Two men hit by woman falling out of window... who was looking at another man who fell off rooftop.
33
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wasn't this a Monty Python skit?
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Wasn't this a Monty Python skit?



Board meeting today.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

EnzoTheCoder: Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Wasn't this a Monty Python skit?


Board meeting today.

[Fark user image image 624x467]


... Was that Wilkinson?
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Article sucks because it missed an opportunity to use the word "defenestrate".

Not entirely accurate since she wasn't thrown, but close enough.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gravity.  Don't fall for it.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: EnzoTheCoder: Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Wasn't this a Monty Python skit?


Board meeting today.

[Fark user image image 624x467]

... Was that Wilkinson?


Robertson I think.
 
The.anti-Larry [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only thing missing was a piano being hoisted and falling on all of them.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Wasn't this a Monty Python skit?


Law school hypothetical.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's raining men (and women).
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Wasn't this a Monty Python skit?


Three men were standing in line to get into heaven one day. Apparently it had been a pretty busy day, though, so Peter had to tell the first one, "Heaven's getting pretty close to full today, and I've been asked to admit only people who have had particularly horrible deaths. So what's your story?"
So the first man replies: "Well, for a while I've suspected my wife has been cheating on me, so today I came home early to try to catch her red-handed. As I came into my 25th floor apartment, I could tell something was wrong, but all my searching around didn't reveal where this other guy could have been hiding. Finally, I went out to the balcony, and sure enough, there was this man hanging off the railing, 25 floors above ground! By now I was really mad, so I started beating on him and kicking him, but wouldn't you know it, he wouldn't fall off. So finally I went back into my apartment and got a hammer and starting hammering on his fingers. Of course, he couldn't stand that for long, so he let go and fell-but even after 25 stories, he fell into the bushes, stunned but okay. I couldn't stand it anymore, so I ran into the kitchen, grabbed the fridge and threw it over the edge where it landed on him, killing him instantly. But all the stress and anger got to me, and I had a heart attack and died there on the balcony."
"That sounds like a pretty bad day to me," said Peter, and let the man in. The second man comes up and Peter explains to him about heaven being full, and again asks for his story. "It's been a very strange day. You see, I live on the 26th floor of my apartment building, and every morning I do my exercises out on my balcony. Well, this morning I must have slipped or something, because I fell over the edge. But I got lucky, and caught the railing of the balcony on the floor below me. I knew I couldn't hang on for very long, when suddenly this man burst out onto the balcony. I thought for sure I was saved, when he started beating on me and kicking me. I held on the best I could until he ran into the apartment and grabbed a hammer and started pounding on my hands. Finally I just let go, but again I got lucky and fell into the bushes below, stunned but all right. Just when I was thinking I was going to be okay, this refrigerator comes falling out of the sky and crushes me instantly, and now I'm here."
Once again, Peter had to concede that that sounded like a pretty horrible death. The third man came to the front of the line, and again the whole process was repeated. Peter explained that heaven was full and asked for his story.
"Picture this," says the third man, "I'm hiding naked inside a refrigerator..."
 
mchaboud
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: Article sucks because it missed an opportunity to use the word "defenestrate".

Not entirely accurate since she wasn't thrown, but close enough.


"Refenestrate" and "threefenestrate" were also in play.
 
almejita
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Wasn't this a Monty Python skit?

Three men were standing in line to get into heaven one day. Apparently it had been a pretty busy day, though, so Peter had to tell the first one, "Heaven's getting pretty close to full today, and I've been asked to admit only people who have had particularly horrible deaths. So what's your story?"
So the first man replies: "Well, for a while I've suspected my wife has been cheating on me, so today I came home early to try to catch her red-handed. As I came into my 25th floor apartment, I could tell something was wrong, but all my searching around didn't reveal where this other guy could have been hiding. Finally, I went out to the balcony, and sure enough, there was this man hanging off the railing, 25 floors above ground! By now I was really mad, so I started beating on him and kicking him, but wouldn't you know it, he wouldn't fall off. So finally I went back into my apartment and got a hammer and starting hammering on his fingers. Of course, he couldn't stand that for long, so he let go and fell-but even after 25 stories, he fell into the bushes, stunned but okay. I couldn't stand it anymore, so I ran into the kitchen, grabbed the fridge and threw it over the edge where it landed on him, killing him instantly. But all the stress and anger got to me, and I had a heart attack and died there on the balcony."
"That sounds like a pretty bad day to me," said Peter, and let the man in. The second man comes up and Peter explains to him about heaven being full, and again asks for his story. "It's been a very strange day. You see, I live on the 26th floor of my apartment building, and every morning I do my exercises out on my balcony. Well, this morning I must have slipped or something, because I fell over the edge. But I got lucky, and caught the railing of the balcony on the floor below me. I knew I couldn't hang on for very long, when suddenly this man burst out onto the balcony. I thought for sure I was saved, whe ...


Didn't Indiana Jones prove a fridgerator could survive a nuclear blast?  Naked dude would be fine.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Warmachine999
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NINEv2: [Fark user image 425x320] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Warmachine999
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First thing that came to mind as I read the headline for the thread.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Sounds like the universe was just having a bit of fun today.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Batting .000 today, ol Chuck
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Sounds like these windows were swinging.
 
WyDave
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
gravity is a harsh mistress
Youtube 4ZwX7vsROP4
 
El Rich-o
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: Article sucks because it missed an opportunity to use the word "defenestrate".

Not entirely accurate since she wasn't thrown, but close enough.


The first time I ever saw the word 'defenestrate' I thought it must mean something like disembowel or eviscerate, I got quite the surprise when I looked it up.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: Article sucks because it missed an opportunity to use the word "defenestrate".

Not entirely accurate since she wasn't thrown, but close enough.


Autodefenestration?
 
Uck The SJWs
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I once had a woman come flying through my bedroom window right into my bed because some Delta House frat boys pulled some shenanigans during the Faber College homecoming parade.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I RTFA, and I believe it, only because it wouldn't pass as believable fiction.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

The.anti-Larry: The only thing missing was a piano being hoisted and falling on all of them.


The judges would also have accepted a man passing by in the street falling through an open manhole cover.
 
keldaria
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Okay, I know Japan is known for its weird shiat, but can you farkers tone it down over there?
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So many opportunities to use defenstrate.  I realize it isn't textbook defenstration but, come on.
 
almejita
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

El Rich-o: Creepy Lurker Guy: Article sucks because it missed an opportunity to use the word "defenestrate".

Not entirely accurate since she wasn't thrown, but close enough.

The first time I ever saw the word 'defenestrate' I thought it must mean something like disembowel or eviscerate, I got quite the surprise when I looked it up.


I know, it has nothing to do with fences.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A schlemiel/shlimazel episode with three shlimazels. Impressive indeed.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
D-D-D-Defenestrate!

Defense Cheer- B-E-A-T
Youtube ZanaJgwahnk
 
Sneakytoes
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
YokoHAAAAAma

Ernst Toch: Fuge aus der Geographie (1930)
Youtube xrm9lC9Cs4g
 
Spaceballer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
