.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Lazy COVID.  Doesn't even start working until noon...
 
keldaria
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
FTA:"Coronavirus viral loads also tend to be lower after 8 p.m."

Does that mean I can go back to picking up girls at the bars for one night stands?

/the wife probably wouldn't like it but if a study said it was safer...
//it wouldn't be safer because she's kill me
///slashies come in 3's
 
Micosavo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
🤔

Third article I've seen this week that has that picture-perfect shot of the "BinaxNow" test kit. Are these sponsored articles?
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Midday in what time zone?!?!?
 
XanthPrime
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Nothing cheap about the booze I buy.  $12 a liter for brandy is getting pricey.
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Micosavo: 🤔

Third article I've seen this week that has that picture-perfect shot of the "BinaxNow" test kit. Are these sponsored articles?


Those are the only kind I have seen for sale
 
